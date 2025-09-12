2025 San Marino Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday at the San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round sixteen of the championship, saw David Almansa improve his own best effort to stretch the gap at the top of the timesheets after a dominant practice session.

The Leopard rider was already leading the way, but with several rivals closing in. The final minutes saw him able to take advantage of being in the main group on track, first closing in on, then passing Scott Ogden neatly enough to gain a slipstream before beginning to reel in Guido Pini ahead as a marker, as he improved his best to a 1m 40.576s lap to finish on top by almost half a second.



Teammate Adrian Fernandez had been working hard, out on track looking for gains during a pit spell for most, the Spaniard rose from eleventh to eighth, then to fourth before his final push saw him up to second, 0.498s behind after a mix of running solo and slotting in behind other bikes.

Behind the Honda duo, Joel Kelso was third quickest for LevelUp - MTA. The KTM rider spent a good deal of time alone working on his own pace before finding himself positioned behind Rueda. Close enough to give chase, that powered the Australian to the third best time in Rimini.

Valentin Perrone was the best of the rookies and the Red Bull riders for the Tech 3 team in fourth, just ahead Ajo rider and championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda in fifth and fellow rookie Maximo Quiles, leading the way at Aspar in sixth.



Taiyo Furusato kept his improved Friday going, seventh quickest for Honda Team Asia.

Jacob Roulstone was back after his disappointing and rare technical issue in the Catalan race, bouncing back to finish eighth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

David Munoz was a solid ninth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Ryusei Yamanaka completing the top ten.

2025 San Marino Moto3 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 40.596s 2 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.498s 3 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.514s 4 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.518s 5 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.623s 6 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.676s 7 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.707s 8 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.736s 9 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.757s 10 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.770s 11 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.797s 12 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.999s 13 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +1.105s 14 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.110s 15 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.164s 16 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.213s 17 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.588s 18 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.630s 19 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.643s 20 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.180s 21 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.250s 22 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.356s 23 Evan Belford GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.406s 24 Arbi Aditama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.629s 25 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.842s 26 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +3.073s 27 Marcos Ruda SPA Angeluss - MLav Racing (Honda) +3.517s

The final automatic Q2 progression slots were hard fought, with riders pushing in and dropping out frequently as the chequered flag neared.

Pini gave a late push to ensure the second Dynavolt bike was through on eleventh, with Catalan Winner Angel Piqueras still off the pace by almost a second in the second session in twelfth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Afert being knocked out on the previous flying lap by Luca Lunetta, Dennis Foggia returned the favour to pick up 13th on the second Aspar bike, leaving his fellow countryman 15th.

The final spot went to CIP Green Power rider Scott Ogden in 14th .

One rider with no hope of making it through was teenager Alvaro Carpe. He finished the day down in 25th after a technical issue with his bike that the team were still trying to resolve as the session began, eventually giving up as the clock ticked down and putting the cover back over the bike for the day, with Capre only able to watch as his time dropped further in the garage.

The earlier FP1 session Saw Rueda finish on top after swapping places at the top of the timesheets with Kelso, with the only faller in the session, Almansa, third before his slow slip off at turn eight.

Furusato got off to an uncharacteristically quick start in fourth, with Foggia completing the top five.

Perrone was the best of the rookies, kicking off the day in sixth, while Piqueras was already off the pace in tenth.

Marcos Uriarte(20th) continues in place of Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA. Arbi Aditama (24th) also returns for Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia, While newcomer to the championship Evan Belford (23rd) is the latest rider in at MLav Racing for Vincente Perez.

There is an additional wildcard for the weekend, with Marcos Ruda (27th) running in Misano with Angeluss MLav Racing.



2025 San Marino Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider 3s Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 41.217s 2 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.299s 3 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.476s 4 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.572s 5 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.575s 6 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.594s 7 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.603s 8 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.636s 9 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.687s 10 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.714s 11 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.718s 12 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.858s 13 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.943s 14 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +0.984s 15 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.027s 16 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1.130s 17 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +1.145s 18 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.253s 19 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.262s 20 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.629s 21 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.672s 22 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.884s 23 Evan Belford GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.923s 24 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.051s 25 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.609s 26 Arbi Aditama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.973s 27 Marcos Ruda SPA Angeluss - MLav Racing (Honda) +3.009s