2025 Austrian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Austrian Grand Prix (Round 13), where Angel Piqueras dominated, topping both sessions.

Angel Piqueras, Moto3, 2025
Angel Piqueras, Moto3, 2025
© Gold & Goose

The opening day of the Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round thirteen of the championship at the Red Bull Ring, saw Angel Piqueras back on form and ready to fight as he topped both sessions, finishing practice with a new all time lap record.


The Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI rider mainly lapped solo on track, improving his on lead time to a record best of 1m 39.918s by the close of the second session, moving directly to Q2 in style.

Rookie Valentin Perrone came closest to the new benchmark lap, finishing Friday just 0.158s slower for Red Bull KTM Tech3, after getting a slipstream over the line behind Cormac Buchanan pushed him up to second from fifth.

That pushed Ryusei Yamanaka back one spot, completing a strong opening day for the MT Helmets team, with both bikes inside the top three.

There was another KTM in fourth, with Maximo Quiles finally able to make a lap stick after several cancelled efforts for exceeding track limits, improving his position for Aspar.

His had teammate Dennis Foggia for company throughout the 35 minute session, towing his way to fifth.

It was a similar plan for David Munoz, after his FP1 fall left him short of track time. Gains were made by trailing Jose Antonio Rueda, taking the Dynavolt rider to sixth, ahead of Rueda in seventh.

Guido Pini made a huge save in the session on his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike, arms and legs flying everywhere as he struggled to stay aboard his KTM at turn ten on his way to eighth.

Taiyo Furusato was a faller - crashing at turn three heading into the final ten minutes - but remained the top Honda for Honda Team Asia in ninth.

Scott Ogden was one of the last riders  to take the chequered flag. Down in 20th at the time, his final run alone saw him rise to tenth right at the end of the session for CIP Green Power.

2025 Austria Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1m 39.918s
2Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.158s
3Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.320s
4Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.423s
5Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.520s
6David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.613s
7Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.616s
8Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.677s
9Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.777s
10Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.884s
11Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.976s
12Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.002s
13David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.022s
14Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.123s
15Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.132s
16Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.273s
17Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.312s
18Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.324s
19Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.353s
20Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.582s
21Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.608s
22Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.873s
23Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.203s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.259s
25Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.284s
26Vincente PerezSPAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+4.241s

Adrian Fernandez was top Leopard in eleventh but finished the session under investigation after an altercation with Joel Kelso near pit lane, with teammate David Almansa 13th. LevelUp rider Kelso placed between the duo in twelfth after day one.

Alvaro Carpe had a nervous wait on 13th as the clock hit zero. The Red Bull rider dropped one place after Ogden’s  late effort, but that lap was enough to send Ruche Moodley into Q1 on his return from injury at BOE, pushing him back to 15th.

Vincente Perez (26th) fell at the same time as Furusato, and was also being investigated for crashing under the Japanese riders yellow flags as the session completed.

FP1 was a chance to get up to speed after the summer break, with Piqueras again leading the way, ahead of top rookie in the session Perrone, with the 1-2 the same as the later session, just ahead of Carpe.

Yamanaka was fourth quickest, with championship leader Rueda completing the top five.

The session saw a huge fall for Munoz in the last turn. The Spaniard was turning in and expecting Almansa to take a similar line ahead, but he was slower, with Munoz running into the back of his Leopard, with his arm stuck on the right wheel.

Munoz got up and walked away from his wrecked bike, but missed most of the session, leaving him to drop to 22nd.

There are three replacement riders in Spielberg.

Marcos Uriate (21st) continues as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA.

Arbi Aditama (25th), who currently leads the Asia Road Racing AP 250 class standings,  is in at Honda Team Asia for Tatchakorn Buasri, with Casey O’Gorman making his world championship debut replacing Luca Lunetta at SIC58 Squadra Corse. 

The Irish rider recently enjoyed a double podium finish in the junior world championship race at Aragon and was the best placed of the additions in 19th after Practice.
 

2025 Austria Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1m 40.493s
2Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.175s
3Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.241s
4Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.248s
5Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.251s
6Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.482s
7Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.486s
8Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.683s
9Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.728s
10Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.820s
11Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.874s
12Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.994s
13David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.078s
14Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.183s
15Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.194s
16Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.240s
17Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.291s
18Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.295s
19Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.512s
20Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.568s
21Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.841s
22David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.878s
23Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.075s
24Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.412s
25Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.592s
26Vincente PerezSPAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+3.914s

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM upgrades “exactly what we needed” but "Ducati will wake up"
2m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP tech boss hits back at criticism of stability control
48m ago
MotoGP
MotoGP News
Stability control "talk in the paddock" revealed as Marc Marquez voices dislike
58m ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Yamaha rubbish Alex Rins rumour, so Jack Miller must nervously wait
1h ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
2026 F1 driver line-up: The grid so far, and all the rumours
1h ago
Verstappen, Russell

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton worrying body language spotted in a queue of six F1 drivers
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
2025 Austrian MotoGP: Marc Marquez fastest in red-flagged Practice
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton could ‘call’ Sebastian Vettel to fix key issue at Ferrari
2h ago
Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton
Moto2 Results
2025 Austrian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025