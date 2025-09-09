Marc Marquez protege’s Moto3 future and new team-mate announced

The Aspar squad has firmed up its 2026 Moto2 and Moto3 line-ups, with Maximo Quiles staying put for another year alongside rookie Marco Morelli.

The 17-year-old made his much anticipated grand prix debut this year with the Aspar Moto3 squad.

Supported by eight-time grand prix world champion Marc Marquez, Quiles has impressed in his first 15 grands prix.

He scored a maiden victory at Mugello, before adding a second to his haul at Balaton Park.

After the Catalan Grand Prix, he sits third in the standings.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aspar has confirmed he will remain in its Moto3 roster in 2026 and will be joined by Marco Morelli, who made his grand prix debut at Brno with a 13th-place finish with the MLAV squad.

In Moto2, David Alonso and Dani Holgado will remain for a second season.

“I’m proud to say that the project we started almost 10 years ago, focused on working with riders from the very beginning, has led us to have in 2026 four riders competing with us after having been in the Aspar Team Junior, Jorge Martinez Aspar, team owner, said.

“We've seen them grow, we've helped them shine, and next year we want to strive for big goals with all of them.

“I'm delighted to welcome Marco Morelli, who began his racing career with us in 2017.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe it's the perfect time for him to make his debut as a permanent rider in the world championship, and we're going to give him every possible tool to help him continue to grow.”

Morelli added: “I’m very happy to be able to race next year with the CFMOTO Aspar Team and to return to a team that's almost a family, especially after spending two years together in 2017 and 2018.

“I'm really looking forward to this new challenge; I think 2026 will be a good year.

“I hope to work well with my team and my team-mates, with Jorge and Nico [Terol] and to give my all throughout the year to seek the best results.”