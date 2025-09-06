2025 Catalan Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix (Round 15) where David Almansa secured his first world championship pole position in Barcelona.

Qualifying for the Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix saw David Almansa find the perfect track position to move into pole position late in the session and hold on for his first lightweight class pole position ahead of round fifteen of the championship.

The Leopard rider had seen his previous best drop to ninth, returning to track for a second run with teammate Adrian Fernandez and the Aspar bikes, last out after the Red Bull Bikes and the MT Helmet machines left together.

As the positions rapidly changed in was Honda rider Almansa, at the back of the group, who slipstreamed to pole position, with a best of 1m 46.877s.

 

 

Joel Kelso had been running solo and had found that group ahead of him to use as a marker, closing in on the train he moved from eighth to second for LevelUP - MTA, just 0.202s slower.

The morning FP2 session saw Angel Piqueras lead the way, indicating he would ease out of Q1, which he did. Slotting in behind championship rival Jose Antonio Rueda saw him set a solid banker, leading the way for much of the session, before being displaced by Almansa’s late effort.

David Munoz lost his best effort to track limits right at the end of the session, but had done enough for fourth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Ryusei Yamanaka also came through Q1 behind his teammate, going on to set the fifth best time in Q2.

Early session leader Adrian Fernandez went on to finish sixth on the second Leopard.

Rueda spent much of the session with company, out front and being followed, which limited his ability to find either clear track or his own tow, leaving the Red Bull KTM Ajo championship leader seventh.

Guido Pini was the highest placed rookie in eighth on the second Dynavolt entry, while Alvaro Carpe earned a ninth place start behind his Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate.

Maximo Quiles put his crash filled start to the weekend behind him, pushing as hard as ever to complete the top ten for Aspar.

2025 Catalan  Moto3 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 46.977s
2Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.202s
3Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.209s
4David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.219s
5Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.356s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.358s
7Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.363s
8Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.377s
9Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.441s
10Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.533s
12Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.765s
13Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.790s
14Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.934s
15Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.031s
16Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.363s
17Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.588s
18Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.591s
Q1
19Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 48.538s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 48.641s
21Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 49.036s
22Marco MorelliITAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 49.085s
23Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m 49.131s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 49.500s
25Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 49.996s
26Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)No Time

Taiyo Furusato left himself less work for race day than usual with a twelfth placed start for Honda Team Asia.

Luca Lunetta was 14th on his return from injury for SIC58 Squadra Corse.


Rookie Valentin Perrone finished Friday fastest, but in the highly competitive session, could only find the 15th fastest time for Tech3.


Q1 - Angel Piqueras avoids slow riders to progress

Piqueras moved on with the top time, riding at the front of the group that formed behind on track, leaving as the only rider to lap at 1m 47s.

Yamanaka moved through second, but blocked Scott Ogden on his best lap, with several track limits transgressions under his belt the CIP Green Power rider will be last on the grid after failing to set a time.

Dennis Foggia (13th) left it late to exit, managing tyres and third with the final progression slot going to a solo Cormac Buchanan(18th).

His BOE teammate Ruche Moodley just missed out in fifth, so will line up 19th on Sunday, he was slow on the racing line in front of Eddie O’Shea as the chequered flag waved, preventing the MLav Rider from progressing form sixth (20th).

Nicola Carraro was seventh, for 21st, but the Rivacold Snipers rider has a long lap penalty to serve in the race, for causing Ogden to crash in Practice.


Marcos Uriarte (17th) remains as the long term fill in rider at LevelUp - MTA, for Matteo Bertelle.

There are two further replacements in Barcelona - Arbi Aditama (25th)continues at Honda Team Asia for Tatchakorn Buasri, and Marco Morelli (22nd) is back in at MLav Racing.

