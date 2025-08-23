Shocking MotoGP cameraman near-miss raises Balaton Park safety concerns

MotoGP has revealed shocking footage of one of its camera operators narrowly avoiding being hit by Pedro Acosta’s KTM when he crashed during Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying.

The Balaton Park track has welcomed MotoGP back to Hungary for the first time since 1992, having undergone a number of safety revisions.

The initial layout of the circuit had to be altered to achieve approval to host MotoGP due to barrier proximity.

As such, the track doesn’t feature many high-speed areas.

However, the Turn 8 right-hander remains a high-speed section and saw several crashes on Saturday.

The most high-profile was a spill for KTM’s Pedro Acosta in the opening stages of the Q2 qualifying session.

He lost the front-end of his RC16 going through the corner due to chatter on the front tyre and the bikes skittled its way through the gravel.

MotoGP has now revealed scary footage of Acosta’s bike vaulting the catch fencing and actually hitting one of its cameras before bouncing onto the air fencing below.

Our cameraman, Joao, avoiding @37_pedroacosta's bike impact is probably the most shocking video you'll see today! 😮



We're so glad to see he's ok! 🙏#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/o9SslLPDhT — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 23, 2025

The camera operator was uninjured in the incident, but it has not put the safety of the circuit into a good light.

The footage of the incident came out after Balaton Park Circuit Board Member, Gianpaolo Matteucci, commented: “We are delighted with the event so far and the way the riders have reacted to the circuit.

“Those who had tested here were already impressed with it, and those for whom it was new this weekend have expressed very similar views.

“The word ‘unique’ is one we are hearing from the riders.

“They all love challenges and it is obvious our circuit has offered them this. Today the fans were certainly entertained and I am sure it will be the same tomorrow for the grand prix.”

Championship leader Marc Marquez dominated the sprint on Saturday at Balaton Park from pole by over two seconds.

Overtaking was at a premium during the sprint, with Fabio Di Giannantonio passing Franco Morbidelli for second at Turn 6 on the opening lap the only notable move at the front of the field.

Fermin Aldeguer was able to pass Joan Mir later on in the sprint but only after the Honda rider had run wide.