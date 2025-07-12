Under pressure MotoGP duo ‘not nervous’ about looming 2026 decision

Pramac MotoGP team boss Gino Borsoi doesn’t believe Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira “are nervous” ahead of a looming decision on their 2026 seat.

The Yamaha satellite squad was at the centre of one of the rider market’s biggest moves for 2026, after it signed double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu to bring him to MotoGP next year.

Coming into 2025, four-time grand prix winner Jack Miller was the Pramac rider set to lose out in any Pramac line-up change as he only had a one-year deal while Miguel Oliveira was signed to the end of 2026.

However, a difficult season - not helped by injury early on - has also put five-time grand prix winner Oliveira on the chopping block.

A decision on who will remain with Pramac for next year is set to be made after the summer break, making the next two rounds extra important for Miller and Oliveira.

Team boss Borsoi admits that this situation is “not easy” for the duo, but doesn’t believe they are showing any signs of it getting to them.

“For sure, as you can imagine it’s not easy for them,” he told the MotoGP world feed.

“But it’s also a moment where they have to show their speed.

“They need to make a good job. They need to do good.

“We have to wait to after the summer break to take a decision.

“At the moment I don’t feel they are nervous.

“They are really concentrated to do the best as possible.

“We support them in what they need because they have to make a result for them, even for us, and after that we will make a decision.”

Miller is the leading Pramac rider in the standings, but has so far only scored 33 points down in 18th, while Oliveira has just six to his credit.

Fabio Quartararo is the leading Yamaha in the championship on 67 points in 11th, with the Frenchman scoring four poles so far and the brand’s only podium at the Spanish Grand Prix.