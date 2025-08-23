Starting grid for 2025 Hungarian MotoGP after two penalties

Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix | Starting Grid | Race

PosRiderNat.TeamBike
1Marc MarquezESPDucati Lenovo TeamDucati Desmosedici GP25
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina Endurance VR46 Racing TeamDucati Desmosedici GP25
4Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC16
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina Endurance VR46 Racing TeamDucati Desmosedici GP24
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha YZR-M1
7Pedro AcostaESPRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC16
8Fermin AldeguerESPBK8 Gresini RacingDucati Desmosedici GP24
9Luca MariniITAHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V
10Joan MirESPHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V
11Pol EspargaroESPRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC16
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC16
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati Desmosedici GP25
14Alex MarquezESPBK8 Gresini RacingDucati Desmosedici GP24
15Raul FernandezESPTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP
16Jorge MartinESPAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP
17Jack MillerAUSPrima Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M1
18Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda CastrolHonda RC213V
19Miguel OliveiraPORPrima Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M1
20Alex RinsESPMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha YZR-M1
21Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP

Marc Marquez starts from pole position for the eighth time this season at Balaton after being quickest by 0.290 seconds over Marco Bezzecchi in Q2.

Bezzecchi claimed his second front row in as many weeks having come through Q1, and despite setting only one lap in Q2 having made mistakes in his early attempts.

Fabio Di Giannantonio also came through Q1 and made it onto the front row.

Enea Bastianini was the only rider to lap in the 1:36s and not make it onto the front row. He starts as the best KTM in fourth, a position almost identical to that he held on the grid in Austria when he was the best KTM in fifth.

Franco Morbidelli starts from the middle of the second row ahead of Fabio Quartararo, who was the only Yamaha rider in Q2 and starts sixth for Sunday’s grand prix.

Pedro Acosta starts seventh for the second week in succession after crashing his number one bike at turn eight on his opening lap of Q2.

Fermin Aldeguer and Luca Marini complete the third row in Balaton, Marini being the fastest Honda rider in qualifying.

Joan Mir heads up row four, from Pol Espargaro and Brad Binder.

Binder narrowly missed out on a Q2 spot when he was knocked out by Fabio Di Giannantonio in Q1. The Italian set an identical time to Binder in Q1 but his second-best time was faster than the South African’s which gave him the nod and the spot to advance to Q2.

Binder and Espargaro are the first two riders to benefit from Alex Marquez’s grid penalty. The Gresini Racing rider qualified 11th but will start 14th for Sunday’s race as a result of a three-place grid penalty he was handed for riding slowly on the racing line in Practice.

Francesco Bagnaia also benefits from Marquez’s penalty. He qualified 15th, behind Jack Miller in 14th, but Miller received the same penalty as Marquez in Practice and so will start 17th.

Bagnaia qualified 15th, but the jump he gets from Miller’s penalty puts him 14th, which then allows him to benefit from Marquez’s penalty and start 13th.

Marquez and Miller's penalties do not apply to the Sprint and they will start 11th and 14th, respectively.

Starting 15th in Bagnaia’s stead is Raul Fernandez, while Jorge Martin will head up row six in 16th.

Jack Miller is 17th, and then Johann Zarco completes the sixth row in 18th.

Miguel Oliveira, Alex Rins, and Ai Ogura complete the grid on row seven.

