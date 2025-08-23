2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Saturday Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'37.355s11/14306k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.008s13/14307k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.129s11/12306k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.491s10/13301k
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.531s13/14304k
6Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.557s13/14305k
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.567s14/15303k
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.596s12/14305k
9Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.679s11/14304k
10Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.746s11/14305k
11Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.781s11/14305k
12Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.781s10/13304k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.808s10/14304k
14Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.813s12/13305k
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.856s7/13302k
16Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.859s10/14303k
17Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.103s13/14299k
18Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.134s4/11305k
19Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.234s10/10303k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.276s10/14301k
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.282s13/14304k

* Rookie

Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 37.061s (2025)

Marc Marquez returns to the top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

After setting the fastest pace with an old medium rear on Friday afternoon, Marquez duly joined the rest of the field (barring Johann Zarco) on the soft rear for the start of final practice.

Michelin has confirmed that the soft is a viable option for this afternoon’s Sprint and ‘quite likely, also for the full [GP] race distance.’

But Marquez finished the session just 0.008s clear of Friday leader Pedro Acosta, who repeated his strong Friday pace on the soft rear.

Acosta earlier tried an outside pass on Marquez, who released the brakes to block his young countryman's path...

Fabio di Giannantonio made it two GP25s in the top three, a close 0.129s behind Marquez, but Francesco Bagnaia continued to struggle and was just 18th on the timesheets.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday - including di Giannantonio, Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi (fifth this morning) - will now begin.

Alex Marquez and Jack Miller each have a three-place grid penalty to serve on Sunday, for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice.

MotoGP is making its debut at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian motorcycle Grand Prix since 1992.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, is the only rider with prior MotoGP experience of the track, from a private test - alongside Yamaha, Ducati, Honda and Aprilia test riders - in June.

However, the six Ducati MotoGP riders spent a day on a Panigale Superbike learning the track during the summer break.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was due to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR this weekend. Unfortunately, Espargaro was declared unfit on Thursday due to a back injury from a recent bicycle accident.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

