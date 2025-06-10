Pramac Yamaha confirm Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2026

Toprak Razgatlioglu will join the Pramac Yamaha team next season, by which time he’ll have turned 29-years-old.

The two-time World Superbike Champion will end his time with BMW as a result, a partnership which yielded the Bavarian brand’s first WorldSBK title in 2024 and Razgtlioglu’s second, having taken his first with Yamaha in 2021.

Razgatlioglu’s deal will only keep him at Yamaha for the 2026 season, which means both parties will be open to either continuing or ending the collaboration after the first year, but, perhaps more importantly, ahead of MotoGP’s biggest regulation change in a decade in 2027.

Yamaha welcome Toprak Razgatlioglu

"We are thrilled to welcome Toprak Razgatlioglu back into the Yamaha family,” said Yamaha Racing Managing Director Paolo Pavesio, who worked with Razgatlioglu during the Turkish rider’s time with the Iwata factory in WorldSBK.

“Toprak, the most victorious Yamaha rider of all time in Superbike, has proven to be an exceptional talent, securing the WorldSBK Title twice, which is no mean feat.

“His transition to MotoGP is both a 'homecoming' and an exciting new challenge that's been set up with the clear goal of progressive growth over time.

“His fighting spirit and determination are a perfect fit for both the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team and Yamaha's bold MotoGP strategy, so we believe 2026 is the right time to make the move that many fans have been waiting for."

Of course, Razgatlioglu’s move will mean the departure of one of Pramac’s current riders: Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira.

Miller is the clear option, since his contract expires at the end of this year, but he’s also been the more performative rider of the two this year, despite his difficult Aragon race that resulted in only 14th.