2025 San Marino Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 San marino Grand Prix (Round 16), which saw David Almansa fastest on the opening day in Misano.
Friday at the San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round sixteen of the championship, saw David Almansa improve his own best effort to stretch the gap at the top of the timesheets after a dominant practice session.
The Leopard rider was already leading the way, but with several rivals closing in. The final minutes saw him able to take advantage of being in the main group on track, first closing in on, then passing Scott Ogden neatly enough to gain a slipstream before beginning to reel in Guido Pini ahead as a marker, as he improved his best to a 1m 40.576s lap to finish on top by almost half a second.
Teammate Adrian Fernandez had been working hard, out on track looking for gains during a pit spell for most, the Spaniard rose from eleventh to eighth, then to fourth before his final push saw him up to second, 0.498s behind after a mix of running solo and slotting in behind other bikes.
Behind the Honda duo, Joel Kelso was third quickest for LevelUp - MTA. The KTM rider spent a good deal of time alone working on his own pace before finding himself positioned behind Rueda. Close enough to give chase, that powered the Australian to the third best time in Rimini.
Valentin Perrone was the best of the rookies and the Red Bull riders for the Tech 3 team in fourth, just ahead Ajo rider and championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda in fifth and fellow rookie Maximo Quiles, leading the way at Aspar in sixth.
Taiyo Furusato kept his improved Friday going, seventh quickest for Honda Team Asia.
Jacob Roulstone was back after his disappointing and rare technical issue in the Catalan race, bouncing back to finish eighth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
David Munoz was a solid ninth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Ryusei Yamanaka completing the top ten.
|2025 San Marino Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|1m 40.596s
|2
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.498s
|3
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.514s
|4
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.518s
|5
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.623s
|6
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.676s
|7
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.707s
|8
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.736s
|9
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.757s
|10
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.770s
|11
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.797s
|12
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.999s
|13
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.105s
|14
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.110s
|15
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.164s
|16
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.213s
|17
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.588s
|18
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.630s
|19
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.643s
|20
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.180s
|21
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.250s
|22
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.356s
|23
|Evan Belford
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.406s
|24
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.629s
|25
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.842s
|26
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.073s
|27
|Marcos Ruda
|SPA
|Angeluss - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+3.517s
The final automatic Q2 progression slots were hard fought, with riders pushing in and dropping out frequently as the chequered flag neared.
Pini gave a late push to ensure the second Dynavolt bike was through on eleventh, with Catalan Winner Angel Piqueras still off the pace by almost a second in the second session in twelfth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.
Afert being knocked out on the previous flying lap by Luca Lunetta, Dennis Foggia returned the favour to pick up 13th on the second Aspar bike, leaving his fellow countryman 15th.
The final spot went to CIP Green Power rider Scott Ogden in 14th .
One rider with no hope of making it through was teenager Alvaro Carpe. He finished the day down in 25th after a technical issue with his bike that the team were still trying to resolve as the session began, eventually giving up as the clock ticked down and putting the cover back over the bike for the day, with Capre only able to watch as his time dropped further in the garage.
The earlier FP1 session Saw Rueda finish on top after swapping places at the top of the timesheets with Kelso, with the only faller in the session, Almansa, third before his slow slip off at turn eight.
Furusato got off to an uncharacteristically quick start in fourth, with Foggia completing the top five.
Perrone was the best of the rookies, kicking off the day in sixth, while Piqueras was already off the pace in tenth.
Marcos Uriarte(20th) continues in place of Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA. Arbi Aditama (24th) also returns for Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia, While newcomer to the championship Evan Belford (23rd) is the latest rider in at MLav Racing for Vincente Perez.
There is an additional wildcard for the weekend, with Marcos Ruda (27th) running in Misano with Angeluss MLav Racing.
|2025 San Marino Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|3s
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 41.217s
|2
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.299s
|3
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.476s
|4
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.572s
|5
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.575s
|6
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.594s
|7
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.603s
|8
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.636s
|9
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.687s
|10
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.714s
|11
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.718s
|12
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.858s
|13
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.943s
|14
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+0.984s
|15
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.027s
|16
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1.130s
|17
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.145s
|18
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.253s
|19
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.262s
|20
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.629s
|21
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.672s
|22
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.884s
|23
|Evan Belford
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.923s
|24
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.051s
|25
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.609s
|26
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.973s
|27
|Marcos Ruda
|SPA
|Angeluss - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+3.009s