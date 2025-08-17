Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'29.35s 6/7 314k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.199s 7/7 313k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.255s 4/7 309k 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.340s 6/7 313k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.403s 5/6 312k 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.451s 6/7 309k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.454s 5/7 313k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.472s 4/6 310k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.493s 6/7 308k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.524s 5/7 313k 11 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.535s 7/7 309k 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.647s 6/6 309k 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.660s 5/6 309k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.750s 6/7 309k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.836s 5/7 312k 16 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.041s 5/6 306k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.183s 7/7 310k 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.650s 6/6 306k 19 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.795s 6/6 310k 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +3.270s 2/2 310k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Austrian MotoGP pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi returns to the top of the timesheets during morning warm-up at the Red Bull Ring.

The Aprilia star, fourth in the Sprint, finished 0.199s clear of Francesco Bagnaia, with Alex Marquez and KTM's Enea Bastianini also ahead of title leader Marc Marquez.

Jack Miller was left in last after technical issues on his Pramac Yamaha.

Saturday's Sprint winner Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix during his seven previous appearances, putting the Red Bull Ring top of four winless tracks for the 70-time MotoGP race winner.

Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez has a long lap penalty to serve in today's grand prix for a collision with Joan Mir during the Czech race.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who both missed the previous Brno round due to injuries at Sachsenring, returned for the first event since the MotoGP summer break.

However, Vinales withdrew from the Red Bull Ring on Saturday due to the condition of his healing shoulder and will also miss next weekend's Hungarian MotoGP.

LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is skipping his third event in a row.

With HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Chantra at Brno, also injured, there is only one LCR machine in action this weekend before another HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro - steps in Hungary.