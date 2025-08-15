2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, round 13 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

Here are the results from Friday practice at the 2025 Austrian MotoGP.

2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'28.117s25/27310k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.228s22/27316k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.268s22/26312k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.318s23/25309k
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.402s24/25309k
6Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.577s22/27313k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.579s26/27310k
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.648s17/21313k
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.652s23/25310k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.728s25/26316k
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.749s25/26314k
12Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.760s19/26312k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.821s28/28314k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.898s23/23309k
15Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.941s22/27314k
16Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.949s16/21316k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.043s21/24313k
18Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.352s15/29314k
19Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.516s21/23312k
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.670s19/24313k
21Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.683s3/6308k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Marc Marquez completes a Friday double during an interrupted afternoon practice for the 2025 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

The title leader, who has never won at the Red Bull Ring, initially towed Pedro Acosta to the top before vaulting ahead of the KTM rider by 0.228s with a 1m 28.177s.

Factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia and Gresini’s Alex Marquez completed the top four, with Raul Fernandez the surprise top Aprilia in fifth, ahead of Honda’s Joan Mir.

Franco Morbidelli (VR46) Johann Zarco (LCR), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Brad Binder (KTM) claimed the final top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access.

Among those missing out were four-time 2025 pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, factory Aprilia duo Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin and VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio.

The hour-long session was halted at mid-distance to mop up fluid and repair an air fence after an accident for Quartararo.

Fellow Yamaha rider Miguel Oliveira had crashed at the same corner, shortly after Quartararo limped away, prompting the Pramac rider to be put under investigation for falling under yellow flags.

But TV replays showed smoke coming from the back of the other Pramac machine of Jack Miller, potentially causing the strange Quartararo and Oliveira accidents, and the yellow flag investigation was dropped.

Reigning world champion Martin walked away from a fast fall at Turn 9 on his out lap.

Maverick Vinales, returning from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring, spent much of the afternoon sitting in the Tech3 pits and it remains to be seen if he will return to the track on Saturday morning.

2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'29.376s11/20313k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.310s8/19317k
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.386s18/18312k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.412s6/19312k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.461s6/21309k
6Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.477s10/18310k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.548s7/18308k
8Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.569s18/18310k
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.580s11/21316k
10Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.581s6/19312k
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.638s6/21313k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.677s16/19310k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.713s5/21314k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.891s5/21316k
15Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.974s16/20313k
16Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.034s10/18313k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.046s5/17306k
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.189s13/19310k
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.205s10/22306k
20Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.307s10/16310k
21Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.506s6/20312k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Marc Marquez starts his quest for a first-ever Red Bull Ring victory by leading opening practice for the 2025 Austrian MotoGP, the first event since the summer break.

The runaway title leader finished the session 0.310s clear of factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who has won the last five races at the Red Bull Ring.

Both finished the session on old soft front-medium rear tyres, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, Gresini’s Alex Marquez and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli fitting new rubber for third, fourth and fifth.

Joan Mir was the leading Honda in sixth, ahead of top Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo and reigning world champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia).

Pedro Acosta was the fastest KTM at the factory’s home track in ninth, just ahead of Tech3’s Enea Bastianini.

Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix during his seven previous appearances, putting the Red Bull Ring top of four winless tracks for the 70-time MotoGP race winner.  

Marquez has made far fewer appearances at his other winless venues: Portimao (4), Indonesia (2) and Buddh (1).

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who both missed the previous Brno round due to injuries at Sachsenring, are back for the first event after the MotoGP summer break.

However, LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is skipping his third event in a row.

With HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Chanatra at Brno, also injured, there is only one LCR machine in action this weekend before another HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro - steps in for next weekend’s Hungarian round.

Alex Marquez has a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, for a collision with Joan Mir during the Czech Grand Prix. 

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM upgrades “exactly what we needed” but "Ducati will wake up"
9m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP tech boss hits back at criticism of stability control
55m ago
MotoGP
MotoGP News
Stability control "talk in the paddock" revealed as Marc Marquez voices dislike
1h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Yamaha rubbish Alex Rins rumour, so Jack Miller must nervously wait
1h ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
2026 F1 driver line-up: The grid so far, and all the rumours
1h ago
Verstappen, Russell

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton worrying body language spotted in a queue of six F1 drivers
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
2025 Austrian MotoGP: Marc Marquez fastest in red-flagged Practice
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton could ‘call’ Sebastian Vettel to fix key issue at Ferrari
2h ago
Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton
Moto2 Results
2025 Austrian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025