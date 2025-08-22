2025 Hungarian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday at the Hungarian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round fourteen of the championship, saw a level playing field of a new track and the rookies rising to the top -with Maximo Quiles leading the way with 1m 46.448s.

A new track, Balaton Park, meant the top time was a new lap record for the Aspar rider, who first topped the session with 24 minutes remaining, then running off track at turn four on his next lap, pulling out a spectacular save as the teenager stayed upright after running through the gravel and then the grass.

Re-focused at the windy venue, after his pit stop Quiles hit the top again, lowering his time to lead the riders into Q2 fastest.

Tech 3 rider Valentin Perrone gave him a run for his money, another regular at the top of the timesheets -whether in the Red Bull group, chasing the rider in front of flying solo, the Argentinian tried a variety of methods to find time, leading a a finish just 0.297s slower.

The trio of rookies impressing was completed by Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider Guido Pini, again running a mix of strategies on his way to third on Friday.

Angel Piqueras also flirted with provisional first, but was one of many fallers as the lightweight class get to grips with a new track, the best off those in the gravel in Practice, finishing fourth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.



Jose Antonio Rueda was fifth quickest on his Red Bull KTM AJo, just ahead of top Honda rider Adrian Fernandez, in sixth , both over half a second off the lead time.

David Munoz, was all action again before his tumble at turn nine, stalling his progress in seventh, with Dennis Foggia eighth on the second CFMoto Gaviota Aspar.

Good track positioning helped Jacob Roulstone to ninth for Tech3, with Ryusei Yamanaka spending much of the session outside the top twenty, chipping away at his time until his lap clicked, with a late lap elevating the MT Helmets rider to inside the top ten.

2025 Hungary Moto3 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 1m 46.448s 2 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.297s 3 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.408s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA - MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.422s 5 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.551s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.626s 7 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.761s 8 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.812s 9 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.839s 10 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.950s 11 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.959s 12 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.016s 13 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.175s 14 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.289s 15 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.436s 16 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.630s 17 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.661s 18 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.800s 19 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.817s 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.911s 21 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +2.211s 22 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.270s 23 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.411s 24 Arbi Aditama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.543s 25 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.631s 26 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +3.180s

David Almansa was eleventh quickest on the second Leopard, ahead of Nicola Carraro, who was over a second from the Quiles’ time but improved to twelfth at the end of day one for the Snipers team.

The final automatic progression slots for Q2 went to Alvaro Carpe, who was heading in the opposite direction in 13th for Red Bull KTM Ajo and Riccardo Rossi in 14th on the second Rivacold Snipers bike, the Italian was yet another faller in the session.

‘Sunday man’ Taiyo Furusato was as usual slower on Friday, but this time only just missed out on 15th for Honda Team Asia.

It was a tough day at the office for Joel Kelso, who after the promise shown with sixth in the first session, crashed twice in Practice, leaving the LevelUp - MTA rider 18th.



FP1 saw Moto3 take to the Balaton Park track for the first time ever and it was Munoz who had looked most comfortable, leading most of the session until he towed his Dynavolt teammate Pini to the top of the timesheets, with the rookie then improving again to finish the session on top.

Foggia picked up the pace in the closing minutes to finish the session second, with Piqueras also passing the Spaniard for third. Munoz finished next quickest, just over half a second off the lead time in fourth.

Fernandez was the top Honda in fifth, his Leopard teammate Almansa was eighth and the first rider over a second away from P1 at the new circuit.

Championship leader Rueda was 12th, just ahead of Scott Ogden.

There were several crashes and near misses as the lightweight class first experienced the track. The blustery session saw falls for Marcos Uriarte and Furusato, who ran into the back of the MLav bike ahead, leaving Pini nowhere to go, though he recovered quickly and got back on track.

The yellow flags were also out for Carraro, Almansa and Casey O’Gorman.

O’Gorman returned for his second stint at SIC58 Squadra Corse, in for Luca Lunetta he fought to be best of the replacement riders at the Hungary round on day one, with Uriarte 16th and the Irish rider 17th after the timed Practice session.

Uriarte is still LevelUp - MTA’s long term fill-in for Matteo Bertelle. Arbi Aditama (24th)also returned with Honda Team Asia, covering the absent Tatchakorn Buasri.