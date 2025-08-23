* Rookie

Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 37.061s (2025)

Marc Marquez takes the first MotoGP pole position at Balaton Park, during qualifying for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The title leader, seeking a 13th win in a row in this afternoon’s Sprint, soon took control of the session and finished with a 0.290s buffer over Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio both fought through Qualifying 1 before securing front row starts.

Tech3’s Enea Bastianini heads row two while fellow KTM rider Pedro Acosta, fastest on Friday and Marquez’s closest rival in final practice, suffered a nightmare start to qualifying - sending his KTM cartwheeling before he had set a lap time.

The Spaniard sprinted away and returned on his spare RC16 for the final run, but could only manage seventh.

Starting between Bastianini and Acosta will be di Giannantonio’s VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Red Bull Ring runner-up Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) and HRC riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir completed the top ten ahead of Alex Marquez and Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro, who fell.

The tight, twisty and hard to pass Balaton Park layout meant this morning’s session was billed as the most important qualifying of the season.

Bezzecchi and di Giannantonio progressed through Qualifying 1 at the expense of Brad Binder (who set the same lap time as Diggia) and Jack Miller (rumoured to have finally secured the second 2026 Pramac Yamaha seat).

Francesco Bagnaia’s braking misery left the double world champion to start from just 15th on the grid.