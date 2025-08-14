Rewatching his old MotoGP races revealed stark realisation for Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia looks ahead to Austrian GP

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Double MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia says he rewatched his races from recent years during the summer break and found “nothing comparable” to his riding in 2025.

After 12 rounds of the current campaign, Pecco Bagnaia’s title hopes are all but over having slid 168 points adrift of Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez.

Winning just one grand prix compared to Marquez’s eight in 2025, Bagnaia has struggled to brake like he is used to on the GP25 and has struggled to fight for victories.

On Thursday at the Austrian Grand Prix, he revealed that he rewatched his old races and found “nothing comparable” to what he is doing now.

As a result, he wants to “change this” from this weekend’s round at the Red Bull Ring.

“I’m looking forward to finding back my speed and fighting for wins,” he told motogp.com, “because I rewatched many races from last year and the previous year, seeing how competitive I was in the fight, following others, overtaking, braking super hard.

“And watching this season, I was a completely different Pecco - nothing comparable. So, I want to change this thing and be similar to last year.”

Bagnaia says he knows his riding style is not suited to the 2025 Ducati and admits he has to be the one to adapt to find more form.

“Was fantastic, the first week in Sardinia with my wife and my dog,” he added.

“Then I was back at home training hard, trying to work on myself to understand and try to be ready for this second part, which will be very intense.

“And it will be very important to start well and understand… I already understood that my riding style does not suit this bike.

“So, we need to change something and I need to change something. So, I will try to do it and see if I can do something better.

“With this bike I cannot brake like I want.

“So, this is the hardest part for me because it is the biggest difference from 2021 since I’ve been in the factory Ducati team.

“So, this is the main thing to change and I’m trying to do it.”

Bagnaia has won the last three Austrian Grands Prix, while team-mate Marquez has not stood atop the podium at the Red Bull Ring.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

