2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'28.060s 6/9 314k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.016s 6/9 314k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.142s 6/8 314k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.160s 3/7 314k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.176s 6/8 319k 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.242s 8/9 313k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.356s 7/7 319k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.379s 6/8 316k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.488s 7/8 312k 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.611s 8/9 313k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.701s 6/7 317k 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.727s 5/6 316k Qualifying 1: 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'28.628s 7/9 312k 14 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'28.664s 7/8 314k 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'28.687s 9/9 316k 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'28.738s 8/8 310k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'28.884s 8/9 313k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.024s 7/9 317k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 1'29.080s 9/9 319k 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.085s 6/9 314k 21 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'29.586s 3/3 310k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Marco Bezzecchi fights through Qualifying 1 to snatch a shock pole position for Aprilia at the 2025 Austrian MotoGP.

Bezzecchi took his first RS-GP pole by just 0.016s from Gresini’s Alex Marquez with Francesco Bagnaia completing the front row for Ducati Lenovo.

Meanwhile, title leader Marc Marquez, fastest in every session heading into qualifying, suffered a late fall at the chicane and was left on the second row in fourth.

Marquez will start alongside Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini and Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta - who had earlier pushed his bike back to the pits after appearing to run out of fuel - looked on course for pole only to lose his advantage with a huge moment at the final corner of his last lap, leaving him seventh.

Bastianini joined Bezzecchi in reaching Qualifying 2 by leading Q1 while the likes of Luca Marini, Jorge Martin and four-time 2025 pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo failed to advance.

Maverick Vinales set a token qualifying time in Q1, but it remains to be seen if the injured Tech3 rider will be on the grid for this afternoon’s Sprint.

The 14-lap race, where the likes of Bagnaia and Acosta - and perhaps big Saturday improver Bezzecchi - are predicted to offer Marquez’s nearest challenge, starts at 3pm.

Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix during his seven previous appearances, putting the Red Bull Ring top of four winless tracks for the 70-time MotoGP race winner.

Marquez has made far fewer appearances at his other winless venues: Portimao (4), Indonesia (2) and Buddh (1).

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who both missed the previous Brno round due to injuries at Sachsenring, are back for the first event after the MotoGP summer break.

However, LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is skipping his third event in a row.

With HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Chanatra at Brno, also injured, there is only one LCR machine in action this weekend before another HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro - steps in for next weekend’s Hungarian round.

Alex Marquez has a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, for a collision with Joan Mir during the Czech Grand Prix.