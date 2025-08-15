2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results
|2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'28.117s
|25/27
|310k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.228s
|22/27
|316k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.268s
|22/26
|312k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.318s
|23/25
|309k
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.402s
|24/25
|309k
|6
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.577s
|22/27
|313k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.579s
|26/27
|310k
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.648s
|17/21
|313k
|9
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.652s
|23/25
|310k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.728s
|25/26
|316k
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.749s
|25/26
|314k
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.760s
|19/26
|312k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.821s
|28/28
|314k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.898s
|23/23
|309k
|15
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.941s
|22/27
|314k
|16
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.949s
|16/21
|316k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.043s
|21/24
|313k
|18
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.352s
|15/29
|314k
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.516s
|21/23
|312k
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.670s
|19/24
|313k
|21
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.683s
|3/6
|308k
* Rookie
Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)
Marc Marquez completes a Friday double during an interrupted afternoon practice for the 2025 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
The title leader, who has never won at the Red Bull Ring, initially towed Pedro Acosta to the top before vaulting ahead of the KTM rider by 0.228s with a 1m 28.177s.
Factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia and Gresini’s Alex Marquez completed the top four, with Raul Fernandez the surprise top Aprilia in fifth, ahead of Honda’s Joan Mir.
Franco Morbidelli (VR46) Johann Zarco (LCR), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Brad Binder (KTM) claimed the final top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access.
Among those missing out were four-time 2025 pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, factory Aprilia duo Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin and VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio.
The hour-long session was halted at mid-distance to mop up fluid and repair an air fence after an accident for Quartararo.
Fellow Yamaha rider Miguel Oliveira had crashed at the same corner, shortly after Quartararo limped away, prompting the Pramac rider to be put under investigation for falling under yellow flags.
But TV replays showed smoke coming from the back of the other Pramac machine of Jack Miller, potentially causing the strange Quartararo and Oliveira accidents, and the yellow flag investigation was dropped.
Reigning world champion Martin walked away from a fast fall at Turn 9 on his out lap.
Maverick Vinales, returning from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring, spent much of the afternoon sitting in the Tech3 pits and it remains to be seen if he will return to the track on Saturday morning.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'29.376s
|11/20
|313k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.310s
|8/19
|317k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.386s
|18/18
|312k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.412s
|6/19
|312k
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.461s
|6/21
|309k
|6
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.477s
|10/18
|310k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.548s
|7/18
|308k
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.569s
|18/18
|310k
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.580s
|11/21
|316k
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.581s
|6/19
|312k
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.638s
|6/21
|313k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.677s
|16/19
|310k
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.713s
|5/21
|314k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.891s
|5/21
|316k
|15
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.974s
|16/20
|313k
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.034s
|10/18
|313k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.046s
|5/17
|306k
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.189s
|13/19
|310k
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.205s
|10/22
|306k
|20
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.307s
|10/16
|310k
|21
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.506s
|6/20
|312k
* Rookie
Marc Marquez starts his quest for a first-ever Red Bull Ring victory by leading opening practice for the 2025 Austrian MotoGP, the first event since the summer break.
The runaway title leader finished the session 0.310s clear of factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who has won the last five races at the Red Bull Ring.
Both finished the session on old soft front-medium rear tyres, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, Gresini’s Alex Marquez and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli fitting new rubber for third, fourth and fifth.
Joan Mir was the leading Honda in sixth, ahead of top Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo and reigning world champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia).
Pedro Acosta was the fastest KTM at the factory’s home track in ninth, just ahead of Tech3’s Enea Bastianini.
Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix during his seven previous appearances, putting the Red Bull Ring top of four winless tracks for the 70-time MotoGP race winner.
Marquez has made far fewer appearances at his other winless venues: Portimao (4), Indonesia (2) and Buddh (1).
Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who both missed the previous Brno round due to injuries at Sachsenring, are back for the first event after the MotoGP summer break.
However, LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is skipping his third event in a row.
With HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Chanatra at Brno, also injured, there is only one LCR machine in action this weekend before another HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro - steps in for next weekend’s Hungarian round.
Alex Marquez has a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, for a collision with Joan Mir during the Czech Grand Prix.