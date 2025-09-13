2025 San Marino Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix (Round 16) where rookie Valentin Perrone secured his second pole position of the season in Misano.

Qualifying for the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix saw Valentin Perrone perfectly position to secure pole position ahead of round sixteen of the championship.

The Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider has sat at the back of the main small group on track, involving Jose Antonio Rueda and Angel Piqueras.

The drag gained by the Argentine rider was enough to saw him best the riders ahead, securing pole with a lap of 1m 40.328s.

Off the group, but near enough to use them to chase, at the same time heading into the final two minutes Joel Kelso elevated himself from seventh to second, after spending much of the session solo. Being in the right place at the right time saw the Australian finish Q2 just 0.025s slower for LevelUp - MTA.

After his disappointing technical breakdown in Barcelona, Jacob Roulstone had plenty to cheer instead, doubling both the Australian and Tech 3 presence at the front of the grid, tucked in directly behind Piqueras the #12 collected his first ever front row start with the third best time.

Rueda once again spent the session leading around the group, at the front, even after running through the pits to try and lose his chasers, the championship leader still set the fourth best time unaided out front.

After circulating with Piqueras and Rueda, David Munoz had topped the earlier FP2 session and used the same tactic to spend much of Q2 leading the way, but the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was at in the pits as the chequered came out, so could do nothing about his drop to fifth.

Adrian Fernandez completed a late rescue of his session to move from eleventh to sixth, the top Honda on the grid for Leopard, just ahead of Taiyo Furusato, who continued his improved weekend, quicker out of the blocks for Honda Team Asia in seventh.

Ryusei Yamanaka was eighth quickest for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, ahead of Maximo Quiles, who had to take evasive action during David Almansa’s crash, surviving two late warning wobbles as he pushed to improve, in ninth for Aspar.

Alvaro Carpe was the best of the riders to come through Q1, turning his weekend around after finishing Friday in 25th for Red Bull KTM Ajo after experiencing a bike issue, to complete the top ten.

Catalan race winner Angel Piqueras arrived with good pedigree at Misano having taken won the same race last year, finishing second on the return to the track for the Emilia Romagna race, but
was a quiet eleventh for MT Helmets.

David Almansa was fastest on Friday but his fall saw his bike turn back onto the track, leaving nowhere for Guido Pini to go. Almansa starts 14th on Sunday, and Pini will fill 16th.


Dennis Foggia was the highest qualifying Italian in twelfth for Aspar.

2025 San Marino  Moto3 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)1m 40.328s
2Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.025s
3Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.092s
4Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.110s
5David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.112s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.180s
7Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.199s
8Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.255s
9Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.277s
10Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.435s
11Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.496s
12Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.635s
13David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.810s
14Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.941s
15Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.946s
16Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (KTM)+0.971s
17Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.704s
18Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.702s
Q1
19Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 41.904s
20Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 41.920s
21Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 41.982s
22Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 42.276s
23Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 42.427s
24Evan BelfordGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 42.919s
25Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 43.022s
26Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 43.129s
27Marcos RudaSPAAngeluss - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 46.064s

Q1 - Ruche Moodley leads Q2 charge

Ruche Moodley (17th) found acres of time compared to his previous best, with a clean last section seeing him lead the riders progressing to Q2 for BOE.

He was joined by Alvaro Carpe and Lunetta, who had swapped places for the lead until that lap, with Stefano Nepa (18th) reinstated to the final spot. Lunetta was a faller in the session.

The Italian had been knocked out by the second Denssi Racing BOE rider, Cormac Buchanan, who was not convinced as his lap was cancelled for track limits for the slightest touch of the paint over the line, dropping him back to seventh in the session, for 21st on the grid.

Nicola Carraro was the  rider to just miss out, shuffled back my Moodley’s best the Snipers rider was a block on the track for many riders on their final attempts.


Marcos Uriarte continued in place of Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA, qualifying 20th  . Arbi Aditama (25th) also returned for Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia.

There was a World championship newcomer with Evan Belford (24th) the latest rider in at MLav Racing for Vincente Perez.

There is an additional wildcard for the weekend, with Marcos Ruda (27th) running in Misano with Angeluss MLav Racing.
 

