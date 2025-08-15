2025 Austrian MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads Ducati 1-2 in Austria FP1

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez led opening practice for the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

The 2025 campaign resumes this weekend at the Red Bull Ring following a three-week summer break, with the final 10 rounds coming thick and fast with two races every three weekends to the end of the season.

Picking up where he left off last time out at the Czech Grand Prix, Marc Marquez led the way with a 1m29.376s on Friday morning.

On a run of five successive 37-point weekends, Marquez was 0.310s clear of the field at the end of the 45-minute FP1 session.

He led team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, who has won the last three editions of the Austrian Grand Prix and needs to change his form in the final 10 rounds after a difficult season so far.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, who was Marquez’s nearest challenger at the end of the Brno round, completed the top three ahead of Alex Marquez and the returning Franco Morbidelli.

After the opening 10 minutes of running in FP1, Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez had set the pace at 1m29.788s as he looks to close his 120-point deficit as Marc Marquez’s nearest championship challenger.

Following a collision with Joan Mir at Brno, Alex Marquez will have to serve a long lap penalty on Sunday.

With just over half an hour to go, Bagnaia took over at the top of the timesheets with a 1m29.686s, before team-mate Marc Marquez produced a 1m29.376s 10 minutes later.

This would prove to be the best time of the morning, with no one challenging the factory Ducati duo at the top of the standings.

Both remained on the same tyres for the entirety of the session, while third-placed Bezzecchi had a new medium rear and hard front on for his 1m29.762s to go third.

Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli were also on used tyres at the end of the session, while Joan Mir was impressively sixth on the factory Honda on an 18-lap-old medium rear.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was seventh, also on used rubber, while 2021 Red Bull Ring winner Jorge Martin was eighth on an Aprilia fitted with a fresh soft rear.

Pedro Acosta on the factory team KTM and Tech3 counterpart Enea Bastianini rounded out the top 10 as they debuted the Austrian marque’s new exhaust and aerodynamic updates.

Maverick Vinales was second-to-last in 20th on the sister Tech3 KTM as he evaluated his physical condition following a complicated shoulder injury he sustained at the German Grand Prix.

He will be checked over by MotoGP’s medical team after FP1 to determine his continued participation at the Austrian Grand Prix.

There were no crashes in FP1.