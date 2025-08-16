2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, round 13 of 22.

2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'28.751s5/15313k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.326s12/12313k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.364s14/15316k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.480s5/15314k
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.480s5/15313k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.513s8/13310k
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.607s13/13312k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.609s9/13313k
9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.692s10/14312k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.733s5/13313k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.750s5/13309k
12Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.793s5/14310k
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.850s11/14314k
14Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.888s5/14313k
15Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.955s10/13312k
16Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.967s7/14313k
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.051s9/10310k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.056s5/16314k
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.058s11/15313k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.147s12/13312k
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.304s9/13312k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Marc Marquez remains on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2025 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring.

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who Marquez said was “fastest on race pace” on Friday, was second this morning, albeit 0.326s from the title leader.

Friday runner-up Pedro Acosta crashed at turn 1 midway through the half-hour session before rising to third. 

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and Gresini’s Alex Marquez completed the top five ahead of Honda’s Luca Marini.

The top six all finished the session on medium front and soft rear tyres.

LCR Honda's Johann Zarco suffered a fast accident at Turn 7 in the closing minutes, eventually walking away.

Jack Miller had to sit out the opening five minutes of the session, as well as paying a 1,000 euro fine, for riding on the racing line while aware of smoke coming from his bike, during Friday afternoon practice.

Maverick Vinales, who completed just six laps on Friday afternoon, said a decision on continuing the weekend would be made when he woke up on Saturday.

Fortunately, the Tech3 rider felt good enough to be back on track and was classified 17th.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including the factory Aprilias of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin as well as all four Yamahas, will now begin.

Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix during his seven previous appearances, putting the Red Bull Ring top of four winless tracks for the 70-time MotoGP race winner.  

Marquez has made far fewer appearances at his other winless venues: Portimao (4), Indonesia (2) and Buddh (1).

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who both missed the previous Brno round due to injuries at Sachsenring, are back for the first event after the MotoGP summer break.

However, LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is skipping his third event in a row.

With HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Chanatra at Brno, also injured, there is only one LCR machine in action this weekend before another HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro - steps in for next weekend’s Hungarian round.

Alex Marquez has a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, for a collision with Joan Mir during the Czech Grand Prix. 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

