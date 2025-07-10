MLav Racing announces Misano Moto3 wildcard rider in “race against gender-based violence”

Marcos Ruda is set to wildcard with MLav Racing at the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Marcos Ruda. Credit: Instagram/MLav Racing/Angeluss.
Marcos Ruda. Credit: Instagram/MLav Racing/Angeluss.

MLav Racing has submitted a request to enter Marcos Ruda as a wildcard rider at the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix in September.

The Moto3 wildcard will be conducted in collaboration with Angeluss, the sport management company founded by Aurora Angelucci promoting women in motorcycle racing.

For 20-year-old Ruda, who is the reigning CIV Moto3 Champion, it will be a debut race in the World Championship, and one contested in a special livery to promote the No One More campaign organised by Angeluss in which motorcycle racing memorabilia is auctioned to benefit D.i.Re, a network of women’s associations that run anti-violence centres and shelters in Italy.

“Proud to announce that Marcos Ruda will shout ‘No One More’ with us as our designated rider for the Misano Moto3 wildcard,” a social media post from Angeluss reads.

“MLav has officially submitted the request to enter Marcos Ruda, Spanish rider currently first in the Italian championship, and reigning CIV Moto3 Champion.

“Ruda will join Angeluss and MLav in our race against gender-based violence, competing with our special No One More livery dedicated to the victims of feminicide.

“The fairings [are] currently being auctioned on Charity Stars to support the work of D.i.Re, an association that helps women who are victims of abuse.”

Ruda is currently set to be the fifth rider to race for MLav in Moto3 this season, with the team having fielded Eddie O’Shea, Vicente Perez, Marcos Uriarte, and most recently Leonardo Abruzzo so far during 2025.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
3m ago
Marc Marquez: “I broke ribs, fingers here… I need to control myself”
Marc Marquez, 2023 German MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Key Christian Horner ally transferred Red Bull stake before sacking
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Chalerm Yoovidhya (THA) Red Bull Racing Co-Owner and his wife Daranee Yoovidhya
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Why MotoGP’s foregone conclusion weekend is an opportunity for its new owners
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Moto3 News
2h ago
MLav Racing announces Misano Moto3 wildcard rider in “race against gender-based violence”
Marcos Ruda. Credit: Instagram/MLav Racing/Angeluss.
F1 Feature
2h ago
Five key flashpoints that led to Christian Horner’s Red Bull demise
Christian Horner has been dismissed by Red Bull

More News

F1 Feature
3h ago
What next for Christian Horner? Could Ferrari be on the cards…
Christian Horner will likely be a wanted man
RR News
3h ago
Davey Todd bags double win on first night of racing at 2025 Southern 100
Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
4h ago
“High fever” for Tech3 KTM rider, German MotoGP in doubt
Enea Bastianini
WSBK News
4h ago
Ryan Vickers targeting top-10s and qualifying improvement at UK WorldSBK
Ryan Vickers, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
4h ago
Will Christian Horner’s sacking keep Max Verstappen at Red Bull?
Max Verstappen