Jack Miller, Alex Marquez hit with penalties after incident which caused furore

Jack Miller and Alex Marquez have both been handed three-place grid penalties for Sunday’s Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

The pair were judged to have been riding slowly online and disturbing other riders during the crucial final stages of Friday afternoon practice.

Pecco Bagnaia, notably, was seen gesticulating in anger.

Fabio di Giannantonio was also close to the incident.

Second in the standings, Alex Marquez - who had been hoping for a clean weekend after having to serve a Long Lap penalty in Austria last weekend - was punished for obstructing Miller and Francesco Bagnaia at Turns 3 and 4.

Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

Miller was also punished for disturbing Bagnaia, at Turn 3.

In both cases, it was a first offence.

Slow riding on line during the last 20 minutes of Practice is specifically covered by the penalty protocol issued to teams, since it can directly affect progression into Q2.

Alex Marquez finished the day third fastest, behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta and older brother Marc Marquez.

Miller was just 17th for Pramac Yamaha.

The penalties do not apply to Saturday's Sprint MotoGP grid.

But they will be impaired in Sunday's grand prix, forced to start three places lower than wherever they qualify.