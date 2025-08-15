Huge hint dropped that Diogo Moreira is on verge of signing for MotoGP team

Italtrans Moto2 team manager Roberto Brivio says the squad is “proud” to see Diogo Moreira attracting MotoGP interest, amid reports that Honda has tabled a multi-year offer for the young Brazilian who is also thought to be on the radar at Yamaha.

Sky Italia claims the Honda offer would see Moreira, 21, join LCR Honda for 2026 before stepping up to the factory squad for the following two seasons.

With Luca Marini understood to have agreed terms to remain alongside Joan Mir at the HRC team for 2026, LCR’s Johann Zarco is also expected to stay put, meaning Moreira is being linked as a replacement for rookie Somkiat Chantra.

But it might not be Moreira's only MotoGP option.

Yamaha still has a vacancy alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pramac, with current riders Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira awaiting a decision.

“There’s hope [Moreira] will stay [at Italtrans in Moto2], but the decision is his,” Brivio told Sky.

“It’s an honour for us; we’re proud to have nurtured this young man and that they now want him in the top class.

“What would I do in his place?

"It’s true that he’s won two races and is very young.

"Perhaps another year in Moto2 could help him develop, but you can’t miss certain opportunities, because you never know what might happen in a year…”

Winner of the 2023 Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix, Moreira then moved up to Moto2 with Italtrans last season, taking a podium finish at the Barcelona finale.

This season has seen Moreira claim three podiums, including victory at Assen.

However, he hasn’t scored since due to a scary accident as he rejoined the track at Sachsenring, for which he was punished with a pit lane start at Brno.

Meanwhile, Zarco, winner of his home French Grand Prix and on the podium at Silverstone, starts this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP eighth in the world championship as the top Honda rider.

Marini is 15th, Mir 19th and Chantra, currently injured, sits 26th.