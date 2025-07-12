2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'27.811s 10/10 295k 2 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.151s 10/10 291k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.421s 9/9 293k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.839s 7/8 292k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.968s 7/9 293k 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +1.431s 8/9 293k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.439s 9/9 287k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.516s 8/10 294k 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.660s 5/6 293k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.694s 8/9 293k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.942s 9/9 293k 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.238s 7/9 294k Qualifying 1: 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'28.294s 8/9 291k 14 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 1'28.355s 10/10 289k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'28.851s 9/9 289k 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 1'28.925s 7/9 291k 17 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'28.989s 8/9 291k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.228s 10/10 292k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 1'30.104s 10/10 288k 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 1'30.453s 3/9 286k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio Ducati 1m 19.071s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 20.667s (2024)

Marc Marquez claims the first wet pole position of the 2025 season, during qualifying for the German MotoGP at a soaking Sachsenring.

Despite his factory Ducati twitching and sliding, Marquez was in a league of his own - until Johann Zarco suddenly shot to within 0.065s of pole on his penultimate lap.

Marquez, who earlier gestured that he needed to calm himself down, was forced to respond, improving to confirm pole by 0.151s over the Honda rider.

Marco Bezzecchi was in danger of losing his first Aprilia front row start to Franco Morbidelli, until the VR46 Ducati rider crashed at Turn 8 on his final lap.

Morbidelli, Pedro Acosta (KTM) and injured title contender Alex Marquez (Gresini) will form row two of the grid.

Zarco and Maverick Vinales had been the class of the field in Qualifying 1, thwarting the Q2 hopes of Miguel Oliveira and Fermin Aldeguer.

Wet Le Mans winner Zarco carried that momentum straight into Q2, where the LCR Honda rider was Marquez’s nearest challenger for most of the session, despite being on the medium wet rear tyre.

Meanwhile, Vinales was launched from his RC16 by a nasty out-lap highside in Qualifying 2, with Jack Miller suffering a carbon copy accident at the same Turn 4.

Miller returned on his spare Pramac Yamaha to salvage ninth, but Vinales was left without a lap time and went to the medical centre for checks.

Four-time dry 2025 pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo spoke to Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira for track condition clues just before Qualifying 2.

The Monster Yamaha star was ahead of only Vinales before pulling out seventh on his final lap.

By contrast, Marquez’s Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was never a threat and dropped to eleventh.

The 15-lap Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.

Marc Marquez is chasing a ninth MotoGP victory at the anti-clockwise Sachsenring, featuring 10 left-hand turns and only 3 rights, but also a first German win since 2021.

The Ducati Lenovo rider has a 68-point advantage over brother Alex.

Defending German MotoGP winner Francesco Bagnaia is currently 56 points behind Gresini rider Alex, in third, heading into the halfway stage of the 2025 campaign.

Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini is absent after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

HRC’s Luca Marini is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due a dislocated hip, fractured sternum, fractured collarbone and a collapsed lung, sustained during a Superbike testing accident at Suzuka.

However, another Honda rider is missing, with LCR’s Somkiat Chantra undergoing surgery after knee ligament damage during training.

Chantra will not be replaced for Sachsenring, but HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami will step in for Brno.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Martin is planning to finally return at next weekend’s Brno round.

Rain is a threat throughout the German MotoGP weekend, with Saturday forecast to see the wettest weather.