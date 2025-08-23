2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'37.355s 11/14 306k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.008s 13/14 307k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.129s 11/12 306k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.491s 10/13 301k 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.531s 13/14 304k 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.557s 13/14 305k 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.567s 14/15 303k 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.596s 12/14 305k 9 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.679s 11/14 304k 10 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.746s 11/14 305k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.781s 11/14 305k 12 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.781s 10/13 304k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.808s 10/14 304k 14 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.813s 12/13 305k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.856s 7/13 302k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.859s 10/14 303k 17 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.103s 13/14 299k 18 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.134s 4/11 305k 19 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.234s 10/10 303k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.276s 10/14 301k 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.282s 13/14 304k

* Rookie

Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 37.061s (2025)

Marc Marquez returns to the top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

After setting the fastest pace with an old medium rear on Friday afternoon, Marquez duly joined the rest of the field (barring Johann Zarco) on the soft rear for the start of final practice.

Michelin has confirmed that the soft is a viable option for this afternoon’s Sprint and ‘quite likely, also for the full [GP] race distance.’

But Marquez finished the session just 0.008s clear of Friday leader Pedro Acosta, who repeated his strong Friday pace on the soft rear.

Acosta earlier tried an outside pass on Marquez, who released the brakes to block his young countryman's path...

Fabio di Giannantonio made it two GP25s in the top three, a close 0.129s behind Marquez, but Francesco Bagnaia continued to struggle and was just 18th on the timesheets.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday - including di Giannantonio, Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi (fifth this morning) - will now begin.

Alex Marquez and Jack Miller each have a three-place grid penalty to serve on Sunday, for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice.

MotoGP is making its debut at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian motorcycle Grand Prix since 1992.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, is the only rider with prior MotoGP experience of the track, from a private test - alongside Yamaha, Ducati, Honda and Aprilia test riders - in June.

However, the six Ducati MotoGP riders spent a day on a Panigale Superbike learning the track during the summer break.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was due to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR this weekend. Unfortunately, Espargaro was declared unfit on Thursday due to a back injury from a recent bicycle accident.