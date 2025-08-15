Jack Miller fear as "opportunities close up", Yamaha stall on contract decision

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Jack Miller is “trying to be as patient as I possibly can” as he waits for the Japanese factory to make a decision on its rider line-up for the 2026 season.

Miller joined the Pramac Yamaha team for the 2025 MotoGP season on a one-year contract after leaving KTM, as the Italian team became Yamaha’s official satellite team for the first time.

Yamaha’s signing of Toprak Razgatlioglu for the 2026 season puts one of Miller and Miguel Oliveira, or perhaps even Alex Rins, out of a ride for next year, but the Japanese factory is yet to decide which one.

Earlier in the year, Yamaha Racing Managing Director Paolo Pavesio had said that Yamaha intended to have its 2026 rider line-up sorted during the summer break, but arriving in Austria for the first race post-summer break of the year, Miller explained that he still has nothing from Yamaha.

“Still nothing on the table,” Jack Miller said in Austria on Thursday, as reported by The Race.

“Just waiting, trying to play the waiting game.

“I want to be here, I want to be with Yamaha. Just waiting."

Yamaha’s delays mean that Miller can sense options outside of the Iwata factory, which he would need to pursue should Yamaha decide to eject him, beginning to disappear.

“First it was before summer break, then it was after summer break,” he said.

“Getting delayed.

“Why are we delaying it? I don't know, but hopefully something comes out soon.

“Obviously, other opportunities are starting to close up.”

Miller went on to reinforce that he is still enthusiastic about Yamaha’s MotoGP project.

“I'm trying to be as patient as I possibly can,” he said, “because I love this project, I love working with Yamaha, I enjoy the whole environment, I love my crew chief.

“I'm very happy where I am and I feel like I can go further, improve, do more.

“I think they're very happy with me.

“I made the call in plenty of time to ask if there's anything more I can do, different, whatever.

“I'm an open book, trying to do what I can.”