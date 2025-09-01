Further line-up changes for MLav Racing as new rider set for maiden Moto3 chance

MLav Racing has announced another rider change for the Catalan Grand Prix as Marco Morelli will step up to the Moto3 World Championship.

Morelli, who has been associated with Michael Laverty’s MLav team since the beginning of 2024, will make his grand prix debut at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and will finish the season with MLav as announced by the UK-based team .

"I am very happy to have this opportunity," said Morelli.

"For me, it is a big challenge that will allow me to gain experience in the World Championship.

"I am really looking forward to making my debut in Barcelona with the team and to experiencing the flyaway rounds.

"I will give my 100%, and together with the team, we will work as hard as possible to give our very best."

The 2024 season also saw Morelli wildcard in the British Talent Cup at Thruxton, where he won both races on his first visit to the British circuit.

The Argentinian has contested the JuniorGP World Championship with the British team this year and currently sits sixth in the standings with a best result of third in Race 2 at Aragon.

In his new Moto3 World Championship position, Morelli will be teammate to Eddie O’Shea, the British rookie welcoming the seventh rider into the box alongside him after Marcos Uriarte, Jakob Rosenthaler, Adrian Cruces, Max Cook, Vicente Perez, and Leonardo Abruzzo.

Morelli will miss the Misano round, however, of the World Championship as a result of his commitments in Red Bull Rookies, where he presently sits sixth in the standings having scored a best result of third at Le Mans.

In San Marino, the Argentinian will be replaced by 2023 British Talent Cup winner Evan Belford, who is Morelli’s teammate in JuniorGP with a best result of seventh coming at Magny-Cours.

Misano will also see MLav run the wildcard entry for 2024 CIV Moto3 Champion Marcos Ruda set up by Angeluss as part of its No One More campaign against violence against women.