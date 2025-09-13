2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Misano MotoGP at Misano, round 16 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

Bezzecchi, second to Marc Marquez on Friday, swapped to a fresh soft rear tyre in the closing stages to set his best lap time.

Franco Morbidelli was 0.290s slower on an older soft rear, followed by the Honda of Luca Marini and KTM of Pedro Acosta.

Friday pace setter Marc Marquez was fifth fastest, just ahead of brother and Barcelona winner Alex, both on very old soft rear tyre. 

Augusto Fernandez, riding the new Yamaha V4, suffered a repeat of his Friday fall at Turn 2 on the way to 21st (+2.040s).

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'30.624s15/16301k
2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.290s13/16300k
3Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.570s9/14303k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.577s11/14303k
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.582s7/15303k
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.612s5/15300k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.672s12/12297k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.720s10/15300k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.755s14/14298k
10Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.777s11/11301k
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.019s12/15302k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.137s7/12297k
13Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.187s7/11299k
14Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.246s7/12301k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.320s5/14298k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.326s12/12299k
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.386s13/13296k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.391s11/11297k
19Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.406s11/13299k
20Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.675s5/14301k
21Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+2.040s4/13293k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.247s4/9299k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

Brad Binder was hit by more chain issues on his KTM.

Joan Mir, who suffered a heavy fall at Turn 9 on Friday, was seen leaving the HRC pits without setting a lap time this morning and has withdrawn from Saturday’s action due to neck pain.

Jorge Martin and then Jack Miller crashed this morning, Miller forced to lie his Yamaha on its side as he crossed the gravel and hit a barrier.

All riders were using medium front and soft rear tyres, the expected choice for the Sprint race.

Qualifying 1, for those outside of the top ten on Friday, including all the Yamaha riders and 2024 Misano (Emilia Romagna) winner Enea Bastianini, will now begin.

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.

Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.

However, providing he scores at least three points at Misano, Marc will have a title chance next time at Motegi.
 

