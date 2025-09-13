2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Misano MotoGP at Misano, round 16 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi delights Aprilia with a home pole position for the San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

Bezzecchi snatched pole from Alex Marquez by just 0.088s as team-mate Jorge Martin appeared to offer a tow, in return for Bezzecchi’s assistance on Friday.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo pulled out more qualifying magic to complete the front row.

Ducati title leader Marc Marquez was never in serious pole contention and had to settle for fourth ahead of VR6’s Franco Morbidelli and HRC’s Luca Marini.

Francesco Bagnaia could only manage eighth, just behind the fellow GP25 of Fabio di Giannantonio and KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who crashed.

2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'30.134s8/9301k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.088s3/9300k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.094s9/9295k
4Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.218s5/8298k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.249s7/8299k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.256s9/9303k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.261s8/9301k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.280s7/9301k
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.352s3/9301k
10Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.482s4/5297k
11Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.847s6/8298k
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)No Time  
 Qualifying 1:     
13Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.944s7/8300k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)1'30.977s7/9299k
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'30.977s8/9298k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'31.015s3/8298k
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'31.087s7/7294k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.244s4/9298k
19Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1'31.272s6/8301k
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'31.364s3/7298k
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.377s8/8297k
22Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)1'31.812s8/8293k
23Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'32.390s3/8297k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

Quartararo turned heads by matching Marc Marquez’s best of the weekend to lead Qualifying 1, being joined by rookie Fermin Aldeguer in moving to Qualifying 2.

Defending (Emilia Romagna) Misano winner Enea Bastianini suffered a fast accident at Turn 15 on the out-lap of his final run, leaving him just 20th.

Joan Mir missed qualifying, and will sit out the Sprint race, due to neck pain from Friday’s accident.

Having already claimed a place in Q2, the HRC rider will start twelfth on Sunday, providing he is fit to return.

Meanwhile, the riders behind Mir will move up a place for the Sprint grid.

The 13-lap Misano Sprint starts at 3pm local time.

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.

Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.

However, providing he scores at least three points at Misano, Marc will have a title chance next time at Motegi.

2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
2025 San Marino MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
4m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 Results
2025 San Marino Moto3 - Qualifying Results
49m ago
Valentin Perrone, Jacob Roulstone, Moto3, 2025, San Marino, Pole Position, Misano
MotoGP News
Skipping San Marino MotoGP Sprint Joan Mir's only "chance" to race Misano GP
53m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi hails “fantastic” Misano pole, Alex “proper job”, Quartararo surprise
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint after one rider withdraws
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
2025 San Marino MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi stuns with home GP pole position
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Saturday Practice Results
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Joan Mir to skip Saturday at Misano MotoGP
3h ago
Joan Mir crash, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
San Marino MotoGP Qualifying and Sprint at Misano today: Start times, and how to watch
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia