Up-and-coming Irish talent Casey O’Gorman will make his Moto3 debut at next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix as a replacement for the injured Luca Lunetta.

Lunetta, who races for the SIC58 Squadra Corse, has been out since suffering injury in a crash during the Dutch Grand Prix.

With the Italian forced to miss the upcoming back-to-back in Austria and Hungary, the SIC58 teams has called on 18-year-old Casey O’Gorman to deputise.

The Irish racer won the 2021 British Talent Cup and currently completes in the FIM JuniorGP World Championship with the Estrella Galicia 0,0 team.

O’Gorman sits third in the standings after the first four rounds of the campaign and has three podiums to his credit.

While he will face a steep learning curve in the grand prix paddock over the next few weeks, O’Gorman comes highly rated.

Scott Redding backs Casey O'Gorman

Former MotoGP rider and 2019 British Superbike champion Scott Redding believes O’Gorman is the only up-and-coming rider from the UK and Ireland with the talent to make it at the top level.

“The only one I see is Casey O’Gorman. He’s an Irish kid,” Redding said a few months ago.

“He came to my Scott Redding Young Riders Academy when he was three or four.

“He was fast straight away, ruthless, didn’t care about crashing.

“He is racing in the Junior World Championship now, doing pretty good.

“But [he has] no money. Just hard work. His dad was grafting, driving to and from Spain. He has been kicked out of teams because he didn’t agree with what they were doing.

“I’ve been through all of that. What you are doing is the right path. That’s why you are in the 1%, in the Spanish Championship fighting for podiums.”