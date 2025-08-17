2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, round 13 of 22.
|Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'29.35s
|6/7
|314k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.199s
|7/7
|313k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.255s
|4/7
|309k
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.340s
|6/7
|313k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.403s
|5/6
|312k
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.451s
|6/7
|309k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.454s
|5/7
|313k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.472s
|4/6
|310k
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.493s
|6/7
|308k
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.524s
|5/7
|313k
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.535s
|7/7
|309k
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.647s
|6/6
|309k
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.660s
|5/6
|309k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.750s
|6/7
|309k
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.836s
|5/7
|312k
|16
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.041s
|5/6
|306k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.183s
|7/7
|310k
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.650s
|6/6
|306k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.795s
|6/6
|310k
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.270s
|2/2
|310k
* Rookie
Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)
Austrian MotoGP pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi returns to the top of the timesheets during morning warm-up at the Red Bull Ring.
The Aprilia star, fourth in the Sprint, finished 0.199s clear of Francesco Bagnaia, with Alex Marquez and KTM's Enea Bastianini also ahead of title leader Marc Marquez.
Jack Miller was left in last after technical issues on his Pramac Yamaha.
Saturday's Sprint winner Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix during his seven previous appearances, putting the Red Bull Ring top of four winless tracks for the 70-time MotoGP race winner.
Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez has a long lap penalty to serve in today's grand prix for a collision with Joan Mir during the Czech race.
Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who both missed the previous Brno round due to injuries at Sachsenring, returned for the first event since the MotoGP summer break.
However, Vinales withdrew from the Red Bull Ring on Saturday due to the condition of his healing shoulder and will also miss next weekend's Hungarian MotoGP.
LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is skipping his third event in a row.
With HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Chantra at Brno, also injured, there is only one LCR machine in action this weekend before another HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro - steps in Hungary.