2025 Hungarian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix (Round 14), where the rookies lead the way, with Maximo Quiles finishing fastest.
Friday at the Hungarian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round fourteen of the championship, saw a level playing field of a new track and the rookies rising to the top -with Maximo Quiles leading the way with 1m 46.448s.
A new track, Balaton Park, meant the top time was a new lap record for the Aspar rider, who first topped the session with 24 minutes remaining, then running off track at turn four on his next lap, pulling out a spectacular save as the teenager stayed upright after running through the gravel and then the grass.
Re-focused at the windy venue, after his pit stop Quiles hit the top again, lowering his time to lead the riders into Q2 fastest.
Tech 3 rider Valentin Perrone gave him a run for his money, another regular at the top of the timesheets -whether in the Red Bull group, chasing the rider in front of flying solo, the Argentinian tried a variety of methods to find time, leading a a finish just 0.297s slower.
The trio of rookies impressing was completed by Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider Guido Pini, again running a mix of strategies on his way to third on Friday.
Angel Piqueras also flirted with provisional first, but was one of many fallers as the lightweight class get to grips with a new track, the best off those in the gravel in Practice, finishing fourth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.
Jose Antonio Rueda was fifth quickest on his Red Bull KTM AJo, just ahead of top Honda rider Adrian Fernandez, in sixth , both over half a second off the lead time.
David Munoz, was all action again before his tumble at turn nine, stalling his progress in seventh, with Dennis Foggia eighth on the second CFMoto Gaviota Aspar.
Good track positioning helped Jacob Roulstone to ninth for Tech3, with Ryusei Yamanaka spending much of the session outside the top twenty, chipping away at his time until his lap clicked, with a late lap elevating the MT Helmets rider to inside the top ten.
|2025 Hungary Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|1m 46.448s
|2
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.297s
|3
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.408s
|4
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA - MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.422s
|5
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.551s
|6
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.626s
|7
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.761s
|8
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.812s
|9
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.839s
|10
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.950s
|11
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.959s
|12
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.016s
|13
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.175s
|14
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.289s
|15
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.436s
|16
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.630s
|17
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.661s
|18
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.800s
|19
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.817s
|20
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.911s
|21
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+2.211s
|22
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.270s
|23
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.411s
|24
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.543s
|25
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.631s
|26
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|ITA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+3.180s
David Almansa was eleventh quickest on the second Leopard, ahead of Nicola Carraro, who was over a second from the Quiles’ time but improved to twelfth at the end of day one for the Snipers team.
The final automatic progression slots for Q2 went to Alvaro Carpe, who was heading in the opposite direction in 13th for Red Bull KTM Ajo and Riccardo Rossi in 14th on the second Rivacold Snipers bike, the Italian was yet another faller in the session.
‘Sunday man’ Taiyo Furusato was as usual slower on Friday, but this time only just missed out on 15th for Honda Team Asia.
It was a tough day at the office for Joel Kelso, who after the promise shown with sixth in the first session, crashed twice in Practice, leaving the LevelUp - MTA rider 18th.
FP1 saw Moto3 take to the Balaton Park track for the first time ever and it was Munoz who had looked most comfortable, leading most of the session until he towed his Dynavolt teammate Pini to the top of the timesheets, with the rookie then improving again to finish the session on top.
Foggia picked up the pace in the closing minutes to finish the session second, with Piqueras also passing the Spaniard for third. Munoz finished next quickest, just over half a second off the lead time in fourth.
Fernandez was the top Honda in fifth, his Leopard teammate Almansa was eighth and the first rider over a second away from P1 at the new circuit.
Championship leader Rueda was 12th, just ahead of Scott Ogden.
There were several crashes and near misses as the lightweight class first experienced the track. The blustery session saw falls for Marcos Uriarte and Furusato, who ran into the back of the MLav bike ahead, leaving Pini nowhere to go, though he recovered quickly and got back on track.
The yellow flags were also out for Carraro, Almansa and Casey O’Gorman.
O’Gorman returned for his second stint at SIC58 Squadra Corse, in for Luca Lunetta he fought to be best of the replacement riders at the Hungary round on day one, with Uriarte 16th and the Irish rider 17th after the timed Practice session.
Uriarte is still LevelUp - MTA’s long term fill-in for Matteo Bertelle. Arbi Aditama (24th)also returned with Honda Team Asia, covering the absent Tatchakorn Buasri.
|2025 Hungary Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|3s
|Team
|Time
|1
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|1m 47.070s
|2
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.265s
|3
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.454s
|4
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.501s
|5
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.690s
|6
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.724s
|7
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.924s
|8
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.064s
|9
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.316s
|10
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.332s
|11
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.390s
|12
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.585s
|13
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.644s
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.680s
|15
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.734s
|16
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.787s
|17
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.801s
|18
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+2.094s
|19
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.119s
|20
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.172s
|21
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.290s
|22
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.384s
|23
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.583s
|24
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+3.134s
|25
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+4.442s
|26
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|ITA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+4.455s