Mick Doohan on Marc Marquez: “He’s just a different breed”

Marc Marquez has claimed his seventh MotoGP crown, but is he really the GOAT?

After all, Valentino Rossi also has seven premier-class titles, while Giacomo Agostini holds the official all-time record with eight.

But in Mat Oxley’s upcoming biography, another of the sport’s greatest stars, Mick Doohan, makes his opinion clear.

“Marc’s talent is to a level that hasn’t been since before,” says the five-time 500cc/MotoGP champion.

Like Doohan, Marc Marquez has not only beaten all challengers but battled back from career-threatening injuries.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, he’s just a different breed,” adds Doohan.

Doohan is among the dozens of paddock people interviewed by Oxley, alongside rivals, mechanics, crew chiefs, engineers, tyre technicians, suspension technicians and team managers.

Visit matoxley.bigcartel.com to find out more.

Marc Marquez Biography, by Mat Oxley

Oxley’s work follows another acclaimed MotoGP print release earlier this year, ‘Motorcycle Grand Prix’ by Adam Wheeler.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Wheeler’s book, which holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon, draws on almost forty interviews to cover the sport from every angle.

Crash.net MotoGP editor Peter McLaren described it as “a must-read for fans eager to go beyond the TV images.”

For more information about ‘Motorcycle Grand Prix’, visit: X.com/OntrackOffroad

Motorcycle Grand Prix, by Adam Wheeler