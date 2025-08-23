Misano title win edges closer for Marc Marquez - but he says it’s “impossible”

Marquez grew his championship advantage in Hungary sprint

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez’s prospects of winning the 2025 MotoGP title as early as the Misano round improved after his Hungarian Grand Prix sprint win, but he says this is still “impossible”.

The factory Ducati rider won his 13th sprint out of 14 for the 2025 season on Saturday at Balaton Park, as he led every lap from pole to dominate by over two seconds.

With nearest title rival Alex Marquez only eighth, Marc Marquez has been able to extend his championship lead to 152 points ahead of Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Alex Marquez is set to face a harder grand prix, too, as he drops three places on the grid from 11th for an impeding incident in Friday practice.

With overtaking at a premium at Balaton Park, another win on Sunday for Marc Marquez makes the prospect of wrapping up the title as early as September’s Misano round a genuine possibility.

If his championship advantage can exceed 222 points by the end of the San Marino Grand Prix, which means he needs 70 points over the next three grands prix and two sprints, he will win the title.

But he still says this reality is “impossible” and notes that a “weak” circuit in Barcelona is coming up after Hungary for him.

“For me, it’s still impossible [to win the title at] Misano,” he told motogp.com.

“It’s a lot of points. I need to have, they told me, 220 more or less advantage. I don’t know exactly.

“But it’s too much. We are enjoying it, we are riding in a very good way.

“We need to enjoy tomorrow. We know that in two weeks we will have Catalunya, one of my weak circuits.

“And then, just try to control. But the most important thing is to close this championship as soon as possible but without trying something crazy.”

“Comfortable” Hungary sprint for Marc Marquez

Marquez narrowly avoided being hit by Fabio Quartararo at the start of the sprint, but was otherwise left untroubled across the 13 laps save for a track limits warning late on.

“Yes, I mean today was a comfortable sprint race,” he said.

“It’s true that it was difficult to keep the concentration, but I was riding in a good way.

“The other sprint race, especially most of them Alex [Marquez] pushed me a lot because he’s super fast in those sprint races.

“But today, the fact that he is struggling in this circuit, I start and immediately I just opened a gap. Then I was just trying to control that advantage.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

