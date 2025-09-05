2025 Catalan Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Catalan Grand Prix (Round 15), which saw rookie Valentin Perrone finish the opening day fastest in Barcelona.
Friday at the Catalan Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round fifteen of the championship, saw rookie Valentin Perrone lead the charge into Q2, with the best time in practice.
Working in the main group on track saw the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider able to move into the provisional lead with four minutes remaining, moving up from fifth with a best of 1m 47.584s - chasing the Aspar bike ahead.
Though late gains were made the time remained unmatched. David Munoz came closest, with an aggressive final lap after the chequered flag taking the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact to GP rider to just 0.096s behind Perrone, after his run dicing with Angel Piqueras.
Long term session leader David Almansa finished behind the KTM duo on the timesheets, the top Honda for Leopard.
The rookies continued to impress with Guido Pini leaping from 21st for fourth in the same group, behind Perrone at the same time.
After his earlier fall Maximo Quiles was back in action after a check in the medical centre, bouncing back to set the fifth best time for Aspar.
Jacob Roulstone made the best of his time circulating with the other Red Bull bikes to take his Tech 3 machine to sixth, with Kelso using markers and riding solo on his way to seventh for LevelUp - MTA.
Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda was a more subdued eighth, often at the front of the main pack, after topping the earlier session.
Riccardo Rossi was back to his best in ninth for Rivacold Snipers, while Luca Lunetta took the SIC58 Squadra Corse bike to a top ten placing on day one on his return from his injury absence.
|2025 Catalan Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|1m 47.584s
|2
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.096s
|3
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.195s
|4
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.377s
|5
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.461s
|6
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.465s
|7
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.580s
|8
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.584s
|9
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.593s
|10
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.598s
|11
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.680s
|12
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.708s
|13
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.740s
|14
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.743s
|15
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.762s
|16
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.811s
|17
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.819s
|18
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.125s
|19
|Marco Morelli
|ITA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|1.154s
|20
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.470s
|21
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.684s
|22
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.893s
|23
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.138s
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.238s
|25
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+2.238s
|26
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.542s
Marcos Uriate was eleventh quickest, with Adrian Fernandez finally making a time stick after a flurry of lap cancellations for exceeding track limits in twelfth.
The final two automatic Q2 places went to Taiyo Furusato, skipping a Q1 visit with the 13th quickest time for Honda Team Asia, and Alvaro Carpe, who flirted with the drop zone for most of the session on hos way to 14th on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.
The rookies inclusion was at the expense of title challenger Piqueras, who, despite being passed by Munoz, had to rely on his last lap for his best time, after his previous best effort was removed for being recorded under yellow flag conditions.
That yellow flag was for the last rider to fall Arbi Aditama.
There had been two separate two rider crashes ahead of his spill, with the BOE duo of Ruche Moodley and Cormac Buchanan both off track at turn five heading into the final ten minutes.
Earlier in the session Nicola Carraro and Scott Ogden both fell at turn ten. Carraro finished 16th while Ogden slipped to 21st, behind fellow Brit Eddie O’Shea.
The opening session for Moto3, FP1 saw a series of fast laps at he end of the session take Rueda to the top of the timesheets - holding over a second on title rival Piqueras, with Munoz second and Fernandez third.
Lunetta was fifteenth on his first session back from injury.
A huge fall saw Quiles drop to tenth, with both bike and rider sent tumbling through the gravel at the final corner, with the Spanish teenager looking off balance afterwards, such was the severity of his exit.
There were two more crashes at the ever busy turn five, with a frustrated Carraro the corner’s first victim, swiftly followed by Rossi.
Uriarte remains as the long term fill in rider at LevelUp - MTA, for Matteo Bertelle.
There are two further replacements in Barcelona - Aditama continues at Honda Team Asia for Tatchakorn Buasri, and Marco Morelli (19th) is back in at MLav Racing.
|2025 Catalan Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|3s
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 47.483s
|2
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.188s
|3
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.524s
|4
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.587s
|5
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.633s
|6
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.652s
|7
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.748s
|8
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.769s
|9
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.891s
|10
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.983s
|11
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.082s
|12
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.125s
|13
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.257s
|14
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.266s
|15
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.304s
|16
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.315s
|17
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.339s
|18
|Marco Morelli
|ITA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.419s
|19
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.714s
|20
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.730s
|21
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.928s
|22
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.948s
|23
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.230s
|24
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+2.556s
|25
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.628s
|26
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.913s