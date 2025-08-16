Maverick Vinales ruled out of Austrian MotoGP after qualifying last

Maverick Vinales has been declared unfit for the Austrian MotoGP after qualifying in Spielberg.

Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Maverick Vinales has been ruled out of the Austrian MotoGP after qualifying at the Red Bull Ring.

Vinales took part in qualifying but was declared unfit after a medical check that took place after the session.

The Spanish rider passed a medical before FP1 to confirm his participation in Friday’s practice sessions, which saw him complete limited running – 16 laps in FP1, and only six laps in Practice.

Vinales was attempting to return to MotoGP this weekend after sustaining a shoulder injury at the German Grand Prix that kept him out of both the Sachsenring race and the Czech Grand Prix before the summer break.

“Even if he [Vinales] tried to give it another go this morning, the pain to his left shoulder was too intense,” reads a statement from Red Bull KTM Tech3 posted to social media after qualifying in Austria.

“Another medical check declared Maverick Vinales unfit for the remainder of the Austrian Grand Prix.

“The recovery continues for Mav as we hope to see him again very soon.”

Maverick Vinales was slowest in Q1 of the 11 riders who took part in the session, completing only one run at the end of the session.

The Spanish rider now has six days to recover before the Hungarian Grand Prix begins at Balaton Park next Friday (22 August).

Vinales’ withdrawal leaves only Enea Bastianini to represent Tech3 this weekend in Austria at KTM’s home race. The Italian was the fastest KTM rider in qualifying, taking fifth place in Q2.

The other KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder were seventh and 11th, respectively.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Thunderstorm threat for Austrian MotoGP Sprint: “We hope it’s a dry one”
7m ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
KTM RC16 races world’s fastest drone at Austrian MotoGP circuit
27m ago
Jonas Folger at Red Bull Ring on KTM RC16. Credit: Red Bull Motorsports/Instagram.
MotoGP News
Is Alex Marquez set for a factory Ducati bike upgrade for MotoGP 2026?
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
My dad is also an F1 legend, but Max Verstappen turned to "steel" by his father
1h ago
Jos and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Williams reveal three behind-the-scenes secrets key to best-of-rest status
1h ago
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, Williams

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia credits Valentino Rossi for Marco Bezzecchi’s ‘unexpected’ Austria MotoGP pole
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales ruled out of Austrian MotoGP after qualifying last
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Austrian MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi takes surprise pole as Marc Marquez crashes
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
BTCC News
Ingram quickest in opening Knockhill practice, PMR hit the track
1h ago
Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
MotoGP Results
2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP