2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 14 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'36.518s8/8305k
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.290s6/8306k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.354s6/8306k
4Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.424s4/8304k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.513s6/8300k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.524s6/8307k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.581s4/6303k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.612s7/8303k
9Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.659s7/8304k
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.721s4/9305k
11Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.731s7/9308k
12Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.104s4/7309k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'37.047s7/8306k
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'37.079s6/8307k
15Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'37.096s5/8303k
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)1'37.348s7/9307k
17Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'37.378s6/9303k
18Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1'37.429s7/8306k
19Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'37.433s5/9304k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'37.438s6/9305k
21Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'37.915s7/80k

* Rookie

Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 37.061s (2025)

Marc Marquez takes the first MotoGP pole position at Balaton Park, during qualifying for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The title leader, seeking a 13th win in a row in this afternoon’s Sprint, soon took control of the session and finished with a 0.290s buffer over Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio both fought through Qualifying 1 before securing front row starts.

Tech3’s Enea Bastianini heads row two while fellow KTM rider Pedro Acosta, fastest on Friday and Marquez’s closest rival in final practice, suffered a nightmare start to qualifying - sending his KTM cartwheeling before he had set a lap time.

The Spaniard sprinted away and returned on his spare RC16 for the final run, but could only manage seventh.

Starting between Bastianini and Acosta will be di Giannantonio’s VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Red Bull Ring runner-up Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) and HRC riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir completed the top ten ahead of Alex Marquez and Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro, who fell.

The tight, twisty and hard to pass Balaton Park layout meant this morning’s session was billed as the most important qualifying of the season.

Bezzecchi and di Giannantonio progressed through Qualifying 1 at the expense of Brad Binder (who set the same lap time as Diggia) and Jack Miller (rumoured to have finally secured the second 2026 Pramac Yamaha seat).

Francesco Bagnaia’s braking misery left the double world champion to start from just 15th on the grid.

Alex Marquez and Miller each have a three-place grid penalty to serve on Sunday, for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice.

MotoGP is making its debut at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian motorcycle Grand Prix since 1992.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, is the only rider with prior MotoGP experience of the track, from a private test - alongside Yamaha, Ducati, Honda and Aprilia test riders - in June.

However, the six Ducati MotoGP riders spent a day on a Panigale Superbike learning the track during the summer break.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was due to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR this weekend. Unfortunately, Espargaro was declared unfit on Thursday due to a back injury from a recent bicycle accident.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Zak Brown proved right after “a year ago we questioned” his McLaren idea
1h ago
Zak Brown
RR Results
Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Saturday)
1h ago
2025 Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Manx Grand Prix.
MotoGP Results
Hungary Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Hungarian MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates Balaton sprint
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Sprint Race Results
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Bastianini, Quartararo, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP Sprint

More News

Moto2 Results
2025 Hungarian Moto2 - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, Pole Position, Hungary, 2025
MotoGP
2025 Hungarian MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Explained: Eddie Jordan drew ‘nervous laugh’ from Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
3h ago
Eddie Jordan
Moto3 Results
2025 Hungarian Moto3 - Qualifying Results
3h ago
Maximo Quiles, Pole Position, qualifying, Moto3, 2025, Hungary
RR News
Fundraiser started for injured Manx Grand Prix rider
4h ago
Garry Broughton's Kawasaki Z650 for Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Facebook/Garry Broughton.