2025 San Marino Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 San marino Grand Prix (Round 16), which saw David Almansa fastest on the opening day in Misano.

David Almansa, Moto3, 2025
David Almansa, Moto3, 2025
Friday at the San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round sixteen of the championship, saw David Almansa improve his own best effort to stretch the gap at the top of the timesheets after a dominant practice session.

The Leopard rider was already leading the way, but with several rivals closing in. The final minutes saw him able to take advantage of being in the main group on track, first closing in on, then passing Scott Ogden neatly enough to gain a slipstream before beginning to reel in Guido Pini ahead as a marker, as he improved his best to a 1m 40.576s lap to finish on top by almost half a second.


Teammate Adrian Fernandez had been working hard, out on track looking for gains during a pit spell for most, the Spaniard rose from eleventh to eighth, then to fourth before his final push saw him up to second, 0.498s behind after a mix of running solo and slotting in behind other bikes.

 

Behind the Honda duo, Joel Kelso was third quickest for LevelUp - MTA. The KTM rider spent a good deal of time alone working on his own pace before finding himself positioned behind Rueda. Close enough to give chase, that powered the Australian to the third best time in Rimini.

Valentin Perrone was the best of the rookies and the Red Bull riders for the Tech 3 team in fourth, just ahead Ajo rider and championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda in fifth and fellow rookie Maximo Quiles, leading the way at Aspar in sixth.


Taiyo Furusato kept his improved Friday going, seventh quickest for Honda Team Asia.
Jacob Roulstone was back after his disappointing and rare technical issue in the Catalan race, bouncing back to finish eighth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

David Munoz was a solid ninth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Ryusei Yamanaka completing the top ten.

2025 San Marino  Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 40.596s
2Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.498s
3Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.514s
4Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.518s
5Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.623s
6Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.676s
7Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.707s
8Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.736s
9David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.757s
10Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.770s
11Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.797s
12Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.999s
13Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.105s
14Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.110s
15Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.164s
16Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.213s
17Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.588s
18Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.630s
19Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.643s
20Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.180s
21Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.250s
22Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.356s
23Evan BelfordGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.406s
24Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.629s
25Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.842s
26Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+3.073s
27Marcos RudaSPAAngeluss - MLav Racing (Honda)+3.517s

The final automatic Q2 progression slots were hard fought, with riders pushing in and dropping out frequently as the chequered flag neared.

 Pini gave a late push to ensure the second Dynavolt bike was through on eleventh, with Catalan Winner Angel Piqueras still off the pace by almost a second in the second session in twelfth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Afert being knocked out on the previous flying lap by Luca Lunetta, Dennis Foggia returned the favour to pick up 13th on the second Aspar bike, leaving his fellow countryman 15th.

The final spot went to CIP Green Power rider Scott Ogden in 14th .

One rider with no hope of making it through was teenager Alvaro Carpe. He finished the day down in 25th after a technical issue with his bike that the team were still trying to resolve as the session began, eventually giving up as the clock ticked down and putting the cover back over the bike for the day, with Capre only able to watch as his time dropped further in the garage.

The earlier FP1 session Saw Rueda finish on top after swapping places at the top of the timesheets with Kelso, with the only faller in the session, Almansa, third before his slow slip off at turn eight.

Furusato got off to an uncharacteristically quick start in fourth, with Foggia completing the top five.

Perrone was the best of the rookies, kicking off the day in sixth, while Piqueras was already off the pace in tenth.

Marcos Uriarte(20th) continues in place of Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA. Arbi Aditama (24th) also returns for Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia, While newcomer to the championship Evan Belford (23rd) is the latest rider in at MLav Racing for Vincente Perez.

There is an additional wildcard for the weekend, with Marcos Ruda (27th) running in Misano with Angeluss MLav Racing.
 

2025 San Marino Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 41.217s
2Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.299s
3David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.476s
4Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.572s
5Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.575s
6Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.594s
7David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.603s
8Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.636s
9Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.687s
10Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.714s
11Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.718s
12Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.858s
13Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.943s
14Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+0.984s
15Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.027s
16Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1.130s
17Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.145s
18Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.253s
19Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.262s
20Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.629s
21Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.672s
22Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.884s
23Evan BelfordGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.923s
24Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.051s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.609s
26Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.973s
27Marcos RudaSPAAngeluss - MLav Racing (Honda)+3.009s

