Hungary Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 430 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 278 (-152) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 221 (-209) 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 181 (-249) 5 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 153 (-277) 6 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 151 (-279) 7 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 144 (-286) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 126 (-304) 9 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 114 (-316) 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 103 (-327) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 82 (-348) 12 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 73 (-357) 13 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 69 (-361) 14 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 63 (-367) 15 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 61 (-369) 16 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 53 (-377) 17 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 52 (-378) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 46 (-384) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 42 (-388) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-420) 21 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 10 (-420) 22 ^1 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 8 (-422) 23 ˅1 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-422) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-424) 25 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-424) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1 (-429)

Marc Marquez's win streak reaches 13 in a row during the Hungarian MotoGP Sprint, while VR46 celebrate a double podium and Luca Marini claims his best Honda result.

Marc Marquez needs a title lead of at least 222 points to win the world championship before the flyaways, at Misano on September 14.



^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



