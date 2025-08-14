Luca Marini ‘reaches agreement’ for 2026, Moreira linked to LCR

Luca Marini is reported to have reached an agreement to remain with Honda’s factory MotoGP team alongside Joan Mir for the 2026 season.

That’s according to Sky Italia, which says all that remains is official confirmation of Marini’s contract extension.

Signed from VR46 to replace Marc Marquez at the end of 2023, Marini has made big progress in his second campaign on the RC213V despite missing three rounds through injuries sustained in a Superbike testing accident at Suzuka.

The Italian is also valued for his detailed technical feedback, a quality that will be vital as HRC develops its all-new 850cc prototype for the 2027 regulations.

With Marini expected to stay at the factory team, Johann Zarco is likewise set to continue at LCR Honda.

However, Sky reports the Frenchman could have a new team-mate next season, with Moto2 rider Diogo Moreira under consideration as a replacement for rookie Somkiat Chantra.

Zarco, winner of his home French Grand Prix and on the podium at Silverstone, starts this weekend's Austrian MotoGP eighth in the world championship, as the top Honda rider.

Zarco also helped Honda score its latest Suzuka 8 Hours victory during the summer break, riding alongside Takumi Takahashi.

Marini is 15th in the standings, Mir 19th and the injured Chantra 26th.