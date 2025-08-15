Here are the results from Friday practice at the 2025 Austrian MotoGP.

2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'28.117s 25/27 310k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.228s 22/27 316k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.268s 22/26 312k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.318s 23/25 309k 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.402s 24/25 309k 6 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.577s 22/27 313k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.579s 26/27 310k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.648s 17/21 313k 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.652s 23/25 310k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.728s 25/26 316k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.749s 25/26 314k 12 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.760s 19/26 312k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.821s 28/28 314k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.898s 23/23 309k 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.941s 22/27 314k 16 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.949s 16/21 316k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.043s 21/24 313k 18 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.352s 15/29 314k 19 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.516s 21/23 312k 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.670s 19/24 313k 21 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.683s 3/6 308k

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Marc Marquez completes a Friday double during an interrupted afternoon practice for the 2025 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

The title leader, who has never won at the Red Bull Ring, initially towed Pedro Acosta to the top before vaulting ahead of the KTM rider by 0.228s with a 1m 28.177s.

Factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia and Gresini’s Alex Marquez completed the top four, with Raul Fernandez the surprise top Aprilia in fifth, ahead of Honda’s Joan Mir.

Franco Morbidelli (VR46) Johann Zarco (LCR), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Brad Binder (KTM) claimed the final top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access.

Among those missing out were four-time 2025 pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, factory Aprilia duo Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin and VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio.

The hour-long session was halted at mid-distance to mop up fluid and repair an air fence after an accident for Quartararo.

Fellow Yamaha rider Miguel Oliveira had crashed at the same corner, shortly after Quartararo limped away, prompting the Pramac rider to be put under investigation for falling under yellow flags.

But TV replays showed smoke coming from the back of the other Pramac machine of Jack Miller, potentially causing the strange Quartararo and Oliveira accidents, and the yellow flag investigation was dropped.

Reigning world champion Martin walked away from a fast fall at Turn 9 on his out lap.

Maverick Vinales, returning from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring, spent much of the afternoon sitting in the Tech3 pits and it remains to be seen if he will return to the track on Saturday morning.

2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'29.376s 11/20 313k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.310s 8/19 317k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.386s 18/18 312k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.412s 6/19 312k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.461s 6/21 309k 6 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.477s 10/18 310k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.548s 7/18 308k 8 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.569s 18/18 310k 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.580s 11/21 316k 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.581s 6/19 312k 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.638s 6/21 313k 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.677s 16/19 310k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.713s 5/21 314k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.891s 5/21 316k 15 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.974s 16/20 313k 16 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.034s 10/18 313k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.046s 5/17 306k 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.189s 13/19 310k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.205s 10/22 306k 20 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.307s 10/16 310k 21 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.506s 6/20 312k

Marc Marquez starts his quest for a first-ever Red Bull Ring victory by leading opening practice for the 2025 Austrian MotoGP, the first event since the summer break.

The runaway title leader finished the session 0.310s clear of factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who has won the last five races at the Red Bull Ring.

Both finished the session on old soft front-medium rear tyres, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, Gresini’s Alex Marquez and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli fitting new rubber for third, fourth and fifth.

Joan Mir was the leading Honda in sixth, ahead of top Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo and reigning world champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia).

Pedro Acosta was the fastest KTM at the factory’s home track in ninth, just ahead of Tech3’s Enea Bastianini.

Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix during his seven previous appearances, putting the Red Bull Ring top of four winless tracks for the 70-time MotoGP race winner.

Marquez has made far fewer appearances at his other winless venues: Portimao (4), Indonesia (2) and Buddh (1).

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who both missed the previous Brno round due to injuries at Sachsenring, are back for the first event after the MotoGP summer break.

However, LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is skipping his third event in a row.

With HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Chanatra at Brno, also injured, there is only one LCR machine in action this weekend before another HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro - steps in for next weekend’s Hungarian round.

Alex Marquez has a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, for a collision with Joan Mir during the Czech Grand Prix.