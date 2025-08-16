2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'28.751s 5/15 313k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.326s 12/12 313k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.364s 14/15 316k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.480s 5/15 314k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.480s 5/15 313k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.513s 8/13 310k 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.607s 13/13 312k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.609s 9/13 313k 9 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.692s 10/14 312k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.733s 5/13 313k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.750s 5/13 309k 12 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.793s 5/14 310k 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.850s 11/14 314k 14 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.888s 5/14 313k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.955s 10/13 312k 16 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.967s 7/14 313k 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.051s 9/10 310k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.056s 5/16 314k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.058s 11/15 313k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.147s 12/13 312k 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.304s 9/13 312k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Marc Marquez remains on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2025 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring.

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who Marquez said was “fastest on race pace” on Friday, was second this morning, albeit 0.326s from the title leader.

Friday runner-up Pedro Acosta crashed at turn 1 midway through the half-hour session before rising to third.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and Gresini’s Alex Marquez completed the top five ahead of Honda’s Luca Marini.

The top six all finished the session on medium front and soft rear tyres.

LCR Honda's Johann Zarco suffered a fast accident at Turn 7 in the closing minutes, eventually walking away.

Jack Miller had to sit out the opening five minutes of the session, as well as paying a 1,000 euro fine, for riding on the racing line while aware of smoke coming from his bike, during Friday afternoon practice.

Maverick Vinales, who completed just six laps on Friday afternoon, said a decision on continuing the weekend would be made when he woke up on Saturday.

Fortunately, the Tech3 rider felt good enough to be back on track and was classified 17th.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including the factory Aprilias of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin as well as all four Yamahas, will now begin.

Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix during his seven previous appearances, putting the Red Bull Ring top of four winless tracks for the 70-time MotoGP race winner.

Marquez has made far fewer appearances at his other winless venues: Portimao (4), Indonesia (2) and Buddh (1).

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who both missed the previous Brno round due to injuries at Sachsenring, are back for the first event after the MotoGP summer break.

However, LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is skipping his third event in a row.

With HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Chanatra at Brno, also injured, there is only one LCR machine in action this weekend before another HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro - steps in for next weekend’s Hungarian round.

Alex Marquez has a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, for a collision with Joan Mir during the Czech Grand Prix.