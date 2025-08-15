2025 Austrian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Austrian Grand Prix (Round 13), where Angel Piqueras dominated, topping both sessions.
The opening day of the Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round thirteen of the championship at the Red Bull Ring, saw Angel Piqueras back on form and ready to fight as he topped both sessions, finishing practice with a new all time lap record.
The Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI rider mainly lapped solo on track, improving his on lead time to a record best of 1m 39.918s by the close of the second session, moving directly to Q2 in style.
Rookie Valentin Perrone came closest to the new benchmark lap, finishing Friday just 0.158s slower for Red Bull KTM Tech3, after getting a slipstream over the line behind Cormac Buchanan pushed him up to second from fifth.
That pushed Ryusei Yamanaka back one spot, completing a strong opening day for the MT Helmets team, with both bikes inside the top three.
There was another KTM in fourth, with Maximo Quiles finally able to make a lap stick after several cancelled efforts for exceeding track limits, improving his position for Aspar.
His had teammate Dennis Foggia for company throughout the 35 minute session, towing his way to fifth.
It was a similar plan for David Munoz, after his FP1 fall left him short of track time. Gains were made by trailing Jose Antonio Rueda, taking the Dynavolt rider to sixth, ahead of Rueda in seventh.
Guido Pini made a huge save in the session on his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike, arms and legs flying everywhere as he struggled to stay aboard his KTM at turn ten on his way to eighth.
Taiyo Furusato was a faller - crashing at turn three heading into the final ten minutes - but remained the top Honda for Honda Team Asia in ninth.
Scott Ogden was one of the last riders to take the chequered flag. Down in 20th at the time, his final run alone saw him rise to tenth right at the end of the session for CIP Green Power.
|2025 Austria Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|1m 39.918s
|2
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.158s
|3
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.320s
|4
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.423s
|5
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.520s
|6
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.613s
|7
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.616s
|8
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.677s
|9
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.777s
|10
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.884s
|11
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.976s
|12
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.002s
|13
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.022s
|14
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.123s
|15
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.132s
|16
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.273s
|17
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.312s
|18
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.324s
|19
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.353s
|20
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.582s
|21
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.608s
|22
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.873s
|23
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.203s
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.259s
|25
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.284s
|26
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+4.241s
Adrian Fernandez was top Leopard in eleventh but finished the session under investigation after an altercation with Joel Kelso near pit lane, with teammate David Almansa 13th. LevelUp rider Kelso placed between the duo in twelfth after day one.
Alvaro Carpe had a nervous wait on 13th as the clock hit zero. The Red Bull rider dropped one place after Ogden’s late effort, but that lap was enough to send Ruche Moodley into Q1 on his return from injury at BOE, pushing him back to 15th.
Vincente Perez (26th) fell at the same time as Furusato, and was also being investigated for crashing under the Japanese riders yellow flags as the session completed.
FP1 was a chance to get up to speed after the summer break, with Piqueras again leading the way, ahead of top rookie in the session Perrone, with the 1-2 the same as the later session, just ahead of Carpe.
Yamanaka was fourth quickest, with championship leader Rueda completing the top five.
The session saw a huge fall for Munoz in the last turn. The Spaniard was turning in and expecting Almansa to take a similar line ahead, but he was slower, with Munoz running into the back of his Leopard, with his arm stuck on the right wheel.
Munoz got up and walked away from his wrecked bike, but missed most of the session, leaving him to drop to 22nd.
There are three replacement riders in Spielberg.
Marcos Uriate (21st) continues as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA.
Arbi Aditama (25th), who currently leads the Asia Road Racing AP 250 class standings, is in at Honda Team Asia for Tatchakorn Buasri, with Casey O’Gorman making his world championship debut replacing Luca Lunetta at SIC58 Squadra Corse.
The Irish rider recently enjoyed a double podium finish in the junior world championship race at Aragon and was the best placed of the additions in 19th after Practice.
|2025 Austria Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|3s
|Team
|Time
|1
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|1m 40.493s
|2
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.175s
|3
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.241s
|4
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.248s
|5
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.251s
|6
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.482s
|7
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.486s
|8
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.683s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.728s
|10
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.820s
|11
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.874s
|12
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.994s
|13
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.078s
|14
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.183s
|15
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.194s
|16
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.240s
|17
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.291s
|18
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.295s
|19
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.512s
|20
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.568s
|21
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.841s
|22
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.878s
|23
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+2.075s
|24
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.412s
|25
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.592s
|26
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+3.914s