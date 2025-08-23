Hungary Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Hungarian Sprint race at Balaton Park, round 14 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|430
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|278
|(-152)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|221
|(-209)
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|181
|(-249)
|5
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|153
|(-277)
|6
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|151
|(-279)
|7
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|144
|(-286)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|126
|(-304)
|9
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|114
|(-316)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|103
|(-327)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|82
|(-348)
|12
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|73
|(-357)
|13
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|69
|(-361)
|14
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|63
|(-367)
|15
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|61
|(-369)
|16
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|53
|(-377)
|17
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|52
|(-378)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|46
|(-384)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|42
|(-388)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-420)
|21
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|10
|(-420)
|22
|^1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|8
|(-422)
|23
|˅1
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-422)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-424)
|25
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-424)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1
|(-429)
Marc Marquez's win streak reaches 13 in a row during the Hungarian MotoGP Sprint, while VR46 celebrate a double podium and Luca Marini claims his best Honda result.
Marc Marquez needs a title lead of at least 222 points to win the world championship before the flyaways, at Misano on September 14.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie