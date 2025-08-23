Aleix Espargaro reveals extent on injuries that kept him out of Hungarian MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro was forced to miss Hungary MotoGP outing

Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
© Instagram

Honda MotoGP test rider Aleix Espargaro has revealed he suffered two fractured vertebrae in a “heavy” cycling incident, which ultimately forced him to miss the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The three-time grand prix winner was due to replace the injured Somkiat Chantra at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

However, having experienced back pain upon arrival to Balaton Park earlier this week from a cycling crash, he was declared unfit by MotoGP’s medical team.

Aleix Espargaro flew back to Barcelona for checks on his back, with the Spaniard revealing on his social media channels that he has two fractured vertebrae.

“Last Tuesday, during training, I suffered a heavy crash,” he wrote.

“In addition to multiple abrasions, after spending the night at Dexeus hospital, tests revealed two fractured vertebrae.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to join LCR team at the Hungarian GP.

“At the moment I am experiencing significant pain, but I remain optimistic and hope to recover as quickly as possible to return soon.”

Espargaro has already made three starts in the 2025 MotoGP season as part of his duties as a Honda test rider.

He was a wildcard at the Spanish and British Grands Prix, while he was drafted in as Luca Marini’s replacement at the factory Honda squad at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Espargaro did score points on his return to racing at Jerez, but was later demoted due to a tyre pressure penalty.

He retired from full-time competition at the end of last season.

As well as acting as a Honda test rider, Espargaro has taken up pro cycling with the Lidl-Trek team.

But his professional cycling race debut in Austria ended with him crashing and injuring his hand.

LCR was unable to field a replacement for Chantra following Espargaro’s withdrawal from the Hungarian Grand Prix, but is hopeful the Thai rookie will be able to return for the upcoming Catalan Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

