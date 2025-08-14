New sprint rule introduced from Austrian MotoGP round

Minor rule tweak for sprints made

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP has announced a small change to the sprint regulations from this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix surrounding the grid procedure.

Introduced in 2023 in a bid to add more spectacle and give greater value to spectators, sprints have become part of the furniture three seasons into the new era.

The sprints take place on Saturdays at every grand prix weekend and run for half of the distance of the main race held on Sundays.

Sprints have added 12 extra points to every race weekend, bringing the overall haul a rider can achieve at one event to 37.

The short Saturday races run to mainly the same regulations as a grand prix, though any penalties gained prior to racing are served only on Sundays.

From this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, the 13th round of 2025, the Grand Prix Commission has announced a small tweak to the regulations regarding the grid procedure.

Teams will now have 20 minutes on the grid rather than 15 to allow them extra time to make any necessary bike adjustments.

A brief statement read: “To allow teams sufficient time on the grid to make adjustments and/or wheel changes, the duration of the grid procedure for the MotoGP Sprint has been extended to 20 minutes.

“All other grid procedures remain the same. The standard time schedule for Saturday adjusts accordingly to accommodate the extra five minutes allocated to the Sprint grid.”

The Grand Prix Commission comprises of representatives from the manufacturers’ association, the FIM, Dorna and the independent teams’ association.

So far in 2025, Marc Marquez has won the most sprints, taking victories in 11 out of the first 12 to set a new record.

Alex Marquez has won one sprint so far this season.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Guenther Steiner: Lewis Hamilton could quit F1 if form doesn’t improve after break
57m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
Trackhouse riders to debut Aprilia upgrade at Austrian MotoGP
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
New sprint rule introduced from Austrian MotoGP round
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
WSBK News
Ducati WorldSBK rider labels Panigale V4 R a “great bike, but…”
1h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Summer break aero test brings hope for one struggling KTM MotoGP rider
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Brad Binder: Why “super clean” is key with latest KTM
1h ago
Brad Binder victory, 2021 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Flavio Briatore’s time in F1 is “over”, says Ralf Schumacher
1h ago
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP News
Jeremy McWilliams gets last minute Yamaha fill-in ride
2h ago
Jeremy McWilliams
F1 News
McLaren to auction 2026 F1 car before it races
2h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
WSBK News
Outsider gets taste of Kenan Sofuoglu methods that forged Toprak Razgatlioglu
18h ago
Aldi Mahendra, 2025 UK WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.