2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 14 of 22.

2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'37.061s19/22307k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.006s25/25303k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.281s22/24303k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.314s22/24302k
5Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.354s21/23304k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.368s24/26303k
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.385s28/28305k
8Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.483s22/24305k
9Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.527s24/24303k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.610s22/24300k
11Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.611s23/25305k
12Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.693s25/25305k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.724s24/24302k
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.728s23/23306k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.815s26/26307k
16Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.952s24/26303k
17Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.961s23/25303k
18Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.011s25/25305k
19Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.181s20/25304k
20Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.227s22/24302k
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.318s21/25301k

* Rookie

Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.956s (FP1)

Pedro Acosta puts KTM on top of the Friday practice timesheets for the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, despite a late highside.

The Spaniard kept Marc Marquez at bay by just 0.006s after the accident, with Gresini riders Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer third and fourth.

Enea Bastianini made it two KTMs in the top five with Franco Morbidelli (VR46), Joan Mir (Honda), Tech3 super-sub Pol Espargaro, HRC's Luca Marini and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo claiming the final top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access.

FP1 leader Marquez spent the early stages of Practice behind Aldeguer on the timesheets, his nearest rival last Sunday in Austria.

However, Marquez was using medium tyres, while Aldeguer began on a soft rear.

Acosta took to the top during the middle stages, before Aldeguer, having switched to a new medium, beat Marquez’s morning time with the best lap of the weekend so far.

Tech3’s Bastianini (new soft rear) joined Aldeguer in the 1m 37s, before Marquez struck back with a ‘37.753s… while using a 17-lap old medium rear.

Acosta, Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Martin were the other riders inside the top ten with old tyres.

Time attacks then saw Acosta surge 0.464s clear with ten minutes remaining.

A nasty highside for the young Spaniard on his final run, combined with an accident for Johann Zarco, caused a flurry of cancelled laps for yellow flags.

That included Marc Marquez, who climbed from sixth to second before his time was deleted. But the factory Ducati title leader returned to second on his final lap, just 0.006s behind Acosta.

Quartararo, as low as 20th at one stage, pulled out a mid-1m 37 to snatch the final top ten place – at Jorge Martin’s expense.

Marquez’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, just 15th this morning, again languished towards the bottom of the timesheets for most of the afternoon, his GP25 bucking visibly under braking.

Bagnaia and Jack Miller were then angry at catching a slow-moving Alex Marquez during one of their time attacks.

Marquez seemed to back off due to Pol Espargaro slowing ahead of him. The incident has been put under investigation by the FIM Stewards.

Bagnaia couldn’t improve in the final minutes and was left 14th, with Miller 17th.

2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'37.956s20/22307k
2Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.277s21/21305k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.570s19/21303k
4Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.704s17/21303k
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.727s20/22302k
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.775s20/22303k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.838s19/19298k
8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.892s16/23303k
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.892s19/21301k
10Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.039s18/19303k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.057s20/21299k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.136s13/20300k
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.292s13/21302k
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.350s23/23299k
15Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.383s20/21305k
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.453s15/20300k
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.625s23/24300k
18Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.668s20/21303k
19Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.714s22/23302k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.931s16/22299k
21Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.210s22/23302k

* Rookie

Balaton Park WSBK Records:

Best lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW, 1m 38.357s (2025)

Marc Marquez heads the timesheets during MotoGP’s first official track session at Balaton Park in Hungary.

The title leader, winner of the last 12 races in a row, moved to the top in the middle stages of an interrupted session, finishing with a 0.277s advantage over nearest rival Pol Espargaro (on a new set of tyres).

Marc Marquez's best lap was a 1m 37.956s, already under the WorldSBK pole record.

Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, is the only rider with prior MotoGP experience of the track, from a private test - alongside Yamaha, Ducati, Honda and Aprilia test riders - in June.

Pedro Acosta, Luca Marini, Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi completed the top six in FP1, while Marquez’s struggling team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was only 15th.

A nightmare five minutes for Aprilia saw reigning world champion Jorge Martin suffer a huge engine blow-up on the main straight, with Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez suffering the same fate into Turn 5 shortly after.

Oil dropped by Fernandez’s RS-GP forced red flags for a track clean-up.

Marquez moved to the top after the session restarted, pushing his advantage to 0.638s over Pol Espargaro during the middle stages.

Meanwhile, VR46’s Franco Morbidelli became the first faller of the weekend at Turn 1… Then the second, after crashing again at Turn 15.

Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller later crashed at Turn 12 in the final minute, on his way to 13th.

Luca Marini, reportedly using a new chassis this morning, briefly featured in second for HRC. Acosta and then Espargaro responded, while Marquez set the first 1m 37s lap of the weekend.

Marquez and Acosta were the only riders in the top six to finish the session on old tyres.

Top Speed

The tight layout meant the top speed this morning (by Marc Marquez) was 306.8km/h, exactly matching the weekend best (by Bagnaia) at Germany’s Sachsenring.

MotoGP is making its debut at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian motorcycle Grand Prix since 1992.

However, the six Ducati MotoGP riders spent a day on a Panigale Superbike learning the track during the summer break.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was due to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR this weekend. Unfortunately, Espargaro was declared unfit on Thursday due to a back injury from a recent bicycle accident.

