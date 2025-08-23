2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 14 of 22.
2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'36.518s
|8/8
|305k
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.290s
|6/8
|306k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.354s
|6/8
|306k
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.424s
|4/8
|304k
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.513s
|6/8
|300k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.524s
|6/8
|307k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.581s
|4/6
|303k
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.612s
|7/8
|303k
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.659s
|7/8
|304k
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.721s
|4/9
|305k
|11
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.731s
|7/9
|308k
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.104s
|4/7
|309k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'37.047s
|7/8
|306k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'37.079s
|6/8
|307k
|15
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'37.096s
|5/8
|303k
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|1'37.348s
|7/9
|307k
|17
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'37.378s
|6/9
|303k
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'37.429s
|7/8
|306k
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'37.433s
|5/9
|304k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'37.438s
|6/9
|305k
|21
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|1'37.915s
|7/8
|0k
* Rookie
Balaton Park MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 37.061s (2025)
Marc Marquez takes the first MotoGP pole position at Balaton Park, during qualifying for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.
The title leader, seeking a 13th win in a row in this afternoon’s Sprint, soon took control of the session and finished with a 0.290s buffer over Marco Bezzecchi.
Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio both fought through Qualifying 1 before securing front row starts.
Tech3’s Enea Bastianini heads row two while fellow KTM rider Pedro Acosta, fastest on Friday and Marquez’s closest rival in final practice, suffered a nightmare start to qualifying - sending his KTM cartwheeling before he had set a lap time.
The Spaniard sprinted away and returned on his spare RC16 for the final run, but could only manage seventh.
Starting between Bastianini and Acosta will be di Giannantonio’s VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.
Red Bull Ring runner-up Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) and HRC riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir completed the top ten ahead of Alex Marquez and Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro, who fell.
The tight, twisty and hard to pass Balaton Park layout meant this morning’s session was billed as the most important qualifying of the season.
Bezzecchi and di Giannantonio progressed through Qualifying 1 at the expense of Brad Binder (who set the same lap time as Diggia) and Jack Miller (rumoured to have finally secured the second 2026 Pramac Yamaha seat).
Francesco Bagnaia’s braking misery left the double world champion to start from just 15th on the grid.
Alex Marquez and Miller each have a three-place grid penalty to serve on Sunday, for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice.
MotoGP is making its debut at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian motorcycle Grand Prix since 1992.
KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, is the only rider with prior MotoGP experience of the track, from a private test - alongside Yamaha, Ducati, Honda and Aprilia test riders - in June.
However, the six Ducati MotoGP riders spent a day on a Panigale Superbike learning the track during the summer break.
HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was due to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR this weekend. Unfortunately, Espargaro was declared unfit on Thursday due to a back injury from a recent bicycle accident.