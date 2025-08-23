2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 14 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)21m 13.465s
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+2.095s
3Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+3.595s
4Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+4.890s
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+5.692s
6Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+6.147s
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+6.266s
8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+7.332s
9Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+10.779s
10Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+12.905s
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+13.148s
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+14.097s
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+14.891s
14Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.342s
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+15.467s
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.007s
17Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+22.245s
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1 lap
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez cruises to his 13th win in a row in the first MotoGP race held at the new Balaton Park circuit, during Saturday’s Hungarian Grand Prix Sprint.

Starting from pole, Marquez emerged safely in the lead from the tricky opening turns.

But there was mayhem behind as sixth on the grid Fabio Quartararo missed his braking point, bumped into Marco Bezzecchi, then fell after colliding with Enea Bastianini.

Bastianini, having dropped to the back of the field, promptly torpedoed Johann Zarco while trying to recover ground later in the lap.

Both incidents will be investigated after the race, with Quartararo and Bastianini likely to receive penalties for Sunday’s grand prix.

The early carnage left Marquez to ease away from the VR46 Ducatis of Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli, followed by the Hondas of Luca Marini and Joan Mir.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer fought his way up to fifth place, then joined Marini ahead in hunting down Morbidelli and the final place on the rostrum.

However, Morbidelli responded to take his best finish since Qatar, while Marini celebrated his best Honda result.

Bezzecchi recovered to seventh, ahead of second in the championship, Alex Marquez (starting from 11th).

Reigning champion Jorge Martin took the final point.

Pedro Acosta, Marquez’s closest rival in practice before a crash left the KTM rider seventh in qualifying, lost further ground in the opening turn chaos.

Worse was to follow when he crashed, while trying to take tenth place from Martin, in the middle stages.

Marquez's team-mate, Francesco Bagnaia, starting just 15th on the grid, tried a major setup change for the Sprint. But the Italian suffered more misery and could only manage 13th.

All riders chose the expected medium front and soft rear tyres.

Alex Marquez and Jack Miller each have a three-place grid penalty to serve on Sunday, for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice.

MotoGP is making its debut at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian motorcycle Grand Prix since 1992.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, is the only rider with prior MotoGP experience of the track, from a private test - alongside Yamaha, Ducati, Honda and Aprilia test riders - in June.

However, the six Ducati MotoGP riders spent a day on a Panigale Superbike learning the track during the summer break.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was due to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR this weekend. Unfortunately, Espargaro was declared unfit on Thursday due to a back injury from a recent bicycle accident.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

