2025 Austrian Moto3 - Race Results

Moto3 were first to race the Red Bull Ring, with a race that went all the way to the chequered flag, with Angel Piqueras coming out on top for his third win of the season at round thirteen, the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI had arrived at the Red Bull Ring charged up and ready to restart his title fight, fastest on Friday, but just missing out on pole to a fine lap from rookie Valentin Perrone.

The opening laps saw Maximo Quiles back from fifth on the grid to try and make his mark - but pushing to stretch the group only worked briefly, with two transgressions onto the paint on the same lap seeing him having to be more cautious, sat on a track limits warning.

The race ignited when Taiyo Furusato and David Munoz hit the group in time for the penultimate lap, with Perrone now ahead. Piqueras used that lap to improve on his track position, leading the pack over the line to start the final lap.

That sat him in good stead to miss most of the contact behind, for a third win of the season, the Spaniard’s first visit to the top step since Qatar.

It was teammate Ryusei Yamanaka who had a clean lap behind which allowed the Japanese rider to claim a best ever finish in second, just 0.096s behind in the drag to the line, for his second podium of the season.

An electric race from David Munoz saw him take the final spot on an all Kalex rostrum.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had qualified down in 14th after a crash earlier in the weekend got his Austria round off to a shaky start. In the group with Adrian Fernandez working to bridge the gap to the then lead quartet - Piqueras, Yamanaka, Perrone and Quiles - after a strong start, the last two laps saw Munoz arrive to take his shot.

A series of forceful moves with time running out saw contact with Quiles, with Perrone also on the receiving end, but allowing Munoz to fight for the win, it was not to be for the Spaniard, who picked up an impressive third after his run through the pack, the fourth podium in a row for the #64 rider.

Rookie Quiles looked frustrated after the race, but his track limits issues limited his ability to push over the closing laps, leaving the Aspar rider fourth.

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda dominated at the last round in Brno, but Spielberg has been a different story. Championship in mind, with a sizeable points advantage allowing the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider the option to be cautious, a late charge saw Rueda in the lead group from nowhere, picking up valuable points in fifth at the manufacturers home race.

Furusato, like Munoz, had mounted a huge charge forward, his coming from 15th on the grid. The Honda Team Asia rider had looked certain of a podium after his huge efforts, but missed out in the last lap chaos, run out of it in sixth, the top Honda in the race.

Dennis Foggia went backwards at lights out from fourth, but recovered to lead the chasing group before Fernandez took over. Track limits were a problem for the Aspar rider, who earned a long lap penalty, not taken by the end of the race, adding three second s to his time.



From pole, Valentin Perone held his own at the front, but was pushed wide, finishing eighth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Adrian Fernandez did all the work ot catch the leaders, but wore out his tyres, leaving the Leopard rider ninth and Battling with Guido Pini on the second Dynavolt bike, who completed the top ten.

2025 Austria Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 33m 36.516s 2 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.096s 3 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.171s 4 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.250s 5 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.541s 6 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.625s 7 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +1.691s 8 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.851s 9 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.141s 10 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +2.194s 11 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +4.181s 12 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +4.204s 13 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +4.256s 14 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +5.331s 15 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +9.395s 16 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +21.633s 17 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +21.745s 18 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +21.874s 19 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +24.288s 20 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +24.331s 21 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +35.518s 22 Arbi Aditama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +35.571s 23 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +43.642s 24 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +43.591s 25 Vincente Perez SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 26 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) DNF

Alvaro Carpe was a distant eleventh for Red Bull KTM Ajo, holding off LevelUp MTA rider Joel Kelso to the line, in twelfth.

The Australian in turn had attention from David Almansa, right behind in 13th for Leopard, with the remaining points on after going to Jacob Roulstone on the second Tech3 bike in 14th and Scott Ogden in 15th for CIP Green Power.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were mixed fortunes for the three replacement riders in Spielberg.

Marcos Uriarte, the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA, had a double long lap penalty to serve, finishing just out of the points in 16th.

Casey O’Gorman, in his world championship debut, replacing Luca Lunetta at SIC58 Squadra Corse. Was battling with Uriarte and Ruche Moodley , finishing 18th.

Asia Road Racer Arbi Aditama was 22nd as he replaced Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia.

The weekend to forget continued for MLav rider Vincente Perez, pulling into the pits, he was sent back out to finish his double long lap penalty for crashing under Yellow flags in Practice, completing them so they did not carry over to the next round - then stopping on track with a technical issue.

There was only one rider who crashed out of the race, with Cormac Buchanan, who has struggled to stay upright at the Red Bull Ring suffering an early exit.



Championship Standings

Rueda still leads with 239 points , with the gap cut to 72 after Piqueras’ win, who has moved to a total of 168.

David Munoz overtakes Quiles and Carpe for third overall on 139.

That duo are also battling for top rookie, with Quiles ahead but tied on points with Carpe, both on 139.