2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Misano MotoGP at Misano, round 16 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi delights Aprilia with a home pole position for the San Marino MotoGP at Misano.
Bezzecchi snatched pole from Alex Marquez by just 0.088s as team-mate Jorge Martin appeared to offer a tow, in return for Bezzecchi’s assistance on Friday.
Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo pulled out more qualifying magic to complete the front row.
Ducati title leader Marc Marquez was never in serious pole contention and had to settle for fourth ahead of VR6’s Franco Morbidelli and HRC’s Luca Marini.
Francesco Bagnaia could only manage eighth, just behind the fellow GP25 of Fabio di Giannantonio and KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who crashed.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'30.134s
|8/9
|301k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.088s
|3/9
|300k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.094s
|9/9
|295k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.218s
|5/8
|298k
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.249s
|7/8
|299k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.256s
|9/9
|303k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.261s
|8/9
|301k
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.280s
|7/9
|301k
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.352s
|3/9
|301k
|10
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.482s
|4/5
|297k
|11
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.847s
|6/8
|298k
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|No Time
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'30.944s
|7/8
|300k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|1'30.977s
|7/9
|299k
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|1'30.977s
|8/9
|298k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'31.015s
|3/8
|298k
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'31.087s
|7/7
|294k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.244s
|4/9
|298k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'31.272s
|6/8
|301k
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'31.364s
|3/7
|298k
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.377s
|8/8
|297k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|1'31.812s
|8/8
|293k
|23
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'32.390s
|3/8
|297k
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)
Quartararo turned heads by matching Marc Marquez’s best of the weekend to lead Qualifying 1, being joined by rookie Fermin Aldeguer in moving to Qualifying 2.
Defending (Emilia Romagna) Misano winner Enea Bastianini suffered a fast accident at Turn 15 on the out-lap of his final run, leaving him just 20th.
Joan Mir missed qualifying, and will sit out the Sprint race, due to neck pain from Friday’s accident.
Having already claimed a place in Q2, the HRC rider will start twelfth on Sunday, providing he is fit to return.
Meanwhile, the riders behind Mir will move up a place for the Sprint grid.
The 13-lap Misano Sprint starts at 3pm local time.
Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Augusto Fernandez.
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.
Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.
However, providing he scores at least three points at Misano, Marc will have a title chance next time at Motegi.