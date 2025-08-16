“Super fast” MotoGP rookie lost Sprint podium chance

Fermin Aldeguer’s “super-fast” pace after sideways start suggests lost podium chance in Austrian MotoGP Sprint.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint

Fermin Aldeguer began the Austrian MotoGP with a synchronised wheelspin behind Francesco Bagnaia from sixth on the grid.

But he ended it faster than everyone but Marc Marquez during the second half of the race.

That searing pace, which included being 0.4s faster than the rest of the field on lap 12 of 14, helped the Gresini rookie recover to sixth at the chequered flag.

The young Spaniard was 6.032s behind race winner Marquez but less than three seconds from Pedro Acosta and the final place on the podium.

Aldeguer had lost around two seconds on the opening lap alone, after the start-line chaos.

“I'm happy," Aldeguer told MotoGP.com.

"Maybe without the slide at the start we would have fought for some more, maybe the podium because in the last laps I was super fast.

“I recovered a lot of time but it's like this.

“I improved a lot today. A good qualifying, pushing until the end to stay in the second row and then a good sprint with good fights.”

Team-mate Alex Marquez led much of the race on his way to second place.

Bagnaia, meanwhile, suffered more rear grip woes after his sideways start and eventually retired.

Aldeguer has taken two previous Sprint podiums this season, at Le Mans and Aragon, as well as a grand prix rostrum in France.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati rider makes “my best start in MotoGP” to reverse Austria qualifying “pity”
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Valentino Rossi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Super fast” MotoGP rookie lost Sprint podium chance
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint
BTCC News
Maiden BTCC pole 'something I've dreamed of' - Rainford
1h ago
Charles Rainford - West Surrey Racing
MotoGP News
“One mistake” costs Alex Marquez potential Austrian MotoGP Sprint win
1h ago
Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ride height devices thwart Aprilia stars in Austria MotoGP sprint
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia reveals cause of nightmare Austria MotoGP sprint
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales out of Austria and Hungary, “won’t be 100% until next year”
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 Feature
Finger pointed at F1 overachiever of the year - but experts are divided
2h ago
Gabriel Bortoleto
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi pinpoints “what I missed” for Austrian MotoGP Sprint podium
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi chases Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta's Sprint podium: “We need to enjoy, don’t think too much”
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint