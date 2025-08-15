LCR boss admits what Johann Zarco’s future look like as Honda make big plans

LCR MotoGP team boss Lucio Cecchinello says Johann Zarco’s future with Honda will become clear “by the end of the month”.

Honda has been one of the key players in the rider market, with it having two seats up for grabs (one at its factory squad and one at LCR) for 2026.

At one stage, the Japanese marque was linked to snaring Pedro Acosta for 2026 as he grew more frustrated with KTM’s lack of progress in the early part of the season.

Then speculation shifted to Jorge Martin joining the marque, as he looked to exercise a performance-based release clause in his Aprilia contract.

Martin's manager confirmed during the Dutch Grand Prix that joining Honda was an option, though the Japanese marque insisted throughout the reigning champion's contract dispute with Aprilia that it had not offered any deal.

With Acosta - who was contracted anyway - staying where he is at KTM now, and Martin being held to his Aprilia deal to the end of 2026, Honda’s 2026 line-up has looked much clearer.

What is Johann Zarco's future with Honda?

Reports from Italy during the Austrian Grand Prix claim Luca Marini has signed a deal to remain at the factory team, with Johann Zarco all but set to stay with LCR.

“I’m not particularly involved in the discussions, but I think by the end of this month Honda will have basically all the future clear and then they will announce. I think soon they will announce,” LCR boss Cecchinello said.

It is thought Marini will only be contracted for 2026, bringing him in line with the majority of other factory deals as Honda remains interested in pursuing Jorge Martin for 2027.

What Zarco’s deal will look like remains to be seen.

The Frenchman has been Honda’s leading rider for much of his tenure since joining the brand last year.

He ended its two-year victory drought earlier this season at the French Grand Prix and scored a dry weather podium at the British Grand Prix. Currently, he is eighth in the standings.

Over the MotoGP summer break he also played an instrumental role in Honda securing a fourth successive Suzuka 8 Hours victory.

Earlier this season Zarco made his intentions of trying to get a factory team Honda seat for 2026 public.

While this is now unlikely, Zarco also stated earlier this year that he wanted a multi-season contract extension.

Remaining at LCR while Marini continues at the factory team suggests this is a likely outcome for the Frenchman, as being out of sync with other works deals at a satellite team is less of a headache for Honda.