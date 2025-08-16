Ducati rider makes “my best start in MotoGP” to reverse Austria qualifying “pity”

Fabio Di Giannantonio says his start in the Austrian MotoGP Sprint was his best yet in the premier class.

After a disappointing and point-less Czech Grand Prix before the summer break, Fabio Di Giannantonio’s first post-summer MotoGP race in Austria has not been perfect either, but he could at least take satisfaction from his start in Saturday’s Sprint.

Di Giannantonio was only 15th in MotoGP Practice on Friday, meaning he had to take Q1 for the second race in a row.

The VR46 Racing Team rider was then only fifth in Q1, meaning he started 15th for the Sprint and will do so again on Sunday.

Fortunately for the Italian on Saturday afternoon, he made a strong start and finished the opening lap in seventh place. Unfortunately, however, he found immediately a bad feeling with his rear tyre and was unable to push, so fell to eighth by the end of the 14 laps.

“This morning I was really happy with the progress because, at the end, we improved our race pace by one second, so I was pretty happy about the step that we made,” Fabio Di Giannantonio told MotoGP.com after the Austria Sprint.

“Then I expected a little bit more for Q1; we’ve been not able to pass to Q2 – a pity.

“So, I knew that for the Sprint, and also for [the grand prix], will be a tough race because starting from that far it’s tough to come [back].

“But I did a good start, maybe my best start in MotoGP, out of the lights. Then, for sure, there was a bit of chaos in the first corner, so I could take advantage of it.

“I was in a good spot; a pity that I had crazy vibrations from the beginning from the rear tyre so it was really not possible to push and at the end it was really tough even to be just on the bike.

“I think without this we could be in a better position, even to fight maybe for the top-five.

“But for sure tomorrow will be another story. For sure, the chaos that has been in the first corner will not be like this, so we have to find a way to come back through the field and try to achieve a good result.”

