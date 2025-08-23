Starting grid for 2025 Hungarian MotoGP after two penalties

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix | Starting Grid | Race Pos Rider Nat. Team Bike 1 Marc Marquez ESP Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati Desmosedici GP25 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina Endurance VR46 Racing Team Ducati Desmosedici GP25 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM RC16 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina Endurance VR46 Racing Team Ducati Desmosedici GP24 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha YZR-M1 7 Pedro Acosta ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 8 Fermin Aldeguer ESP BK8 Gresini Racing Ducati Desmosedici GP24 9 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol Honda RC213V 10 Joan Mir ESP Honda HRC Castrol Honda RC213V 11 Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM RC16 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati Desmosedici GP25 14 Alex Marquez ESP BK8 Gresini Racing Ducati Desmosedici GP24 15 Raul Fernandez ESP Trackhouse Racing Aprilia RS-GP 16 Jorge Martin ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 17 Jack Miller AUS Prima Pramac Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 18 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda Castrol Honda RC213V 19 Miguel Oliveira POR Prima Pramac Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 20 Alex Rins ESP Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha YZR-M1 21 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Racing Aprilia RS-GP

Marc Marquez starts from pole position for the eighth time this season at Balaton after being quickest by 0.290 seconds over Marco Bezzecchi in Q2.

Bezzecchi claimed his second front row in as many weeks having come through Q1, and despite setting only one lap in Q2 having made mistakes in his early attempts.

Fabio Di Giannantonio also came through Q1 and made it onto the front row.

Enea Bastianini was the only rider to lap in the 1:36s and not make it onto the front row. He starts as the best KTM in fourth, a position almost identical to that he held on the grid in Austria when he was the best KTM in fifth.

Franco Morbidelli starts from the middle of the second row ahead of Fabio Quartararo, who was the only Yamaha rider in Q2 and starts sixth for Sunday’s grand prix.

Pedro Acosta starts seventh for the second week in succession after crashing his number one bike at turn eight on his opening lap of Q2.

Fermin Aldeguer and Luca Marini complete the third row in Balaton, Marini being the fastest Honda rider in qualifying.

Joan Mir heads up row four, from Pol Espargaro and Brad Binder.

Binder narrowly missed out on a Q2 spot when he was knocked out by Fabio Di Giannantonio in Q1. The Italian set an identical time to Binder in Q1 but his second-best time was faster than the South African’s which gave him the nod and the spot to advance to Q2.

Binder and Espargaro are the first two riders to benefit from Alex Marquez’s grid penalty. The Gresini Racing rider qualified 11th but will start 14th for Sunday’s race as a result of a three-place grid penalty he was handed for riding slowly on the racing line in Practice.

Francesco Bagnaia also benefits from Marquez’s penalty. He qualified 15th, behind Jack Miller in 14th, but Miller received the same penalty as Marquez in Practice and so will start 17th.

Bagnaia qualified 15th, but the jump he gets from Miller’s penalty puts him 14th, which then allows him to benefit from Marquez’s penalty and start 13th.

Marquez and Miller's penalties do not apply to the Sprint and they will start 11th and 14th, respectively.

Starting 15th in Bagnaia’s stead is Raul Fernandez, while Jorge Martin will head up row six in 16th.

Jack Miller is 17th, and then Johann Zarco completes the sixth row in 18th.

Miguel Oliveira, Alex Rins, and Ai Ogura complete the grid on row seven.