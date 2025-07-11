2025 German Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

The opening day of the German Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round eleven of the championship at the Sachsenring saw the track get a new lightweight lap record as David Munoz picked up the pace in the second, timed session, to head to Q2 with the lead time.



His best lap on the KTM of 1m 24.767s came on his 15th lap out of 18 runs, then reaching the limit as he ran out onto the gravel trying to go faster.

There was little late progress as the tyres seemed to have peaked, leaving the Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP rider on top ahead of the team’s home race.

David Almansa had lead before Munoz took over for the final minutes, with much of the Leopard riders time on track spent with Jose Antonio Rueda, his best was just 0.360s slower on the Honda.

After leading in the morning, Scott Ogden was fast again, finishing third in practice for CIP Green Power.

Maximo Quiles' Aspar mechanics did solid work to fix his bike woes from FP1 in time for Practice, he repaid his team with an elevated fourth, the top rookie in the session.

Jacob Roulstone benefited from running in the bigger group on track, featuring most of the Red Bull bikes, including his Tech 3 machine, which he took to fifth.

Taiyo Furusato was trying to dilute his reputation as a Sunday man, fast in both sessions the Honda Team Asia, placing sixth quickest after running solo.

Alvaro Carpe was the first rider to be over half a second off the pace in seventh for Red Bull KTM Ajo, but was ahead of teammate Rueda, with the championship leader needing a late push to hit the top ten.

Ahead of him after the final Friday session were, LevelUp - MTA rider Joel Kelso in eighth, and Ryusei Yamanaka, who left out of sync, early from the pits for a solo ninth for MT Helmets.

2025 German Moto3 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1m 24.767s 2 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.360s 3 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.405s 4 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.453s 5 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.497s 6 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.548s 7 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.687s 8 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.713s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.784s 10 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.799s 11 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.805s 12 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.838s 13 Marcos Uriarte SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.981s 14 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.006s 15 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.018s 16 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +1.138s 17 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.327s 18 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.349s 19 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.441s 20 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.485s 21 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.548s 22 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.642s 23 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.676s 24 Vincente Perez SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.264s 25 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +3.126s 26 Lenoxx Phommara SWI SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +3.580s

Adrian Fernandez saw his time slip to eleventh on the second Leopard, just ahead of Piqueras, who left it until the final minutes to move up from 21st for an initial sixth, dropping to 12th on the second MT Helmets bike.

The remaining direct progression slots were held by Marcos Uriarte for LevelUp - MTA in 13th and Guido Pini, who took a while to get to grips with the heavy left turns at the Sachsenring before the track clicked, for 14th on the second Dynavolt bike.

Nicola Carraro was the first rider to miss out on a Q2 slot, the Rivacold Snipers rider is already up against it in Germany, with a long lap penalty to serve on race day for causing a crash at the last round.

Dennis Foggia also could not quite bridge the gap to the top 14, he was circulating with Carpe, who often looked frustrated, feeling he was held up and delayed by the Italian.

Cormac Buchanan crashed twice, both times at turn one leaving him 19th for BOE.

The earlier FP1 session had seen Ogden leading the way, after a lap in behind Munoz, Furusato and Fernandez, with championship leader Rueda second in the morning.

Joel Kelso had a mid-session battle to lead with the Spaniard, also together on track , that action took the Australian to third.

The FP1 top five was completed by Furusato, who stayed out to make progress during the last mass entry back to the pits, and Fernandez in fifth, despite a late slow fall.

Buchanan was top rookie, in ninth at the tough, twisty track.

The Leopard rider was not the only faller in the session, with Leonardo Abruzzo, a replacement this time at BOE for Ruche Moodley , collecting Vincente Perez as he fell at turn one, just three minutes into the session.

Tatchakorn Buasri was another early faller, flicked over his bike at turn 13 soon after.

Maximo Quiles was down in 20th after smoke from his Aspar saw him need to use his feet to steer it back to the pits, his mechanics needing extinguishers on arrival. On returning to track to check repairs Abruzzo was also left pushing his bike after the chequered flag.

There is a further replacement rider with Lenoxx Phommara in at SIC58 Squadra Corse for Luca Lunetta.

Marcos Uriarte remains in place of Matreo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA.

