Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

Bezzecchi, second to Marc Marquez on Friday, swapped to a fresh soft rear tyre in the closing stages to set his best lap time.

Franco Morbidelli was 0.290s slower on an older soft rear, followed by the Honda of Luca Marini and KTM of Pedro Acosta.

Friday pace setter Marc Marquez was fifth fastest, just ahead of brother and Barcelona winner Alex, both on very old soft rear tyre.

Augusto Fernandez, riding the new Yamaha V4, suffered a repeat of his Friday fall at Turn 2 on the way to 21st (+2.040s).

2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'30.624s 15/16 301k 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.290s 13/16 300k 3 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.570s 9/14 303k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.577s 11/14 303k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.582s 7/15 303k 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.612s 5/15 300k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.672s 12/12 297k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.720s 10/15 300k 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.755s 14/14 298k 10 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.777s 11/11 301k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.019s 12/15 302k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.137s 7/12 297k 13 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.187s 7/11 299k 14 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.246s 7/12 301k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.320s 5/14 298k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.326s 12/12 299k 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.386s 13/13 296k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.391s 11/11 297k 19 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.406s 11/13 299k 20 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.675s 5/14 301k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +2.040s 4/13 293k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.247s 4/9 299k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

Brad Binder was hit by more chain issues on his KTM.

Joan Mir, who suffered a heavy fall at Turn 9 on Friday, was seen leaving the HRC pits without setting a lap time this morning and has withdrawn from Saturday’s action due to neck pain.

Jorge Martin and then Jack Miller crashed this morning, Miller forced to lie his Yamaha on its side as he crossed the gravel and hit a barrier.

All riders were using medium front and soft rear tyres, the expected choice for the Sprint race.

Qualifying 1, for those outside of the top ten on Friday, including all the Yamaha riders and 2024 Misano (Emilia Romagna) winner Enea Bastianini, will now begin.

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.

Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.

However, providing he scores at least three points at Misano, Marc will have a title chance next time at Motegi.

