2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 14 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'37.355s
|11/14
|306k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.008s
|13/14
|307k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.129s
|11/12
|306k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.491s
|10/13
|301k
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.531s
|13/14
|304k
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.557s
|13/14
|305k
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.567s
|14/15
|303k
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.596s
|12/14
|305k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.679s
|11/14
|304k
|10
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.746s
|11/14
|305k
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.781s
|11/14
|305k
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.781s
|10/13
|304k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.808s
|10/14
|304k
|14
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.813s
|12/13
|305k
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.856s
|7/13
|302k
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.859s
|10/14
|303k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.103s
|13/14
|299k
|18
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.134s
|4/11
|305k
|19
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.234s
|10/10
|303k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.276s
|10/14
|301k
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.282s
|13/14
|304k
* Rookie
Balaton Park MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 37.061s (2025)
Marc Marquez returns to the top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.
After setting the fastest pace with an old medium rear on Friday afternoon, Marquez duly joined the rest of the field (barring Johann Zarco) on the soft rear for the start of final practice.
Michelin has confirmed that the soft is a viable option for this afternoon’s Sprint and ‘quite likely, also for the full [GP] race distance.’
But Marquez finished the session just 0.008s clear of Friday leader Pedro Acosta, who repeated his strong Friday pace on the soft rear.
Acosta earlier tried an outside pass on Marquez, who released the brakes to block his young countryman's path...
Fabio di Giannantonio made it two GP25s in the top three, a close 0.129s behind Marquez, but Francesco Bagnaia continued to struggle and was just 18th on the timesheets.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday - including di Giannantonio, Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi (fifth this morning) - will now begin.
Alex Marquez and Jack Miller each have a three-place grid penalty to serve on Sunday, for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice.
MotoGP is making its debut at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian motorcycle Grand Prix since 1992.
KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, is the only rider with prior MotoGP experience of the track, from a private test - alongside Yamaha, Ducati, Honda and Aprilia test riders - in June.
However, the six Ducati MotoGP riders spent a day on a Panigale Superbike learning the track during the summer break.
HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was due to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR this weekend. Unfortunately, Espargaro was declared unfit on Thursday due to a back injury from a recent bicycle accident.