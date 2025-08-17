2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, round 13 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'29.35s6/7314k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.199s7/7313k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.255s4/7309k
4Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.340s6/7313k
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.403s5/6312k
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.451s6/7309k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.454s5/7313k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.472s4/6310k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.493s6/7308k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.524s5/7313k
11Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.535s7/7309k
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.647s6/6309k
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.660s5/6309k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.750s6/7309k
15Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.836s5/7312k
16Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.041s5/6306k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.183s7/7310k
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.650s6/6306k
19Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.795s6/6310k
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.270s2/2310k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Austrian MotoGP pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi returns to the top of the timesheets during morning warm-up at the Red Bull Ring.

The Aprilia star, fourth in the Sprint, finished 0.199s clear of Francesco Bagnaia, with Alex Marquez and KTM's Enea Bastianini also ahead of title leader Marc Marquez.

Jack Miller was left in last after technical issues on his Pramac Yamaha.

Saturday's Sprint winner Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix during his seven previous appearances, putting the Red Bull Ring top of four winless tracks for the 70-time MotoGP race winner.  

Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez has a long lap penalty to serve in today's grand prix for a collision with Joan Mir during the Czech race.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who both missed the previous Brno round due to injuries at Sachsenring, returned for the first event since the MotoGP summer break.

However, Vinales withdrew from the Red Bull Ring on Saturday due to the condition of his healing shoulder and will also miss next weekend's Hungarian MotoGP.

LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is skipping his third event in a row.

With HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Chantra at Brno, also injured, there is only one LCR machine in action this weekend before another HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro - steps in Hungary.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

