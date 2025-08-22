2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'37.061s 19/22 307k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.006s 25/25 303k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.281s 22/24 303k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.314s 22/24 302k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.354s 21/23 304k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.368s 24/26 303k 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.385s 28/28 305k 8 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.483s 22/24 305k 9 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.527s 24/24 303k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.610s 22/24 300k 11 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.611s 23/25 305k 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.693s 25/25 305k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.724s 24/24 302k 14 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.728s 23/23 306k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.815s 26/26 307k 16 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.952s 24/26 303k 17 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.961s 23/25 303k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.011s 25/25 305k 19 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.181s 20/25 304k 20 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.227s 22/24 302k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.318s 21/25 301k

* Rookie

Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.956s (FP1)

Pedro Acosta puts KTM on top of the Friday practice timesheets for the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, despite a late highside.

The Spaniard kept Marc Marquez at bay by just 0.006s after the accident, with Gresini riders Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer third and fourth.

Enea Bastianini made it two KTMs in the top five with Franco Morbidelli (VR46), Joan Mir (Honda), Tech3 super-sub Pol Espargaro, HRC's Luca Marini and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo claiming the final top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access.

FP1 leader Marquez spent the early stages of Practice behind Aldeguer on the timesheets, his nearest rival last Sunday in Austria.

However, Marquez was using medium tyres, while Aldeguer began on a soft rear.

Acosta took to the top during the middle stages, before Aldeguer, having switched to a new medium, beat Marquez’s morning time with the best lap of the weekend so far.

Tech3’s Bastianini (new soft rear) joined Aldeguer in the 1m 37s, before Marquez struck back with a ‘37.753s… while using a 17-lap old medium rear.

Acosta, Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Martin were the other riders inside the top ten with old tyres.

Time attacks then saw Acosta surge 0.464s clear with ten minutes remaining.

A nasty highside for the young Spaniard on his final run, combined with an accident for Johann Zarco, caused a flurry of cancelled laps for yellow flags.

That included Marc Marquez, who climbed from sixth to second before his time was deleted. But the factory Ducati title leader returned to second on his final lap, just 0.006s behind Acosta.

Quartararo, as low as 20th at one stage, pulled out a mid-1m 37 to snatch the final top ten place – at Jorge Martin’s expense.

Marquez’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, just 15th this morning, again languished towards the bottom of the timesheets for most of the afternoon, his GP25 bucking visibly under braking.

Bagnaia and Jack Miller were then angry at catching a slow-moving Alex Marquez during one of their time attacks.

Marquez seemed to back off due to Pol Espargaro slowing ahead of him. The incident has been put under investigation by the FIM Stewards.

Bagnaia couldn’t improve in the final minutes and was left 14th, with Miller 17th.

2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'37.956s 20/22 307k 2 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.277s 21/21 305k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.570s 19/21 303k 4 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.704s 17/21 303k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.727s 20/22 302k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.775s 20/22 303k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.838s 19/19 298k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.892s 16/23 303k 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.892s 19/21 301k 10 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.039s 18/19 303k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.057s 20/21 299k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.136s 13/20 300k 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.292s 13/21 302k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.350s 23/23 299k 15 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.383s 20/21 305k 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.453s 15/20 300k 17 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.625s 23/24 300k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.668s 20/21 303k 19 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.714s 22/23 302k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.931s 16/22 299k 21 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.210s 22/23 302k

* Rookie

Balaton Park WSBK Records:

Best lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW, 1m 38.357s (2025)

Marc Marquez heads the timesheets during MotoGP’s first official track session at Balaton Park in Hungary.

The title leader, winner of the last 12 races in a row, moved to the top in the middle stages of an interrupted session, finishing with a 0.277s advantage over nearest rival Pol Espargaro (on a new set of tyres).

Marc Marquez's best lap was a 1m 37.956s, already under the WorldSBK pole record.

Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, is the only rider with prior MotoGP experience of the track, from a private test - alongside Yamaha, Ducati, Honda and Aprilia test riders - in June.

Pedro Acosta, Luca Marini, Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi completed the top six in FP1, while Marquez’s struggling team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was only 15th.

A nightmare five minutes for Aprilia saw reigning world champion Jorge Martin suffer a huge engine blow-up on the main straight, with Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez suffering the same fate into Turn 5 shortly after.

Oil dropped by Fernandez’s RS-GP forced red flags for a track clean-up.

Marquez moved to the top after the session restarted, pushing his advantage to 0.638s over Pol Espargaro during the middle stages.

Meanwhile, VR46’s Franco Morbidelli became the first faller of the weekend at Turn 1… Then the second, after crashing again at Turn 15.

Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller later crashed at Turn 12 in the final minute, on his way to 13th.

Luca Marini, reportedly using a new chassis this morning, briefly featured in second for HRC. Acosta and then Espargaro responded, while Marquez set the first 1m 37s lap of the weekend.

Marquez and Acosta were the only riders in the top six to finish the session on old tyres.

Top Speed

The tight layout meant the top speed this morning (by Marc Marquez) was 306.8km/h, exactly matching the weekend best (by Bagnaia) at Germany’s Sachsenring.

MotoGP is making its debut at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian motorcycle Grand Prix since 1992.

However, the six Ducati MotoGP riders spent a day on a Panigale Superbike learning the track during the summer break.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was due to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR this weekend. Unfortunately, Espargaro was declared unfit on Thursday due to a back injury from a recent bicycle accident.

