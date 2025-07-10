MLav Racing announces Misano Moto3 wildcard rider in “race against gender-based violence”

MLav Racing has submitted a request to enter Marcos Ruda as a wildcard rider at the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix in September.

The Moto3 wildcard will be conducted in collaboration with Angeluss, the sport management company founded by Aurora Angelucci promoting women in motorcycle racing.

For 20-year-old Ruda, who is the reigning CIV Moto3 Champion, it will be a debut race in the World Championship, and one contested in a special livery to promote the No One More campaign organised by Angeluss in which motorcycle racing memorabilia is auctioned to benefit D.i.Re, a network of women’s associations that run anti-violence centres and shelters in Italy.

“Proud to announce that Marcos Ruda will shout ‘No One More’ with us as our designated rider for the Misano Moto3 wildcard,” a social media post from Angeluss reads.

“MLav has officially submitted the request to enter Marcos Ruda, Spanish rider currently first in the Italian championship, and reigning CIV Moto3 Champion.

“Ruda will join Angeluss and MLav in our race against gender-based violence, competing with our special No One More livery dedicated to the victims of feminicide.

“The fairings [are] currently being auctioned on Charity Stars to support the work of D.i.Re, an association that helps women who are victims of abuse.”

Ruda is currently set to be the fifth rider to race for MLav in Moto3 this season, with the team having fielded Eddie O’Shea, Vicente Perez, Marcos Uriarte, and most recently Leonardo Abruzzo so far during 2025.