2025 Catalan Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Catalan Grand Prix (Round 15), which saw rookie Valentin Perrone finish the opening day fastest in Barcelona.

Valentin Perrone, Moto3, 2025
Valentin Perrone, Moto3, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Friday at the Catalan Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round fifteen of the championship,  saw rookie Valentin Perrone lead the charge into Q2, with the best time in practice.

Working in the main group on track saw the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider able to move into the provisional lead with four minutes remaining, moving up from fifth with a best of 1m 47.584s - chasing the Aspar bike ahead.

Though late gains were made the time remained unmatched. David Munoz came closest, with an aggressive final lap after the chequered flag taking the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact to GP rider to just 0.096s behind Perrone, after his run dicing with Angel Piqueras.

Long term session leader David Almansa finished behind the KTM duo on the timesheets, the top Honda for Leopard.

 

 

The rookies continued to impress with Guido Pini leaping from 21st for fourth in the same group, behind Perrone at the same time.

After his earlier fall Maximo Quiles was back in action after a check in the medical centre, bouncing back to set the fifth best time for Aspar.

Jacob Roulstone made the best of his time circulating with the other Red Bull bikes to take his Tech 3 machine to sixth, with Kelso using markers and riding solo on his way to seventh for LevelUp - MTA.

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda was a more subdued eighth, often at the front of the main pack, after topping the earlier session.

Riccardo Rossi was back to his best in ninth for Rivacold Snipers, while Luca Lunetta took the SIC58 Squadra Corse bike to a top ten placing on day one on his return from his injury absence.   

2025 Catalan  Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)1m 47.584s
2David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.096s
3David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.195s
4Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.377s
5Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.461s
6Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.465s
7Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.580s
8Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.584s
9Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.593s
10Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.598s
11Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.680s
12Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.708s
13Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.740s
14Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.743s
15Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.762s
16Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.811s
17Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.819s
18Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.125s
19Marco MorelliITAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1.154s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.470s
21Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.684s
22Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.893s
23Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.138s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.238s
25Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.238s
26Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.542s

Marcos Uriate was eleventh quickest, with Adrian Fernandez finally making a time stick after a flurry of lap cancellations for exceeding track limits in twelfth.

The final two automatic Q2 places went to Taiyo Furusato, skipping a Q1 visit with the 13th quickest time for Honda Team Asia, and Alvaro Carpe, who flirted with the drop zone for most of the session on hos way to 14th on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.
The rookies inclusion was at the expense of title challenger Piqueras, who, despite being passed by Munoz, had to rely on his last lap for his best time, after his previous best effort was removed for being recorded under yellow flag conditions.

That yellow flag was for the last rider to fall Arbi Aditama.

There had been two separate two rider crashes ahead of his spill, with the BOE duo of Ruche Moodley and Cormac Buchanan both off track at turn five heading into the final ten minutes.

Earlier in the session Nicola Carraro and Scott Ogden both fell at turn ten. Carraro finished 16th while Ogden slipped to 21st, behind fellow Brit Eddie O’Shea.

The opening session for Moto3, FP1 saw a series of fast laps at he end of the session take Rueda to the top of the timesheets - holding over a second on title rival Piqueras, with Munoz second and Fernandez third.

Lunetta was fifteenth on his first session back from injury.

A huge fall saw Quiles drop to tenth, with both bike and rider sent tumbling through the gravel at the final corner, with the Spanish teenager looking off balance afterwards, such was the severity of his exit.

There were two more crashes at the ever busy turn five, with a frustrated Carraro the corner’s first victim, swiftly followed by  Rossi.

Uriarte remains as the long term fill in rider at LevelUp - MTA, for Matteo Bertelle.

There are two further replacements in Barcelona - Aditama continues at Honda Team Asia for Tatchakorn Buasri, and Marco Morelli (19th) is back in at MLav Racing.

2025 Catalan  Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 47.483s
2David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.188s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.524s
4Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.587s
5Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.633s
6Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.652s
7Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.748s
8David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.769s
9Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.891s
10Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.983s
11Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.082s
12Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.125s
13Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.257s
14Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.266s
15Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.304s
16Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.315s
17Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.339s
18Marco MorelliITAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.419s
19Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.714s
20Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.730s
21Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.928s
22Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.948s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.230s
24Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.556s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.628s
26Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.913s

Read More

Latest News

F1 Results
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top
10m ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha V4 debut brought forward to Barcelona
10m ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez needs to stop ‘putting everything in the rubbish’ again in Catalan MotoGP
10m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
“A thousand things” Jonathan Rea will miss after WorldSBK retirement
17m ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Practice Results
24m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli’s nightmare run continues with Italian GP practice off
48m ago
Kimi Antonelli
WSBK News
“Pressure” of replacing Toprak Razgatlioglu “useful” for Danilo Petrucci in WorldSBK
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Red Bull dismiss talk of early Isack Hadjar F1 promotion before 2026
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar
F1 News
Ferrari didn’t want to "lose energy" on Lewis Hamilton’s Italian GP penalty
1h ago
Hamilton copped a costly penalty at Zandvoort
MotoGP News
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Brad Binder a surprise Practice leader, Pecco Bagnaia 21st
1h ago
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP