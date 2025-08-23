Hungary Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Hungarian Sprint race at Balaton Park, round 14 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)430 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)278(-152)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)221(-209)
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)181(-249)
5^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)153(-277)
6˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)151(-279)
7=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)144(-286)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*126(-304)
9=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)114(-316)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)103(-327)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)82(-348)
12=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)73(-357)
13=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)69(-361)
14=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)63(-367)
15=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)61(-369)
16=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*53(-377)
17=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)52(-378)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)46(-384)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)42(-388)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-420)
21=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)10(-420)
22^1Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)8(-422)
23˅1Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-422)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-424)
25=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-424)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1(-429)

Marc Marquez's win streak reaches 13 in a row during the Hungarian MotoGP Sprint, while VR46 celebrate a double podium and Luca Marini claims his best Honda result.

Marc Marquez needs a title lead of at least 222 points to win the world championship before the flyaways, at Misano on September 14.
 

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

