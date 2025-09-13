Marco Bezzecchi delights Aprilia with a home pole position for the San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

Bezzecchi snatched pole from Alex Marquez by just 0.088s as team-mate Jorge Martin appeared to offer a tow, in return for Bezzecchi’s assistance on Friday.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo pulled out more qualifying magic to complete the front row.

Ducati title leader Marc Marquez was never in serious pole contention and had to settle for fourth ahead of VR6’s Franco Morbidelli and HRC’s Luca Marini.

Francesco Bagnaia could only manage eighth, just behind the fellow GP25 of Fabio di Giannantonio and KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who crashed.

2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'30.134s 8/9 301k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.088s 3/9 300k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.094s 9/9 295k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.218s 5/8 298k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.249s 7/8 299k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.256s 9/9 303k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.261s 8/9 301k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.280s 7/9 301k 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.352s 3/9 301k 10 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.482s 4/5 297k 11 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.847s 6/8 298k 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) No Time Qualifying 1: 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.944s 7/8 300k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 1'30.977s 7/9 299k 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 1'30.977s 8/9 298k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'31.015s 3/8 298k 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'31.087s 7/7 294k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.244s 4/9 298k 19 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'31.272s 6/8 301k 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'31.364s 3/7 298k 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.377s 8/8 297k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 1'31.812s 8/8 293k 23 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'32.390s 3/8 297k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

Quartararo turned heads by matching Marc Marquez’s best of the weekend to lead Qualifying 1, being joined by rookie Fermin Aldeguer in moving to Qualifying 2.

Defending (Emilia Romagna) Misano winner Enea Bastianini suffered a fast accident at Turn 15 on the out-lap of his final run, leaving him just 20th.

Joan Mir missed qualifying, and will sit out the Sprint race, due to neck pain from Friday’s accident.

Having already claimed a place in Q2, the HRC rider will start twelfth on Sunday, providing he is fit to return.

Meanwhile, the riders behind Mir will move up a place for the Sprint grid.

The 13-lap Misano Sprint starts at 3pm local time.

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.

Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.

However, providing he scores at least three points at Misano, Marc will have a title chance next time at Motegi.

