2025 Catalan  Moto3 - Race Results

Moto3 got the race action under way with their Catalan Grand Prix, round fifteen of the championship, withtheir Catalan Grand Prix, round fifteen of the championship, with a race which saw a last lap battle for the win, with Angel Piqueras patience paying off.

The Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI rider had been sat in the lead group, which Jose Antonio Rueda had decided to take charge of, but saw his best opportunity and took it, slipstreaming around the fan out at the start of the final lap to come out ahead.

The #36 then ran defensive to hold the lead over the last lap, a superb result for the Spaniard at home, at a track he does not favour, in a weekend where he started in Q1 for his fourth win of the season.

Championship leader Rueda started sixth and had a long lap penalty to complete for riding slowly in Practice, re-joining in 14th. Wasting no time he powered back through the pack to ensure he was in the lead group when it splintered off.

His lunge for the lead came with seven laps remaining, trying to break the frontrunners up, but by the final lap there were still ten riders in touch for a podium, with the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider picking up a track limits warning to manage. There was jo way back, especially when under fire himself from Taiyo Furusato, finishing second, just 0.081s behind in the drag to the line.

The result gave the KTM the Moto3 constructors title for 2025.

Furusato benefited from not needing to come from as far back, qualifying eleventh and swiftly moving forward in race trim. The Honda Team Asia rider briefly held second when finding the inside line, but ended up completing the podium in third, for his first rostrum visit since Qatar.

Long term race leader David Almansa had started from pole and was only run out of contention on the last lap bringing home his Leopard bike in fourth, just ahead of teammate Adrian Fernandez.

The group behind had began in-fighting allowing the podium trio to break free, leaving Guido Pini the chance to charge forward for sixth for LIqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, the top rookie in the race.

Joel Kelso used the last lap batt;e to push forward for seventh for LevelUp - MTA, just ahead of David Munoz, who slipped back to eighth on the second Dynavolt entry.

After his moves in Q1, Ryusei Yamanaka received his expected back of the grid penalty, slotting in behind Scott Ogden, who was on the receiving end, enduring a weekend to forget after being blocked and collected, picking up a broken bone in his hand.

Yamanaka made quick work of the riders ahead to be in the extended lead group for an eventual ninth, while a battered and bruised Ogden initially went with him before stalling in 14th.

Valentin Perrone spent most of the race managing an early track limits warning, limiting his ability to push, finishing tenth.

2025 Catalan Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 32m 40.243s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.081s 3 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.156s 4 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.229s 5 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.542s 6 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.587s 7 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.773s 8 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.216s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.240s 10 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.289s 11 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +4.973s 12 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +5.005s 13 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +5.067s 14 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +8.197s 15 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +17.124s 16 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +17.330s 17 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +18.135s 18 Marco Morelli ITA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +18.167s 19 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +19.079s 20 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +19.505s 21 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +24.386s 22 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +27.246s 23 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +31.955s 24 Arbi Aditama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +58.381s 25 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF 26 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) DNF

Luca Lunetta could not keep up with the group ahead on his return from injury, a distant eleventh was the best the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider could offer.

Hungary winner Maximo Quiles had been in the lead group, up as high a second before being forced wide and loosing touch, leaving the Aspar rider twelfth.

Alvaro Carpe was 13th on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike, Ogden 14th, with the final point going to Marcos Uriarte.



Nicola Carraro also visited the long lap loop for collecting Scott Ogden earlier in the weekend, and just missed out, unable to replicate Rueda’s comeback despite going up the penalty loop on the same lap, in 16th.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements



Uriarte remains as the long term fill in rider at LevelUp - MTA, for Matteo Bertelle.

There are two additional replacement riders in Barcelona - Arbi Aditama (24th )was back at at Honda Team Asia for Tatchakorn Buasri and in the thick of it in the early stages, receiving a rare in-race long lap penalty for irresponsible riding along with Noah Dettwiler (21st).

Marco Morelli (28th) returned at MLav Racing.

A distraught Jacob Roulstone retired from the lead group with a technical issue, just before the only faller, Cormac Buchanan crashed out on lap ten

Championship Standings

Piqueras win reduced the gap to 64 points, with Rueda on 270 after coming second, while his win moved him onto 206.

Quiles was the top rookie overall, inside the top three on 168, just ahead of Munoz in fourth on 163 and nearest rookie rival Carpe, on 149 points.