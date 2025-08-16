Maverick Vinales ruled out of Austrian MotoGP after qualifying last

Maverick Vinales has been ruled out of the Austrian MotoGP after qualifying at the Red Bull Ring.

Vinales took part in qualifying but was declared unfit after a medical check that took place after the session.

The Spanish rider passed a medical before FP1 to confirm his participation in Friday’s practice sessions, which saw him complete limited running – 16 laps in FP1, and only six laps in Practice.

Vinales was attempting to return to MotoGP this weekend after sustaining a shoulder injury at the German Grand Prix that kept him out of both the Sachsenring race and the Czech Grand Prix before the summer break.

“Even if he [Vinales] tried to give it another go this morning, the pain to his left shoulder was too intense,” reads a statement from Red Bull KTM Tech3 posted to social media after qualifying in Austria.

“Another medical check declared Maverick Vinales unfit for the remainder of the Austrian Grand Prix.

“The recovery continues for Mav as we hope to see him again very soon.”

Maverick Vinales was slowest in Q1 of the 11 riders who took part in the session, completing only one run at the end of the session.

The Spanish rider now has six days to recover before the Hungarian Grand Prix begins at Balaton Park next Friday (22 August).

Vinales’ withdrawal leaves only Enea Bastianini to represent Tech3 this weekend in Austria at KTM’s home race. The Italian was the fastest KTM rider in qualifying, taking fifth place in Q2.

The other KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder were seventh and 11th, respectively.