Injured Moto3 rider reflects on “minor harm compared to what could’ve happened”

Luca Lunetta speaks out after terrifying Moto3 incident

Luca Lunetta has spoken publicly for the first time since his scary crash at Assen.

The Moto3 rider fell onto the track at the Dutch Grand Prix, after contact with Alvaro Carpe.

Lunetta was struck by an oncoming motorcycle - he was swiftly confirmed to be conscious by race direction, but was hospitalised.

Reports in his native Italy, via his father, revealed that Lunetta’s only major damage was a broken leg.

Lunetta has now commented: “Sometimes races can be so cruel.

“Luck isn’t on my side right now, but getting out of today’s accident with ‘only’ a multiple fracture to my leg is still minor harm compared to what could’ve happened.

“I want to sincerely thank the team for all the work done over the weekend, my family, all the people who work with me, all those who texted me, the marshals on the track and the doctors on the circuit, who were all impeccable.

“We will come back stronger than before.”

Lunetta’s father had confirmed on Sunday night that his son’s overall health was okay.

His Moto3 team manager commented that they were debating whether to operate in the Netherlands or Italy.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

