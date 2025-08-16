2025 Austrian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto3 race at the Red Bull Ring saw the home Red Bull bikes flying in formation with Valentin Perrone in the perfect position at the back of the group to claim his first lightweight class pole ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, round thirteen of the championship.

Ahead of the home grand prix for the manufacturer, the four Red Bull bikes headed out together either side of the pit break, to try and gain good track position.

The rider that benefited the most from the formation flying was Perrone, at the back of the group for Tech3.

The Argentine had already had an all action morning in FP2 pulling off some amazing saves, with a notable almost off seeing him off the bike with his knee down and hand down to push himself back up after a front lock up.

There was another near off in Q2, but that did nothing to slow the #73 KTM bike, finishing with a new watch after his pole lap of 1m 39.938s.

Angel Piqueras was out stalking around Maximo Quiles in the early stages, with his lap in behind having taken provisional pole.

Piqueras had lead the way into Q2 with the top time on Friday, leading both sessions on the day. The Frinsa - Mt Helmets - MSI rider did not improve further with his early lap holding second, 0.046s slower than Perrone.

Ryusei Yamanaka also needed his early lap to hold firm, a crash at turn four saw the MT Helmets rider unable to improve, but hold on to complete the front row next to his teammate.

Dennis Foggia was quickest on his lap to move to fourth with a personal best, ahead of Aspar teammate Maximo Quiles, who topped the morning session with another record lap, which remained the best Moto3 time after qualifying, unable to match that pace the rookie was sixth, with his last lap cancelled as he struggled with track limits in Spielberg again.

Adrian Fernandez was the best Honda rider for Leopard in sixth.

Rookie Alvaro Carpe was the second best qualifier from the Red Bull Group in seventh for the Ajo team, fastest on his final effort to place just ahead of teammate, championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda, who was still within half a second of the pole time in a close session.

David Almansa was ninth on the second Leopard, while LevelUp rider Joel Kelso found enough pace to complete the top ten.



2025 Austria Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 39.938s 2 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.046s 3 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.146s 4 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.152s 5 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.179s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.326s 7 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.415s 8 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.463s 9 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.510s 10 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.530s 11 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.587s 12 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.652s 13 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.663s 14 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.712s 15 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.728s 16 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.801s 17 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.189s 18 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.696s Q1 19 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 1m 41.300s 20 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 41.414s 21 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 41.757s 22 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 41.899s 23 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 42.348s 24 Arbi Aditama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 42.471s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 43.144s 26 Vincente Perez SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 44.939s

Rookie Guido Pini was on pole in Brno, but could only manage the eleventh best time one race on for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, ahead of his teammate David Munoz, who had a quiet session by his standards, placing 14th.

Jacob Roulstone was the best of the riders to come through Q1, and a feature in the Red Bull group on track, which helped him to twelfth.

Scott Ogden needed another last lap dash to claim twelfth for CIP Green Power.

Q1 - Nicola Carraro leads Q2 charge

Nicola Carraro (18th) was in charge of the session, with an impressive lap time seeing the Snipers rider ease into Q2, after chasing around the group ahead on track as a marker.

Roulstone did most of the work at the front of that pack to place second, with Marcos Uriarte (16th) and Cormac Buchanan (17th) riding solo to fourth for the final progression slot - but was placed under investigation for an early pit exit in the second session, with a penalty looming for the New Zealand rider.

BOE rider Ruche Moodley improved on his last lap after the chequered flag, but could not displace his teammate on his return from injury, placing fifth, for 19th on the grid.

It remained a weekend to forget for Vincente Perez on his return with the MLav team, picking up a double long lap penalty for crashing under yellow flags on Friday the Spaniard was last in the session after teammate Eddie O’Shea overcame the issue that saw him spend most of his fifteen minutes in the pit, bouncing back with just one lap for 9th - equalling 23rd on the grid.

There are three replacement riders in Spielberg.

Uriate continues as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA.

Arbi Aditama (24th), who currently leads the Asia Road Racing AP 250 class standings, sits in at Honda Team Asia for Tatchakorn Buasri.

Casey O’Gorman is making his world championship debut replacing Luca Lunetta at SIC58 Squadra Corse. A double podium finisher in the junior world championship race at Aragon, the Irish teenager held a top four spot in Q1 before much of the session, but was hindered by not returning to the pits for a fresh tyre, dropping to 20th on the grid.

