2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, round 13 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'28.060s6/9314k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.016s6/9314k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.142s6/8314k
4Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.160s3/7314k
5Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.176s6/8319k
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.242s8/9313k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.356s7/7319k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.379s6/8316k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.488s7/8312k
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.611s8/9313k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.701s6/7317k
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.727s5/6316k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'28.628s7/9312k
14Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'28.664s7/8314k
15Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1'28.687s9/9316k
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'28.738s8/8310k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'28.884s8/9313k
18Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.024s7/9317k
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'29.080s9/9319k
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.085s6/9314k
21Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'29.586s3/3310k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Marco Bezzecchi fights through Qualifying 1 to snatch a shock pole position for Aprilia at the 2025 Austrian MotoGP.

Bezzecchi took his first RS-GP pole by just 0.016s from Gresini’s Alex Marquez with Francesco Bagnaia completing the front row for Ducati Lenovo.

Meanwhile, title leader Marc Marquez, fastest in every session heading into qualifying, suffered a late fall at the chicane and was left on the second row in fourth.

Marquez will start alongside Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini and Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta  - who had earlier pushed his bike back to the pits after appearing to run out of fuel - looked on course for pole only to lose his advantage with a huge moment at the final corner of his last lap, leaving him seventh.

Bastianini joined Bezzecchi in reaching Qualifying 2 by leading Q1 while the likes of Luca Marini, Jorge Martin and four-time 2025 pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo failed to advance.

Maverick Vinales set a token qualifying time in Q1, but it remains to be seen if the injured Tech3 rider will be on the grid for this afternoon’s Sprint.

The 14-lap race, where the likes of Bagnaia and Acosta - and perhaps big Saturday improver Bezzecchi - are predicted to offer Marquez’s nearest challenge, starts at 3pm.

Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix during his seven previous appearances, putting the Red Bull Ring top of four winless tracks for the 70-time MotoGP race winner.  

Marquez has made far fewer appearances at his other winless venues: Portimao (4), Indonesia (2) and Buddh (1).

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who both missed the previous Brno round due to injuries at Sachsenring, are back for the first event after the MotoGP summer break.

However, LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is skipping his third event in a row.

With HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Chanatra at Brno, also injured, there is only one LCR machine in action this weekend before another HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro - steps in for next weekend’s Hungarian round.

Alex Marquez has a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, for a collision with Joan Mir during the Czech Grand Prix. 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

