2025 Hungarian Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Hungarian Grand Prix (Round 14) where Maximo Quiles claimed his second pole of the season.
Qualifying for the first Moto3 race at Balaton Park saw Maximo Quiles looking smooth and in control as he continued his run of leading sessions with pole position ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, round fourteen of the championship.
Having finished Friday fastest, the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rookie rider had also topped morning warm-up with what would remain another new record ( 1m 45.812s) while really testing the limits - with two crashes in the session.
That allowed the Spanish teenager to run at the limit. Beginning his session with a run through the pits, the #28 lost anyone hoping for a tow and put himself out of sync, setting the pole lap of 1m 46.060s while his rivals headed in for a tyre change.
Quiles did go one better, back into the 1m 45s lap times, but glanced the green paint, so his previous best was lap lap claiming pole for the second time this season.
Austrian pole sitter Valentin Perrone had held the provisional lead after his run with the Red Bull bikes, all tucked in behind Angel Piqueras. The rookie finished with that lap just 0.060s slower in second for Tech 3.
Austria race winner Piqueras put in a late effort to complete the top three, an all KTM front row, to climb from sixth to third as the chequered flag waved.
It was a strong day for the rookies at the all new track to the calendar, with Alvaro Carpe climbing to fourth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
David Munoz was an early leader in the close session on his way to fifth for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP team, just ahead of teammate Guido Pini in sixth.
Jacob Roulstone was a solid seventh on the second Red Bull KTM Tech 3 bike, ahead of championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda, who was a cautious eighth best for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Adrian Fernandez was again the top Honda in ninth, with his Leopard Teammate David Almansa completing the top ten.
|2025 Hungary Moto3 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|1m 46.069s
|2
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.060s
|3
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.090s
|4
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.107s
|5
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.264s
|6
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.269s
|7
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.322s
|8
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.388s
|9
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.438s
|10
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.607s
|11
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.673s
|12
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.746s
|13
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.772s
|14
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.820s
|15
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.066s
|16
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.105s
|17
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.213s
|18
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.802s
|Q1
|19
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|1m 46.929s
|20
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|1m 47.129s
|21
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|1m 47.314s
|22
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|1m 47.316s
|23
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|1m 47.472s
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|1m 47.553s
|25
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|ITA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|1m 47.588s
|26
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|1m 47.731s
Dennis Foggia also ventured through the pits early on for space on his way to eleventh on the second Aspar.
Taiyo Furusato was the best of the Q2 graduates in twelfth, but also a faller - in the gravel at turn one with two minutes remaining, his yellow flags cancelling several fast laps.
Q1 - Kelso and Furusato leaf the way into Q2
Joel Kelso (14th) was confident enough in his time to finish the session sat in the pits. The Australian was displaced from the top of the timesheets by a late lap from Furusato, gaining a place.
Marcos Uriarte (15th) is still LevelUp - MTA’s long term fill-in for Matteo Bertelle, and took the third progression spot, but will start last after picking up a back of the grid penalty for riding slowly on Friday.
Scott Ogden (16th) saw his early effort hold on to also progress, but struggled again in the second session to get a lap on the board.
Casey O’Gorman returned for his second stint at SIC58 Squadra Corse, back in for Luca Lunetta, and despite improving throughout the session, just missed out in fifth in the session, for 19th on the grid.
Arbi Aditama (23ed) also returned at Balaton Park with Honda Team Asia, covering once again for the absent Tatchakorn Buasri.
Leonardo Abruzzo is currently in the second seat at MLav Racing, finishing Q1 in 11th for 25th on the grid, with regular rider Eddie O’Shea ahead in 22nd.