2025 Catalan Moto3 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Catalan Moto3 Grand Prix, where Angel Piqueras pulled ahead at the right time for victory in Barcelona.

Angel Piqueras, Moto3, 2025, Catalan GP
Angel Piqueras, Moto3, 2025, Catalan GP
© Gold & Goose

Moto3 got the race action under way with their Catalan Grand Prix, round fifteen of the championship, withtheir Catalan Grand Prix, round fifteen of the championship, with a race which saw a last lap battle for the win, with Angel Piqueras patience paying off.

The Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI rider had been sat in the lead group, which Jose Antonio Rueda had decided to take charge of, but saw his best opportunity and took it, slipstreaming around the fan out at the start of the final lap to come out ahead.

The #36 then ran defensive to hold the lead over the last lap, a superb result for the Spaniard at home, at a track he does not favour, in a weekend where he started in Q1 for his fourth win of the season.

Championship leader Rueda started sixth and had a long lap penalty to complete for riding slowly in Practice, re-joining in 14th. Wasting no time he powered back through the pack to ensure he was in the lead group when it splintered off.

His lunge for the lead came with seven laps remaining, trying to break the frontrunners up, but by the final lap there were still ten riders in touch for a podium, with the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider picking up a track limits warning to manage. There was jo way back, especially when under fire himself from Taiyo Furusato, finishing second, just 0.081s behind in the drag to the line.

The result gave the KTM the Moto3 constructors title for 2025.

Furusato benefited from not needing to come from as far back, qualifying eleventh and swiftly moving forward in race trim. The Honda Team Asia rider briefly held second when finding the inside line, but ended up completing the podium in third, for his first rostrum visit since Qatar.

Long term race leader David Almansa had started from pole and was only run out of contention on the last lap bringing home his Leopard bike in fourth, just ahead of teammate Adrian Fernandez.

The group behind had began in-fighting allowing the podium trio to break free, leaving Guido Pini the chance to charge forward for sixth for LIqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, the top rookie in the race.

Joel Kelso used the last lap batt;e to push forward for seventh for LevelUp - MTA, just ahead of David Munoz, who slipped back to eighth on the second Dynavolt entry.

After his moves in Q1, Ryusei Yamanaka received his expected back of the grid penalty, slotting in behind Scott Ogden, who was on the receiving end, enduring a weekend to forget after being blocked and collected, picking up a broken bone in his hand.

Yamanaka made quick work of the riders ahead to be in the extended lead group for an eventual ninth, while a battered and bruised Ogden initially went with him before stalling in 14th.

Valentin Perrone spent most of the race managing an early track limits warning, limiting his ability to push, finishing tenth.

2025 Catalan  Moto3 - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)32m 40.243s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.081s
3Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.156s
4David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.229s
5Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.542s
6Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.587s
7Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.773s
8David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.216s
9Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.240s
10Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.289s
11Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+4.973s
12Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+5.005s
13Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+5.067s
14Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+8.197s
15Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+17.124s
16Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+17.330s
17Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+18.135s
18Marco MorelliITAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+18.167s
19Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+19.079s
20Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+19.505s
21Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+24.386s
22Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+27.246s
23Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+31.955s
24Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+58.381s
25Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)DNF
26Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)DNF

Luca Lunetta could not keep up with the group ahead on his return from injury, a distant eleventh was the best the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider could offer.


Hungary winner Maximo Quiles had been in the lead group, up as high a second before being forced wide and loosing touch, leaving the Aspar rider twelfth.

Alvaro Carpe was 13th on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike, Ogden 14th, with the final point going to Marcos Uriarte.


Nicola Carraro also visited the long lap loop for collecting Scott Ogden earlier in the weekend, and just missed out, unable to replicate Rueda’s comeback despite going up the penalty loop on the same lap, in 16th.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements


Uriarte remains as the long term fill in rider at LevelUp - MTA, for Matteo Bertelle.

There are two additional replacement riders in Barcelona - Arbi Aditama (24th )was back at at Honda Team Asia for Tatchakorn Buasri and in the thick of it in the early stages, receiving a rare in-race long lap penalty for irresponsible riding along with Noah Dettwiler (21st).

Marco Morelli (28th) returned at MLav Racing.

A distraught Jacob Roulstone retired from the lead group with a technical issue, just before the only faller, Cormac Buchanan crashed out on lap ten

Championship Standings

Piqueras win reduced the gap to 64 points, with Rueda on 270 after coming second, while his win moved him onto 206.

Quiles was the top rookie overall, inside the top three on 168, just ahead of Munoz in fourth on 163 and nearest rookie rival Carpe, on 149 points.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini gets first KTM MotoGP podium: ‘Guenther Steiner a lucky bastard’
6m ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK
2025 French WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
19m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Barcelona: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
29m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Alex Marquez ends Marc Marquez’s victory run, delays title chance
32m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Race Results
44m ago
Start, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Nico Rosberg tells Kimi Antonelli he needs consistency to “secure” F1 future
48m ago
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Starting grid for 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton penalty
1h ago
Verstappen and Norris will share the front row
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix today: Live stream here
1h ago
The start of the 2024 Italian GP
F1
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen set for McLaren duel
1h ago
Verstappen passes Norris
MotoGP
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Race LIVE UPDATES
1h ago
2025 Catalan MotoGP