2025 San Marino  Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix saw Valentin Perrone perfectly position to secure pole position ahead of round sixteen of the championship.

The Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider has sat at the back of the main small group on track, involving Jose Antonio Rueda and Angel Piqueras.

The drag gained by the Argentine rider was enough to saw him best the riders ahead, securing pole with a lap of 1m 40.328s.

Off the group, but near enough to use them to chase, at the same time heading into the final two minutes Joel Kelso elevated himself from seventh to second, after spending much of the session solo. Being in the right place at the right time saw the Australian finish Q2 just 0.025s slower for LevelUp - MTA.

After his disappointing technical breakdown in Barcelona, Jacob Roulstone had plenty to cheer instead, doubling both the Australian and Tech 3 presence at the front of the grid, tucked in directly behind Piqueras the #12 collected his first ever front row start with the third best time.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Rueda once again spent the session leading around the group, at the front, even after running through the pits to try and lose his chasers, the championship leader still set the fourth best time unaided out front.

After circulating with Piqueras and Rueda, David Munoz had topped the earlier FP2 session and used the same tactic to spend much of Q2 leading the way, but the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was at in the pits as the chequered came out, so could do nothing about his drop to fifth.

Adrian Fernandez completed a late rescue of his session to move from eleventh to sixth, the top Honda on the grid for Leopard, just ahead of Taiyo Furusato, who continued his improved weekend, quicker out of the blocks for Honda Team Asia in seventh.

Ryusei Yamanaka was eighth quickest for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, ahead of Maximo Quiles, who had to take evasive action during David Almansa’s crash, surviving two late warning wobbles as he pushed to improve, in ninth for Aspar.

Alvaro Carpe was the best of the riders to come through Q1, turning his weekend around after finishing Friday in 25th for Red Bull KTM Ajo after experiencing a bike issue, to complete the top ten.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Catalan race winner Angel Piqueras arrived with good pedigree at Misano having taken won the same race last year, finishing second on the return to the track for the Emilia Romagna race, but

was a quiet eleventh for MT Helmets.

David Almansa was fastest on Friday but his fall saw his bike turn back onto the track, leaving nowhere for Guido Pini to go. Almansa starts 14th on Sunday, and Pini will fill 16th.



Dennis Foggia was the highest qualifying Italian in twelfth for Aspar.

2025 San Marino Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 40.328s 2 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.025s 3 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.092s 4 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.110s 5 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.112s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.180s 7 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.199s 8 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.255s 9 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.277s 10 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.435s 11 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.496s 12 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.635s 13 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.810s 14 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.941s 15 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.946s 16 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (KTM) +0.971s 17 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.704s 18 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.702s Q1 19 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 41.904s 20 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 41.920s 21 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 1m 41.982s 22 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 42.276s 23 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 42.427s 24 Evan Belford GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 42.919s 25 Arbi Aditama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 43.022s 26 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 43.129s 27 Marcos Ruda SPA Angeluss - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 46.064s

Q1 - Ruche Moodley leads Q2 charge

Ruche Moodley (17th) found acres of time compared to his previous best, with a clean last section seeing him lead the riders progressing to Q2 for BOE.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He was joined by Alvaro Carpe and Lunetta, who had swapped places for the lead until that lap, with Stefano Nepa (18th) reinstated to the final spot. Lunetta was a faller in the session.

The Italian had been knocked out by the second Denssi Racing BOE rider, Cormac Buchanan, who was not convinced as his lap was cancelled for track limits for the slightest touch of the paint over the line, dropping him back to seventh in the session, for 21st on the grid.

Nicola Carraro was the rider to just miss out, shuffled back my Moodley’s best the Snipers rider was a block on the track for many riders on their final attempts.



Marcos Uriarte continued in place of Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA, qualifying 20th . Arbi Aditama (25th) also returned for Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia.

There was a World championship newcomer with Evan Belford (24th) the latest rider in at MLav Racing for Vincente Perez.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

There is an additional wildcard for the weekend, with Marcos Ruda (27th) running in Misano with Angeluss MLav Racing.

