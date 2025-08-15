Injured Maverick Vinales cuts practice short, Saturday decision “when I wake up”

Injured Maverick Vinales cuts Austrian MotoGP practice short, Saturday decision “when I wake up”

Maverick Vinales, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

After missing Brno due to shoulder surgery, Maverick Vinales made his MotoGP comeback with 16 laps in FP1 at the Red Bull Ring on Friday morning.

However, the Tech3 KTM rider then called a halt to his afternoon Practice activities after just six laps.

Vinales spent the remainder of the session in the pits with an ice pack on the shoulder he injured at Sachsenring.

But the Spaniard hasn’t ruled out a return to action on Saturday, saying a decision will be made based on how his shoulder feels when he wakes up.

“We arrived here in Austria with the idea to just do some laps, and I could do the entire FP1, which is good already,” said Vinales, who was 1.3s from leader Marc Marquez in the opening session.

“The shoulder was not so bad this morning, but in the afternoon, it got a bit more rigid, with less mobility, and it was harder for me to stay inside the bike in the main straight against the wind, so we decided to stop, and see how I recover for tomorrow.

“At the moment, it is really important to listen to the body, to the shoulder, and do the correct steps. The speed is there, it is just a matter of being at 100%, but every lap I make will bring me back to full physical condition. 

"We will see how I feel tomorrow morning when I wake up, and make a decision for the day.”

Team-mate Enea Bastianini finished the opening day of KTM’s home round in eleventh, missing direct access to Qualifying 2 by just 0.011s to fellow RC16 rider Brad Binder.

The Italian also joined the factory squad in debuting a revised fairing package.

“I felt fast right away this morning and I was really close to the other riders, but this afternoon it was a bit more difficult,” said Bastianini. 

“We know it, when the conditions get hotter, I struggle more to manage the front of my bike, and I miss a bit of support from the front.

“However, the new fairing is quite good, I like it, and I am happy with the updates received this weekend. Let's continue working, and see how we can be on Saturday.”

Pedro Acosta was KTM’s lead rider in second place, behind Marquez.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Injured Maverick Vinales cuts practice short, Saturday decision “when I wake up”
3h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller punished for ‘smoke riding’ in Austrian MotoGP practice
4h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez names "the strongest" contender at Austrian MotoGP
4h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
Marc Marquez defeat by Ducati rival hinted at by Austrian MotoGP pace analysis
5h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia explains major braking breakthrough at Austrian MotoGP
5h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM upgrades “exactly what we needed” but "Ducati will wake up"
5h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP tech boss hits back at criticism of stability control
6h ago
MotoGP
MotoGP News
Stability control "talk in the paddock" revealed as Marc Marquez voices dislike
6h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Yamaha rubbish Alex Rins rumour, so Jack Miller must nervously wait
6h ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
2026 F1 driver line-up: The grid so far, and all the rumours
7h ago
Verstappen, Russell