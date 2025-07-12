2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.
|2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'28.277s
|13/14
|293k
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.197s
|11/12
|291k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.403s
|10/12
|290k
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.812s
|11/13
|288k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.896s
|13/13
|290k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.920s
|11/13
|289k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.939s
|16/16
|290k
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.987s
|10/13
|283k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.178s
|12/15
|291k
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.271s
|12/13
|283k
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.314s
|13/15
|288k
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.452s
|12/13
|292k
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.473s
|13/14
|291k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.689s
|12/15
|286k
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.732s
|11/14
|288k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.913s
|12/14
|287k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.024s
|12/13
|288k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+2.261s
|11/13
|289k
|19
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.652s
|9/14
|278k
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+3.425s
|15/15
|280k
* Rookie
Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio Ducati 1m 19.071s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 20.667s (2024)
Marc Marquez holds off a pair of KTMs during a wet final practice for the German MotoGP.
After a dry Friday, the forecast wet weather arrived at the Sachsenring on Saturday morning.
A dry line developed around the shortest track on the calendar during Moto2 practice, before another downpour just before the start of the MotoGP session.
Yamaha riders Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo set the early pace on wet tyres.
Eight-time German MotoGP winner and title leader Marc Marquez then began challenging the M1s, asserting his authority by the midway stage.
But Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales then moved ahead of the factory Ducati rider, before Marquez regained control by 0.197s on his penultimate lap.
Jack Miller, Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder and Johann Zarco completed the top eight.
Friday leader Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) was 12th with Fabio Quartararo clearly furious about something - possibly a ride height issue - after dropping to 14th.
Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Maverick Vinales (Tech3), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and all the Honda riders will now begin.
Marc Marquez is chasing a ninth MotoGP victory at the anti-clockwise Sachsenring, featuring 10 left-hand turns and only 3 rights, but also a first German win since 2021.
The Ducati Lenovo rider has a 68-point advantage over brother Alex.
Defending German MotoGP winner Francesco Bagnaia is currently 56 points behind Gresini rider Alex, in third, heading into the halfway stage of the 2025 campaign.
Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini is absent after being diagnosed with appendicitis.
HRC’s Luca Marini is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due a dislocated hip, fractured sternum, fractured collarbone and a collapsed lung, sustained during a Superbike testing accident at Suzuka.
However, another Honda rider is missing, with LCR’s Somkiat Chantra undergoing surgery after knee ligament damage during training.
Chantra will not be replaced for Sachsenring, but HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami will step in for Brno.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.
Martin is planning to finally return at next weekend’s Brno round.
Rain is a threat throughout the German MotoGP weekend, with Saturday forecast to see the wettest weather.