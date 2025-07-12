2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez splashes to seventh pole of 2025

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez scored a seventh pole of the 2025 season after topping a wet qualifying at the German Grand Prix.

The Sachsenring has been battered by rain all morning on Saturday, with the factory Ducati rider topping the FP2 session prior to qualifying.

Having warned on Friday that he will have to calculate the risks in a wet qualifying, Marc Marquez emerged early on in the 15-minute Q2 as a pole challenger.

Assuming control with just under 10 minutes to go, he would continue to raise the benchmark, but had strong challenges down to the wire.

Ultimately, though, Marquez claimed pole with a 1m27.811s to beat LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco by 0.151s, while Marco Bezzecchi got his first front row for Aprilia in third.

Conditions had worsened in the gap between Q1 and Q2, with Maverick Vinales - who was second in the first session - crashing his Tech3 KTM at Turn 4 on his outlap.

Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller did the same thing just moments later, but - unlike Vinales - was able to get back out on his second bike.

After five minutes, VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli led the way with a 1m29.776s, though would soon be replaced at the top of the timesheets by Marc Marquez.

Marquez assumed control with a 1m28.780s to go almost a second clear of the field, and at one stage was 1.5s ahead of everyone as he continued to improve.

However, he did suffer a scare at Turn 11, which led him to gesture to himself to calm down.

With just under six minutes to go, the reference lap stood at 1m28.083s, which Q1 pacesetter Zarco almost bested on his penultimate tour.

A final effort from Marquez saw him produce a 1m27.811s, while Zarco’s lap went way from him to lock him into second behind the Ducati.

There was a nervous wait for Marquez, though, as Morbidelli was threatening to snatch pole at the death.

But the Italian crashed at Turn 8 on his last lap while up on Marquez’s time and was consigned to fourth on the grid.

Marquez now has seven poles for the season and celebrated his eighth in the premier class at the Sachsenring.

Pedro Acosta was fifth for KTM ahead of Gresini’s Alex Marquez, while Fabio Quartararo heads row three on the factory Yamaha ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46) and Miller.

Brad Binder was 10th on the sister factory team KTM, while Pecco Bagnaia struggled to 11th on his factory Ducati.

Vinales was 12th having not set a time and has been taken to the medical centre for checks.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira failed to lift himself out of Q1 and will start 13th ahead of Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer and the returning Luca Marini for Honda.

Full 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying results