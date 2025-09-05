2025 Catalan Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday at the Catalan Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round fifteen of the championship, saw rookie Valentin Perrone lead the charge into Q2, with the best time in practice.

Working in the main group on track saw the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider able to move into the provisional lead with four minutes remaining, moving up from fifth with a best of 1m 47.584s - chasing the Aspar bike ahead.

Though late gains were made the time remained unmatched. David Munoz came closest, with an aggressive final lap after the chequered flag taking the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact to GP rider to just 0.096s behind Perrone, after his run dicing with Angel Piqueras.

Long term session leader David Almansa finished behind the KTM duo on the timesheets, the top Honda for Leopard.

The rookies continued to impress with Guido Pini leaping from 21st for fourth in the same group, behind Perrone at the same time.

After his earlier fall Maximo Quiles was back in action after a check in the medical centre, bouncing back to set the fifth best time for Aspar.

Jacob Roulstone made the best of his time circulating with the other Red Bull bikes to take his Tech 3 machine to sixth, with Kelso using markers and riding solo on his way to seventh for LevelUp - MTA.

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda was a more subdued eighth, often at the front of the main pack, after topping the earlier session.

Riccardo Rossi was back to his best in ninth for Rivacold Snipers, while Luca Lunetta took the SIC58 Squadra Corse bike to a top ten placing on day one on his return from his injury absence.

2025 Catalan Moto3 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 47.584s 2 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.096s 3 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.195s 4 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.377s 5 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.461s 6 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.465s 7 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.580s 8 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.584s 9 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.593s 10 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.598s 11 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.680s 12 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.708s 13 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.740s 14 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.743s 15 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.762s 16 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.811s 17 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.819s 18 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.125s 19 Marco Morelli ITA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1.154s 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.470s 21 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.684s 22 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.893s 23 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.138s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.238s 25 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +2.238s 26 Arbi Aditama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.542s

Marcos Uriate was eleventh quickest, with Adrian Fernandez finally making a time stick after a flurry of lap cancellations for exceeding track limits in twelfth.

The final two automatic Q2 places went to Taiyo Furusato, skipping a Q1 visit with the 13th quickest time for Honda Team Asia, and Alvaro Carpe, who flirted with the drop zone for most of the session on hos way to 14th on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.

The rookies inclusion was at the expense of title challenger Piqueras, who, despite being passed by Munoz, had to rely on his last lap for his best time, after his previous best effort was removed for being recorded under yellow flag conditions.

That yellow flag was for the last rider to fall Arbi Aditama.

There had been two separate two rider crashes ahead of his spill, with the BOE duo of Ruche Moodley and Cormac Buchanan both off track at turn five heading into the final ten minutes.

Earlier in the session Nicola Carraro and Scott Ogden both fell at turn ten. Carraro finished 16th while Ogden slipped to 21st, behind fellow Brit Eddie O’Shea.

The opening session for Moto3, FP1 saw a series of fast laps at he end of the session take Rueda to the top of the timesheets - holding over a second on title rival Piqueras, with Munoz second and Fernandez third.

Lunetta was fifteenth on his first session back from injury.

A huge fall saw Quiles drop to tenth, with both bike and rider sent tumbling through the gravel at the final corner, with the Spanish teenager looking off balance afterwards, such was the severity of his exit.

There were two more crashes at the ever busy turn five, with a frustrated Carraro the corner’s first victim, swiftly followed by Rossi.

Uriarte remains as the long term fill in rider at LevelUp - MTA, for Matteo Bertelle.

There are two further replacements in Barcelona - Aditama continues at Honda Team Asia for Tatchakorn Buasri, and Marco Morelli (19th) is back in at MLav Racing.