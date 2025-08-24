2025 Hungarian Moto3 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Hungarian Moto3 Grand Prix, where Maximo Quiles beat Valentin Perrone in the run to the line.

Maximo Quiles, Valentin Perrone, Moto3, Hungary, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Moto3 opened Sunday at Balaton Park, with a race that went all the way to the wire, with rookies Maximo Quiles and Valentin Perrone locked in battle, with contact in the run to the flag as they both swung in, with Quiles ahead by the smallest of margins at round fourteen, the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider had started from pole and lead the opening laps, trying to stretch the pack behind, but Perrone refused to let go.

The Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider held the tyre advantage, choosing the harder compound, with the soft broken and destroyed in parc ferme.

That allowed the Argentinian to push over the closing stages, moving ahead at the end of lap ten  through turn fifteen as Quiles already began to struggle for grip and ran wide.

The race came down to the last lap, lead over the line by the #73 bike. Quiles made his move ahead at turn five, after rehearsing on the previous laps, then risked everything on the brakes to stay ahead.

There was time for one final lunge from Perrone, under at turn fifteen, with the duo coming out of the final corner side by side, clashing in the run to the line, with Quiles ahead by just 0.018s

It was a second win for Quiles in his debut season, with Perrone scoring a best ever finish and second podium, building on his previous rostrum visit in Mugello.

 

The battle behind was just as fierce, with David Munoz fighting to keep ahead of Austria winner Angel Piqueras, running deep in the final corner, the Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI rider saw an opportunity, but had to pull out to avoid the Dynavolt bike, leaving Munoz free to pick up his fifth podium finish in a row.

The last of the lead group was championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda, who ran a similar race to last time out in Austria - making enough moves early on to be in the lead group, then sitting on the back to minimise the damage to his title advantage on the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike in fifth.

Five seconds down the road the early gap caused by the push from the leaders - the best race in the lap was faster than the pole time -  proved to be a gap too huge for Adrian Fernandez, who gave chase but was a distant sixth, the top Honda in the race for Leopard.

His teammate David Almansa lead the next group over the line in seventh, ahead of Joel Kelso, the best of the many riders on a track limits warning in eighth for LevelUp, who held his own gap over Alvaro Carpe - the first rider who hit he track limits warning on lap five, his enforced caution seeing him plummet to ninth on the second Ajo bike.

Jacob Roulstone did enough in the race for a top ten finish for Tech 3.
 

2025 Hungary  Moto3 - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)35m 31.839s
2Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.018s
3David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.858s
4Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.952s
5Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.362s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+6.159s
7David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+9.546s
8Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+10.025s
9Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+11.696s
10Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+20.109s
11Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+24.862s
12Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+26.871s
13Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+32.279s
14Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+36.636s
15Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+37.394s
16Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+40.701s
17Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+41.674s
18Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+44.069s
19Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+45.803s
20Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+53.120s
21Leonardo AbruzzoITAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1m 00.634s
22Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)DNF
23Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)DNF
24Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)DNF
25Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)DNF
26Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)DNF

Dennis Foggia was eleventh for Aspar, pulling clear of Rivacold Snipers rider Nicola Carraro over the closing stages.

Casey O’Gorman, in just his second race as replacement for Luca Lunetta at SIC58 Squadra Corse, was in the points for the first time in an impressive 13th.

After being forced onto the deep gravel avoiding Scott Ogden’s first crash, Ryusei Yamanaka and Marcos Uriarte came back through the pack for he final points on offer in 14th and15th respectively.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

It was a second run through the pack for Uriarte, who was sent to the back of the grid after riding slowly in practice, moving swiftly to 19th before having to do all the work again.

Arbi Aditama (20th) returned at Balaton Park with Honda Team Asia, covering the injured Tatchakorn Buasri.

Leonardo Abruzzo (21st) is currently in the second seat at MLav Racing. His teammate for the weekend Eddie O’Shea exited the race with a technical issue.

Cormac Buchanan had struggled to stay upright all weekend, not gelling with the Hungarian track, and was the first rider to crash out of contention.

Guido Pini was struggling to hold onto the back of the lead group when he ran to te gravel, needing to drop a second, he was deemed not to have given back enough time by race direction, handed a long lap penalty, which saw him crash out on the dirty park of the track heading to the loop.

Ogden re-joined in last only to crash out again.

Championship Points

Rueda maintains his title lead, now cut to a 69 point advantage, on 250 to Piqueras’ 181.

Quiles is the top rookie, moving past Munoz despite his consistency for third overall after his wn, on 164. Carpe is his nearest rookie rival in fifth, with 146 points.

