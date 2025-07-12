2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'28.277s 13/14 293k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.197s 11/12 291k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.403s 10/12 290k 4 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.812s 11/13 288k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.896s 13/13 290k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.920s 11/13 289k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.939s 16/16 290k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.987s 10/13 283k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.178s 12/15 291k 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.271s 12/13 283k 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.314s 13/15 288k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.452s 12/13 292k 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.473s 13/14 291k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.689s 12/15 286k 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.732s 11/14 288k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.913s 12/14 287k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.024s 12/13 288k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +2.261s 11/13 289k 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.652s 9/14 278k 20 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +3.425s 15/15 280k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio Ducati 1m 19.071s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 20.667s (2024)

Marc Marquez holds off a pair of KTMs during a wet final practice for the German MotoGP. After a dry Friday, the forecast wet weather arrived at the Sachsenring on Saturday morning. A dry line developed around the shortest track on the calendar during Moto2 practice, before another downpour just before the start of the MotoGP session. Yamaha riders Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo set the early pace on wet tyres. Eight-time German MotoGP winner and title leader Marc Marquez then began challenging the M1s, asserting his authority by the midway stage. But Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales then moved ahead of the factory Ducati rider, before Marquez regained control by 0.197s on his penultimate lap. Jack Miller, Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder and Johann Zarco completed the top eight. Friday leader Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) was 12th with Fabio Quartararo clearly furious about something - possibly a ride height issue - after dropping to 14th. Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Maverick Vinales (Tech3), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and all the Honda riders will now begin.

Marc Marquez is chasing a ninth MotoGP victory at the anti-clockwise Sachsenring, featuring 10 left-hand turns and only 3 rights, but also a first German win since 2021.

The Ducati Lenovo rider has a 68-point advantage over brother Alex.

Defending German MotoGP winner Francesco Bagnaia is currently 56 points behind Gresini rider Alex, in third, heading into the halfway stage of the 2025 campaign.

Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini is absent after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

HRC’s Luca Marini is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due a dislocated hip, fractured sternum, fractured collarbone and a collapsed lung, sustained during a Superbike testing accident at Suzuka.

However, another Honda rider is missing, with LCR’s Somkiat Chantra undergoing surgery after knee ligament damage during training.

Chantra will not be replaced for Sachsenring, but HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami will step in for Brno.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Martin is planning to finally return at next weekend’s Brno round.

Rain is a threat throughout the German MotoGP weekend, with Saturday forecast to see the wettest weather.